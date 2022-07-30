ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fun apocalypse: After nuclear alert, city suggests packing toys, Nintendo in ‘go bags’

Who says the end of the world won’t be all fun and games?

Two weeks after releasing a bizarre public service announcement about what to do if a nuke falls on Gotham — offered little advice beyond “get inside” and “stay inside” — New York City’s Emergency Management agency tweeted about what to pack in a “go bag” in the event of a mass evacuation.

The tweet featured a cartoon of children’s backpacks filled with homework, toys and Nintendo Switch and Game Boy consoles. A puzzle, a teddy bear, a rubber duck, video game controllers, rulers and a scarf were also shown.

The post links to Emergency Management’s webpage with a list of bug out bag essentials, including food, water, first aid kits and copies of personal documents.

But fallout to the cartoonish guidance came swiftly after Tuesday’s tweet.

“It is just a friendly reminder not to forget your game consoles in case of emergency. You’ll need something to do until the nuclear winter passes,” cracked one Reddit user.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zm9aU_0gyqpjGH00
The City Emergency Management agency tweeted a list of items recommended for “A Go Bag,” in case of evacuation.
Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06A8jh_0gyqpjGH00
The City Emergency Management’s agency tweeted a photo full of video game consoles and school supplies in its tweet about evacuations.
Twitter

“There’s not enough room for my Funko Pops or Lego sets,” another user joked .

Anna Bounds, a professor of sociology at Queens College with expertise on the urban “prepper” subculture, said there’s a jarring disconnect between the tweet’s intent and the cartoon, describing it as cavalier.

“This isn’t as serious as it should be,” she said. “It does act as a reminder to bring some of your children’s favorite things, but electronic devices won’t last you very long. The image looks like clip art for a back-to school-post — a real mismatch.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YLdkg_0gyqpjGH00
Jason Charles’ essentials bag is filled with dried food.
James Keivom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2OMD_0gyqpjGH00
Retired FDNY firefighter Jason Charles suggests New Yorkers should pack in dried food, canteens, rope and a sleeping bag for emergency evacuations.
James Keivom

Retired FDNY firefighter and head of New York City’s Prepper’s Network Jason Charles said the cartoon was laughable— and irresponsible.

“The Emergency Management team, I would say they’re not the sharpest tools in the shed,” he told The Post. “You don’t want your bag to be bogged down with crap. And if your kids are old enough, you’re not going to put teddy bears, dolls and video games in there. You’re going to fill it up with food, water, their shelter and a sleeping bag. You want them to be responsible during an emergency.”

Charles, who’s been featured on National Geographic’s “Doomsday Preppers,” shared his go-to bag with The Post — a tactical GORUCK-brand knapsack which he’s loaded with freeze dried food, a sleeping bag, knives, canteens, small cooking pots, rope, a headlamp and combustion kit to start fires.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eSdQ4_0gyqpjGH00
Retired FDNY firefighter Jason Charles blasted the city Emergency Management agency for not being the “sharpest tools in the shed.”
James Keivom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCJW4_0gyqpjGH00
Retired FDNY firefighter Jason Charles is a known survival expert at National Geographic’s “Doomsday Preppers.”
James Keivom

He said there’s no need for New Yorkers to duck and cover just yet and the odd timing of the go-bag post so soon after the nuclear attack PSA was a lazy coincidence on Emergency Management’s part.

“There’s no connection between the two,” Charles said. “That office just has a budget they need to spend, so you’ll see them advising people about hurricanes in January and it will make no sense.”

Emergency Management said the Tweet was an element of its Ready New York educational program and the upcoming National Preparedness Month in September. They said they go bags post was to get people prepared for a variety of emergencies including fires, power outages, blizzards and major floods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zR8j8_0gyqpjGH00
Jason Charles suggests the city Emergency Management agency should spend taxpayer money more wisely.
James Keivom

In addition to important personal documents, “New Yorkers are also encouraged to add personalized items that match their family’s needs (coloring books, video games, etc),” agency spokeswoman Ines Bebea said.

New York City, NY
New York City, NY
