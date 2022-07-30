ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesburg, KY

Mae Amburgey saved from flooded Kentucky home thanks to viral photo

By Irie Sentner
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

This picture ended up being a lifesaver.

An elderly woman stuck inside her Eastern Kentucky home as floods ravaged the area was saved after her granddaughter posted an image to social media of her sitting in a bedroom, surrounded by waist-deep water.

Mae Amburgey, 98, tried to call for help but “nobody was answering,” her granddaughter, Missy Crovetti, told Fox Weather .

98-year-old Mae Amburgey was saved from her flooded home after a picture of her in distress went viral.
twitter via @ShawnRenoylds

“Out of desperation,” Crovetti turned to Facebook, posting the photo of Amburgey inside her Whitesburg home “with hope in [her] heart.” The image soon went viral.

A video of Amburgey’s rescue shows a safety team wading through neck-deep water, just feet from her home’s roofline.

Amburgey is “banged up pretty hard” but doing “remarkably well” in the hospital and is “determined to go home,” Crovetti said.

wymt.com

WATCH: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, Kentucky Guards save 5 from flooding home

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County Search and Rescue shared a video of a swift water rescue of a family from the attic of a home. According to the group, five family members were trapped in the home’s attic and surrounded by rushing water. Wolfe County Swift Water techs broke through a window to gain access. A Kentucky Guard air evacuation team positioned a helicopter over the home.
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
