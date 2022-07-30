Lake Travis glass house hits market for $1.2 million, plus more top stories

austin.culturemap.com
Austin real estate market tops Texas with highest price for new homes
Austin's market for newly built homes is — no surprise — the priciest in Texas. New data from HomesUSA.com shows that in June, the average price of a newly built home in the Austin metro was $541,079. Meanwhile, Dallas-Fort Worth's new-construction price surged past the $500,000 mark for the first time, landing at $501,327. In Houston, new construction was priced at $419,573, with San Antonio at $391,577.
Iconic Austin costume shop Lucy in Disguise to close after 38 years on South Congress
KVUE — It will soon be time to say goodbye to another legendary Austin business: Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds on South Congress Avenue. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 2, the iconic costume shop announced plans to shutter by the end of the year. "After 38 years...
Austin's Via 313 finally unboxes long-awaited San Antonio location
Via 313 is following the trend of Austinites moving to San Antonio. On Monday, August 1, Alamo City welcomes its first-ever Via 313, the celebrated Austin-based chain famed for its deep dish pies, Fanta, and other Midwest favorites. For its first foray into South Texas (we say first because CultureMap...
New Hill Country festival jams out with 15 Texas wineries and 3 bands
Most people are more fun at jams with a glass of wine in hand. Chasing that feeling, the Texas Wine Jam is combining concerts and “off-the-beaten-path” wines September 4, for six hours of grape and foot-stomping fun. The festival at Vinovium Winery in Johnson City benefits community causes...
5 sizzling acts at Hot Summer Nights, plus more Austin music in August
August is here, and in just the first week of the month, there’s a plethora of local shows worthy of your time. See below for details and recommendations. Emily Wolfe is set to put her many riffs and howling vocals on display at Antone’s this Thursday, August 4. Guitar virtuoso Zach Person will open the evening. Tickets for the show are $24. Also, in case you missed it, Wolfe released a very solid album in 2021 titled Outlier.
Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities
There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
New Austin-based service brings city's top chefs into your kitchen
Life in the restaurant industry is complicated, but Austin does love its chefs. Zach Knight, an Austin restaurant industry vet of 12 years, was on a gondola in Aspen with his friend Emmie Nostitz when the idea for Tivity was born in 2020. Knight received a call from a client, if he could call them that, asking to be connected with an Austin chef for a private at-home dinner. He had been making those personal connections to keep the restaurant spirit alive during the pandemic, but it wasn’t a business yet.
Busy Austin taco bar continues expansion with 2 new locations
Taco Flats isn’t a place, it’s a state of mind. Here’s proof: On July 25, the Austin taco purveyors announced plans for two new locations, having purchased Riata Bar and Grill in Northwest Austin and Castro’s Bar & BBQ in Lakeway. The Northwest Austin location will...
Austin builder unveils sleek prefabricated luxury homes starting at $600,000
A Buda homebuilder has brought a high-end approach to a type of housing that has often been lumped into the low-end category. Escobedo Group has introduced a “panelized” construction system that enables a luxury home to be prefabricated and then installed on a homesite within roughly five months. So far, more than 70 of the company’s DARIO Villas homes have been built.
Wealthy Austin suburb rakes in spot among America's richest cities
Round Rock is on a roll. In addition to being the country's No. 1 city for renters, it's also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts the booming Austin suburb at No. 37 among the richest big cities in the U.S.
Austin housing market reports skyrocketing inventory and cooling prices this summer
Relief is on the horizon in the red-hot Austin housing market, according to the latest monthly report from Austin Board of Realtors. The June 2022 market report highlights a 218 percent year-over-year increase in the number of active listings in the Austin-Round Rock metro area, growing the area's housing inventory to 2.1 months — a level not seen since November 2019.
Water flow stops completely at popular Jacob's Well swimming hole
KVUE — Jacob's Well is one of the state's most popular swimming holes, known for its cool springs and underwater cave. But the ongoing drought conditions in Central Texas have halted the Wimberley-area hot spot's water flow. The Facebook page for Jacob's Well posted an update on Wednesday, July...
6 things to know in Austin food right now: Famous kimchi fries spice up South Austin
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Since there are never, under any circumstances, enough kimchi fries in this world,...
Austin's Penfold Theater Company announces classics-packed 15th season
It’s hard to determine the classics in art, especially in a place undergoing as much change as Austin. In the realm of theater, made to exist outside of its provenance, Penfold Theater Company has Austin covered. The company announced its 15th season on July 26, centering on “reimagined classic stories.”
Pioneering Austin Indian restaurant reopening after year-long closure
More than a year after announcing its closure, Rainey Street’s impeccably draped Indian restaurant G’raj Mahal has risen. Led by Ben Runkle — founder of high-end butcher shop Salt & Time — under the umbrella of the Present Tense Hospitality brand, a new G’raj Mahal will open in East Austin in late 2022.
Stop in Seguin for plenty of pecans and heart-pumping thrill rides
About forty minutes east of San Antonio lies Seguin, which stakes its claim to the world’s largest pecan — and has the monument outside the historic courthouse to prove it. Fittingly, there’s a nutcracker museum in town, too (more on that below). Seguin's small-town vibe is balanced...
Austin ranks No. 1 in Texas for median salary growth, study shows
KVUE — The Austin-Round Rock metro area saw a growth of 9.4 percent for median salary wage from 2019 to 2021, according to the ADP Research Institute. The increase makes Austin-Round Rock the No. 1 metro area in Texas for salary growth rates, the study says. In second place sits San Antonio-New Braunfels at 5.8 percent, then Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land at 5.07 percent and Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington at 4.55 percent.
Brazilian-style pizza chain brings unlimited slices to first Austin location
What if we told you you never have to face that last-piece-of-pizza feeling again? At Dallas-born Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine, servers operate in a Brazilian rodízo style, bringing slices to anyone who waves them down. (And don’t rush to gatekeep “authentic” pizza; Brazil’s Italian consulate claims 11 percent of Italians outside of Italy.) This Dallas treasure is opening an outpost in Austin on Monday, July 25, in the space that used to belong to Provision Dining House.
Austin mourns the passing of iconic radio host John Aielli
An Austin icon has passed away. Longtime KUT and KUTX radio personality John Aielli died on Sunday, July 31 at the age of 76. “John was an Austin treasure and an indelible part of so many lives here in Austin. His unique perspective on the world made being with John a joy,” said KUTX 98.9 program director Matt Reilly in a releases. “Our lives are less interesting with him gone. God speed, we love you John, and we’ll remember you always with a smile on our faces.”
H-E-B carts out new home decor and furniture at one Austin-area store
Milk, bread, eggs … accent chair? Beginning this month, H-E-B shoppers in New Braunfels can pick up home goods and furniture along with their groceries. On July 14, the San Antonio-based grocer announced the launch of two home decor lines under the new Home by H-E-B department. The two new brands — Haven + Key and Texas Proud — promise “hundreds of items” for shoppers, according to a release, including “timeless woven textiles, inspiring décor, and versatile furniture and accent pieces.”
