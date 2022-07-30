ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Camp: 'We're Not Screwing Around'

By Timm Hamm
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2Z7G_0gyqpZNt00

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is defending his team's offseason after criticism.

As one of the highest profile franchises in all of sports, criticism is not new for the Dallas Cowboys or owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Many have questioned the offseason moves , or the lack thereof, by Cowboys brass, and that criticism has not fallen on deaf ears.

As we're told before almost each and every training camp by Dallas front office personnel and coaching staff members, the Cowboys' goal is a championship. But if that's the case, why no big changes from last season's wild-card losing squad and coaching staff?

Save for two small changes to the wide receivers coach and a special teams assistant , the coaches remain the same.

Why carry $22.5 million in cap room into the season earmarking those funds to re-sign existing players in future seasons instead of helping the club this year?

Jones addressed the current situation as well as offseason moves on Tuesday at training camp in Oxnard. "We have put a lot out there for the fans," Jones said. "A lot for the Dallas Cowboys out there. And we are not screwing around."

A lot of the criticism facing the team was due to players that were either moved voluntarily or that the team failed to re-sign . The trade of wideout Amari Cooper to the Browns for a fifth-round selection, the release of right tackle La'el Collins, and the inability of the organization to keep defensive end Randy Gregory - not to mention the circus surrounding that ordeal - are all at the top of the list.

"We’ve lost three really high-profile players," Jones said. "Those decisions were made more about availability than ability."

Cooper, Collins, and Gregory missed a combined 12 games last season for various reasons stemming from COVID, suspension, and injury.

"Your standards go up," Jones said. "Your bar is higher. Your conduct is higher. Your attention to the team is higher. Not just your performance, but everything.

"I don’t want to demean any player. I love those players personally. But you have to have the No. 1 thing, is how we win a football game, if you want to be in the top 10. Check ‘I’ at the door. It’s ‘we’ when you go through the door."

Jones repeated the word "availability" six times during his discussion.

Fans and media members also questioned the team's use of the franchise tag, as the Cowboys used it on free agent tight end Dalton Schultz rather than Gregory.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones discussed the failure of the club to re-sign Schultz to a long-term deal.

"We tried," Jones said. "It wasn’t that we necessarily weren’t talking about a long-term deal it just gets into, not unlike DeMarcus Lawrence, who ended up being a stalwart here, a foundation player for us; not unlike Dak Prescott, we know what we think of him.

"Sometimes when you’re getting your hands around what this team is going to look like not only this year but what this team will look like in the future, then you have to play that hand that way."

The coaching staff was criticized for the Cowboys' penalty total of 127. No team had more in 2021, and only Las Vegas had more penalty yards than Dallas, and it was by just one yard (1,104 to 1,103).

"We want an aggressive, physical playstyle, and we crossed the line too much," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "Our discipline is pulling back. This is not a group that I have to push forward. That’s is very important in how you train and the reality of the mistakes that are made and how we need to tighten it down."

If a championship - or a deep playoff run for that matter - is truly in the cards for the Cowboys in 2022, much improvement is needed, and it all begins now in Oxnard.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

OJ Simpson Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has taken to social media to weigh in on the Deshaun Watson decision. Simpson, who was infamously acquitted on charges of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman, shared his reaction on Twitter. "You hired her, she made her decision. Respect it!!!" he...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Interested In Former 1st Round Pick

The Dallas Cowboys could reportedly be adding a notable name to their roster ahead of the preseason. According to reports, the Cowboys are interested in a former NFL Draft first round pick. Takk McKinley, a veteran defensive lineman and former first round pick, recently visited with Dallas. Cowboys defensive coordinator...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
The Spun

Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision

Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
Us Weekly

Rams QB Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly Stafford’s Daughter Cries Because Dad Is at NFL Training Camp: Video

Tissues, please! One of Matthew Stafford's daughters cried on mom Kelly Stafford's shoulder because the Rams quarterback is away at training camp. "Missing daddy," the former cheerleader, 33, captioned a video via her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 31. Their daughter was sobbing while Kelly, who was wearing a Los Angeles Rams baseball cap, tried […]
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

A.J. Brown Calls Out Titans In Response To Deebo Samuel's 49ers Deal

A.J. Brown responded to reports that the San Francisco 49ers have signed Deebo Samuel to a three-year, $73.5 million deal by throwing shade at his former team, the Tennessee Titans. $58.1 million of Samuel's contract is guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown was traded to the Eagles, earlier this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy