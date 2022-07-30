ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets vs. Marlins prediction: Carlos Carrasco Over trend will continue

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38h8u1_0gyqpnnB00

The Mets are slated to start Carlos Carrasco (10-4, 4.07 ERA) on Saturday in Miami, while the Marlins’ plans to counter with Trevor Rogers fell through Friday when the lefty was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back spasms.

A new starter had not been named as of late Friday night. Whoever the Marlins trot out will be forced to reckon with a hot Mets lineup that has won four straight while averaging 5.8 runs.

Carrasco has been a machine in July, allowing 24 hits and just three runs over 22¹/₃ innings with the Mets going 4-0 in those starts. The Mets also won both of Carrasco’s previous starts versus the Marlins this season.

Betting on Baseball?

Carrasco is pitching well, but current Marlins hitters have had success against him, batting .292 in 119 plate appearances. In the two previous meetings this season, Miami scored a total of five runs, but recorded 15 hits, with both games going over the total.

The Over is 8-3-2 in Carrasco’s last 13 starts, and I like that trend to continue on Saturday.

The play : Mets-Marlins Over.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Braves seen as potential suitor for worst hitter in baseball

The Atlanta Braves need to look elsewhere than at the worst hitter in baseball to help defend their championship. This would be something new. In trying to defend their title, what if the Atlanta Braves ended up trading for the worst hitter in baseball, Joey Gallo?. This is precisely what...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision

Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Queens, NY
Miami, FL
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed

Joey Gallo’s days in the Bronx are number. The New York Yankees’ trade for Andrew Benintendi signified the end of Gallo’s stint with the team. Despite not being moved in the trade, the general expectation is that the struggling outfielder will be traded at some point. The only question is… who would want him? As […] The post RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets Marlins
Q 105.7

This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees

When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics

The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy