New York City, NY

Disability activist drops suit versus city, takes job with mayor

By Rich Calder
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A lead plaintiff in a high-stakes, handicapped-rights lawsuit against the city has agreed to drop her claims — two days after being named the new commissioner of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities.

Lawyers for Christina Curry filed legal papers in Manhattan federal court Thursday saying she’s “dismissing individual claims without prejudice” against the city in a class-action suit that already led to a judge last December mandating all Big Apple crossing signals be accessible to the blind and visually impaired by 2036.

Two days earlier, Mayor Eric Adams announced the longtime Harlem-based disability-rights advocate’s appointment to his administration in a press release – but failed to mention the ongoing litigation against the city.

City officials said Curry’s salary would be the same as her predecessor. Victor Calise earned a base salary of $227,786 annually while holding the same title last year under then-Mayor Bill de Blasio, records show.

In a “stipulation of voluntary dismissal,” Curry’s lawyers noted she “will be joining Defendant City of New York as its Commissioner for the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities.”

It is unclear what Curry’s earnings will be in her new role.
Getty Images

However, they added her decision won’t affect claims of the other plaintiffs in the class-action suit – “nor does it affect Ms. Curry’s eligibility as a class member” in the suit.

Reps for Mayor Adams said Saturday that his office is well aware of the ongoing litigation, which was filed in 2018 while de Blasio was mayor, and that Curry is still part of the class-action suit. They insisted the city has taken all necessary steps to ensure that any conflict, or even the appearance of a conflict, was addressed prior to Curry assuming her new post.

Prior to her appointment, Curry had served the past 21 years as executive director of the Harlem Independent Living Center where she helped provide disability sensitivity training to local hospitals and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

In the 2018 lawsuit slapped against the city by American Council of the Blind, Curry is described as a plaintiff who is “deaf and is legally blind.“

“She uses a forearm crutch as a mobility aid,” the suit said. “She lives in the Bronx. She works at an office based in Harlem, and her work takes her to all five boroughs of New York City. She is a pedestrian in all five boroughs.”

Curry previously worked at the Harlem Independent Living Center.
Google Maps

Prior to Manhattan federal Judge Paul Engelmayer’s ruling, only roughly 950 of the city’s 13,430 signalized intersections were equipped with Accessible Pedestrian Signals, which communicate crossing signals via voice commands or audible tones, according to the judge’s order. Engelmayer also tapped a court-appointed monitor at the city’s expense to ensure the Department of Transportation meets its mandates.

The city had contended it needed 30 years to comply with the American with Disabilities Act, but the judge called his 2036 timeline “attainable,” and “respectful” of the city’s resources and budget.

A City Hall spokesperson on Saturday called Curry “a champion and advocate for the rights of New Yorkers” who for decades “has worked hard to make the city more accessible.”

“Curry will ensure that the nearly one million New Yorkers who self-identify as people who are living with a disability have a greater quality of life and more equitable access to city services and programs,” said the spokesperson.

Curry’s lawsuit described her as “deaf and legally blind.”
Getty Images

Curry did not return messages. However, she said in a press release Tuesday that she “looks “forward to working with the many organizations representing the diverse disability/Deaf communities, but more importantly, with those who are not currently receiving support from any federal, state, city or non-governmental provider, as they are most often overlooked and forgotten.”

