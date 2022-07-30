Mae Amburgey saved from flooded Kentucky home thanks to viral photo
This picture ended up being a lifesaver.
An elderly woman stuck inside her Eastern Kentucky home as floods ravaged the area was saved after her granddaughter posted an image to social media of her sitting in a bedroom, surrounded by waist-deep water.
Mae Amburgey, 98, tried to call for help but “nobody was answering,” her granddaughter, Missy Crovetti, told Fox Weather .
“Out of desperation,” Crovetti turned to Facebook, posting the photo of Amburgey inside her Whitesburg home “with hope in [her] heart.” The image soon went viral.
A video of Amburgey’s rescue shows a safety team wading through neck-deep water, just feet from her home’s roofline.
Amburgey is “banged up pretty hard” but doing “remarkably well” in the hospital and is “determined to go home,” Crovetti said.
