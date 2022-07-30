Ric Flair announces his last wrestling match ever at 73-years-old

clutchpoints.com
Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match
Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
PWMania
Taya Valkyrie Calls Out Sasha Banks and Comments on if She Regrets Her Time in WWE
One half of the Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Taya Valkyrie recently spoke with Adam Cailler of DailyStar.co.uk for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, she commented on if she sees her time with WWE as something she regrets, wanting to face Sasha Banks and more.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
PWMania
Released WWE Star Teases a Return to the Company?
Karrion Kross, aka Killer Kross in the WWE, recently posted an interesting image on his Instagram stories. The former WWE star shared a screenshot of a fan listening to his old WWE theme song and commented that they hoped Kross will rejoin the company in the future. The timing of Kross sharing this is intriguing since many fans think it’s a sign that he wants to make a comeback now that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of creative.
PWMania
Vince McMahon Wanted Becky Lynch to Continue Being a Heel
The babyface turn of Becky Lynch was among the major headlines that came out of last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Last night seemed to be a course correction by Triple H from the decision to turn her heel a year ago, which wasn’t received well by everyone. In a feud with Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley, Lynch will now team up with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and potentially another female wrestler.
PWMania
Spoiler: Major Names Expected to Return to WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, it is anticipated that Triple H will bring back wrestlers who have either left the company or were released. Expect to see one significant star return very soon. According to information provided to WrestlingNews.co, a deal has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return...
FOX Sports
Logan Paul stuns at WWE SummerSlam
YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is no longer just a YouTube and social media star. Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in the first singles match of his career — and boy, did he put on a show. Paul, whose younger brother is fresh-faced...
wrestlingrumors.net
UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
WWE fans all saying same thing after Logan Paul puts on wrestling masterclass in SummerSlam win over The Miz
LOGAN PAUL once again stole the show in WWE after he defeated The Miz at SummerSlam. The YouTuber turned boxer initially added wrestling to his ever growing CV with his bow between the ropes in April. The 27-year-old even managed to claim the victory on his big WrestleMania debut. He...
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Thanks Fans In Viral Video After Epic WWE SummerSlam
The sight of Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor at WWE SummerSlam will live on in the minds of wrestling fans for years – possibly decades – to come. But there was a post-match moment that viewers watching on Peacock and WWE Network did not get a glimpse of, but over 48,000 fans at Nissan Stadium paid witness to. As seen below, Lesnar crawled back into the elevated ring, and upon walking to the turnbuckle, he put on his cowboy hat and did a hat tip to thank the lively Nashville crowd.
411mania.com
Teal Piper Pays Tribute to Her Father on Anniversary of His Passing
– Ariel Teal Toombs, the daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper, released a video on her YouTube channel today to pay tribute to her father. Roddy Piper passed away seven years ago today at the age of 61. You can see her video speaking about the late, great Roddy Piper below:
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as triple threats determine Bobby Lashley's next U.S. title challenger
With SummerSlam in the rear-view mirror, Monday night's edition of Raw will focus on the fallout of the summer's biggest show. In addition, a new challenger will be determined for United States champion Bobby Lashley. Lashley defeated Theory to retain his title at SummerSlam, likely ending his rivalry with the...
ComicBook
Ric Flair's Last Match: Matt Cardona Gets a Diamond Cutter After Ruining the Impact World Championship Match
Josh Alexander and Jacob Fatu's Impact World Championship match at Sunday's Ric Flair's Last Match event was thrown out after Matt Cardona, Brian Myers and Mark Sterling hit the ring and attacked both men. Cardona then undid his brace and attempted to smack Fatu across the face, only for the MLW star to start cleaning house. Alexander then spiked Sterling on his head with a C4 and turned his attention to Cardona.
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar's WWE SummerSlam Tractor Spot Was Reportedly Very Complicated
Brock Lesnar provided Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view with one of the craziest moments in recent WWE history. "The Beast" arrived for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Roman Reigns driving a massive red tractor, which he jumped off of to begin the Last Man Standing Match. Late in the bout, Lesnar scooped up a barely conscious Reigns with the tractor and dropped him in the ring, then later proceeded to ram it into the ring itself (pushing it several feet) before hoisting it up from the top-left corner, resulting in Reigns spilling out the other side.
PWMania
Ric Flair’s Last Match Results – July 31, 2022
Ric Flair’s Last Match Results – July 31, 2022. – Tony Schiavone & David Crockett welcome everybody to the event. The match begins with some chain wrestling between Uemura and Narita, Narita gets Uemura in a headlock. Uemura gets free and he nails Narita with a few arm drags before working over his arm, Uemura goes for a belly to belly suplex and Narita avoids it while landing strikes. Uemura and Narita have a striking exchange in the middle of the ring, Uemura misses a drop kick and Narita kicks him in the back a few times. Narita stands Uemura up while cracking him with more strikes, Uemura recovers and he nails a charging Narita with a drop kick. Uemura gets Narita up while landing more strikes on him, Uemura then hits a cornered Narita with an avalanche followed by a bulldog for a near fall. Narita fights back and Uemura drops him with an arm drag, Uemura goes for an arm bar and Narita gets to the ropes. Uemura continues attacking the injured arm of Narita, Narita gets free and he gets Uemura in an abdominal stretch. Uemura eventually gets to the ropes to break the submission, Narita then hits Uemura with a German suplex for a near fall.
411mania.com
Dexter Lumis Says He’s Still In Touch With Triple H and Shawn Michaels
In an interview with the House of Hardcore podcast (via Fightful, Dexter Lumis spoke about his time in WWE NXT and said that he keeps in touch with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Here are highlights:. On his favorite NXT moment: “I have to go with the wedding. It seems...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi’s Reported WWE Status
A significant update has developed regarding the WWE statuses of Sasha Banks and Naomi in WWE. Brian Alvarez of the “Wrestling Observer Live” podcast stated that he was told by a source in the company that Banks and Naomi have reached a deal to make their return to the company. He added that while he believed he was given accurate information, he couldn’t say that it was 100% definitively true.
stillrealtous.com
Bryan Danielson Reveals Warning He Issued To WWE That They Ignored
Bryan Danielson has been one of the top stars in professional wrestling for years now, and when he was climbing the ladder in WWE fans would often let management know that they were fully behind Bryan by chanting his name all throughout WWE events. There were many fans who were...
