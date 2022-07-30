ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Travis glass house hits market for $1.2 million, plus more top stories

By Hannah J. Frías
 3 days ago
Austin real estate market tops Texas with highest price for new homes

Austin's market for newly built homes is — no surprise — the priciest in Texas. New data from HomesUSA.com shows that in June, the average price of a newly built home in the Austin metro was $541,079. Meanwhile, Dallas-Fort Worth's new-construction price surged past the $500,000 mark for the first time, landing at $501,327. In Houston, new construction was priced at $419,573, with San Antonio at $391,577.
5 sizzling acts at Hot Summer Nights, plus more Austin music in August

August is here, and in just the first week of the month, there’s a plethora of local shows worthy of your time. See below for details and recommendations. Emily Wolfe is set to put her many riffs and howling vocals on display at Antone’s this Thursday, August 4. Guitar virtuoso Zach Person will open the evening. Tickets for the show are $24. Also, in case you missed it, Wolfe released a very solid album in 2021 titled Outlier.
Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities

There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
New Austin-based service brings city's top chefs into your kitchen

Life in the restaurant industry is complicated, but Austin does love its chefs. Zach Knight, an Austin restaurant industry vet of 12 years, was on a gondola in Aspen with his friend Emmie Nostitz when the idea for Tivity was born in 2020. Knight received a call from a client, if he could call them that, asking to be connected with an Austin chef for a private at-home dinner. He had been making those personal connections to keep the restaurant spirit alive during the pandemic, but it wasn’t a business yet.
Austin builder unveils sleek prefabricated luxury homes starting at $600,000

A Buda homebuilder has brought a high-end approach to a type of housing that has often been lumped into the low-end category. Escobedo Group has introduced a “panelized” construction system that enables a luxury home to be prefabricated and then installed on a homesite within roughly five months. So far, more than 70 of the company’s DARIO Villas homes have been built.
Austin housing market reports skyrocketing inventory and cooling prices this summer

Relief is on the horizon in the red-hot Austin housing market, according to the latest monthly report from Austin Board of Realtors. The June 2022 market report highlights a 218 percent year-over-year increase in the number of active listings in the Austin-Round Rock metro area, growing the area's housing inventory to 2.1 months — a level not seen since November 2019.
Austin ranks No. 1 in Texas for median salary growth, study shows

KVUE — The Austin-Round Rock metro area saw a growth of 9.4 percent for median salary wage from 2019 to 2021, according to the ADP Research Institute. The increase makes Austin-Round Rock the No. 1 metro area in Texas for salary growth rates, the study says. In second place sits San Antonio-New Braunfels at 5.8 percent, then Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land at 5.07 percent and Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington at 4.55 percent.
Brazilian-style pizza chain brings unlimited slices to first Austin location

What if we told you you never have to face that last-piece-of-pizza feeling again? At Dallas-born Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine, servers operate in a Brazilian rodízo style, bringing slices to anyone who waves them down. (And don’t rush to gatekeep “authentic” pizza; Brazil’s Italian consulate claims 11 percent of Italians outside of Italy.) This Dallas treasure is opening an outpost in Austin on Monday, July 25, in the space that used to belong to Provision Dining House.
Austin mourns the passing of iconic radio host John Aielli

An Austin icon has passed away. Longtime KUT and KUTX radio personality John Aielli died on Sunday, July 31 at the age of 76. “John was an Austin treasure and an indelible part of so many lives here in Austin. His unique perspective on the world made being with John a joy,” said KUTX 98.9 program director Matt Reilly in a releases. “Our lives are less interesting with him gone. God speed, we love you John, and we’ll remember you always with a smile on our faces.”
H-E-B carts out new home decor and furniture at one Austin-area store

Milk, bread, eggs … accent chair? Beginning this month, H-E-B shoppers in New Braunfels can pick up home goods and furniture along with their groceries. On July 14, the San Antonio-based grocer announced the launch of two home decor lines under the new Home by H-E-B department. The two new brands — Haven + Key and Texas Proud — promise “hundreds of items” for shoppers, according to a release, including “timeless woven textiles, inspiring décor, and versatile furniture and accent pieces.”
CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

