Knicks, Jazz haven’t spoken in two weeks about Donovan Mitchell as trade talks stall

By Brian Wacker
 3 days ago

Trade talks between the Knicks and Jazz over Donovan Mitchell have apparently stalled.

The two teams haven’t talked in two weeks , according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The news comes after New York backed away from a reported offer in mid-July of six future first-round draft picks, plus Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and Miles McBride for the 25-year-old Westchester native.

The Jazz were initially reportedly interested in R.J. Barrett and Mitchell Robinson as part of the deal, according to SNY, but Robinson can’t be dealt before Dec. 15 after the Knicks re-signed him earlier this month to a four-year, $60 million deal. Barrett, meanwhile, will be eligible this summer for a max contract extension that would pay him up to $185 million, which would limit the Jazz’s financial flexibility as they undergo a rebuild under CEO Danny Ainge.

Donovan Mitchell remains a member of the Jazz — for now.
Meanwhile, Mitchell took some ribbing from the Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart after video surfaced on Twitter of Mitchell bricking a couple of short jumpers. “Oh man that’s broke!” Hart tweeted, tagging Mitchell in the response.

As for the lack of discussions between the Knicks and Jazz at the moment, Utah is reportedly ready to start talking to other teams about Mitchell.

The Hornets and Wizards are two of the teams to have shown interest in the three-time All-Star guard, according to Charania. The Heat have also been linked as a possible partner, though that would require a third team to be part of the deal as Miami doesn’t have enough draft capital and young talent to appeal to the Jazz.

Oh man that’s broke! @spidadmitchell https://t.co/Au5o4FE7qX

— Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 29, 2022

Earlier this month, Utah traded All-Star center Rudy Goebert to the Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal that netted the Jazz four first-round draft picks plus a handful of players.

