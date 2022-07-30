Recall Issued For Frozen Beef Products Due To Misbranding, Undeclared Allergens

P.F. Chang's Beef & Broccoli Photo Credit: FSIS

About 120,000 pounds of frozen beef products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

Conagra Brands issued the recall on Saturday, July 30 for:

22-oz. plastic bag packages containing “P.F. CHANG’S HOME MENU BEEF & BROCCOLI” with lot code “5006 2146 2012” and “BEST BY MAY 21 2023.”

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and impact only the P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Beef & Broccoli product listed above. It does not include any product sold at P.F. Chang’s restaurants.

View the product labels here.

The product contains egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen beef products are labeled as beef and broccoli but contain orange chicken.

The items were produced on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, 2022.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P115” on the side panel above the nutrition facts.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it received two consumer complaints that the beef and broccoli package contained a chicken-based product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, FSIS said, noting that anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," FSIS said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Conagra Brands Consumer Care line at (800) 280-0301 or Consumer.Care@conagra.com.

