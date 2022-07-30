ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Recall Issued For Frozen Beef Products Due To Misbranding, Undeclared Allergens

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43u0L5_0gyqpaJk00
P.F. Chang's Beef & Broccoli Photo Credit: FSIS

About 120,000 pounds of frozen beef products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

Conagra Brands issued the recall on Saturday, July 30 for:

  • 22-oz. plastic bag packages containing “P.F. CHANG’S HOME MENU BEEF & BROCCOLI” with lot code “5006 2146 2012” and “BEST BY MAY 21 2023.”
  • 22-oz. plastic bag packages containing “P.F. CHANG’S HOME MENU BEEF & BROCCOLI” with lot code “5006 2146 2012” and “BEST BY MAY 21 2023.”

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and impact only the P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Beef & Broccoli product listed above. It does not include any product sold at P.F. Chang’s restaurants.

View the product labels here.

The product contains egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen beef products are labeled as beef and broccoli but contain orange chicken.

The items were produced on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, 2022.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P115” on the side panel above the nutrition facts.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it received two consumer complaints that the beef and broccoli package contained a chicken-based product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, FSIS said, noting that anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," FSIS said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Conagra Brands Consumer Care line at (800) 280-0301 or Consumer.Care@conagra.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Products#Undeclared#The Recall#Foodsafety#General Health#Conagra Brands#The P F Chang#Home Menu Beef Broccoli
moneytalksnews.com

Salmonella Found in One-Third of This Grocery Store Meat

If you buy ground chicken, beware: Nearly 1 in 3 packages of this meat contained salmonella bacteria when tested by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports recently tested 351 packages of ground beef, pork, chicken and turkey that it purchased at grocery stores nationwide. The nonprofit publication characterizes what it found as...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Mashed

Should You Store Hard-Boiled Eggs With Or Without The Shell?

Summertime is the quintessential picnic season which means lots of families will gather together at parks and backyards to enjoy seasonal staples like burgers, watermelon, and the beloved egg salad. But, as the temperature outside increases, keeping your food fresh and free from bacteria is essential in avoiding the dreaded chance of food poisoning.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
328K+
Followers
49K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy