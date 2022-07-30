Larry Wight Out Runs Tim Sears Jr. For Exciting Brewerton Speedway Modified Win

oswegocountytoday.com
Richard Murtaugh And Tony Finch II Win Exciting Fulton Speedway Sportsman Features
FULTON, NY – The Fulton Speedway ended the month of July with feature races not decided until the final lap coming under the checkers, with the night capped off with a huge H2No Boat Race that left the fans wanting more. Feature winners on Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux...
Brewerton Speedway – NAPA Auto Parts Night July 29 Results
Brewerton – Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 99L-Larry Wight[11]; 2. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[15]; 3. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[14]; 4. 60-Jackson Gill[7]; 5. 8H-Max McLaughlin[12]; 6. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[8]; 7. 5H-Chris Hile[9]; 8. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[1]; 9. 18$-Sean Beardsley[17]; 10. 79-Jeffrey Prentice[4]; 11. 7Z-Zachary Payne[6]; 12. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[13]; 13. 88-Joe August Jr[21]; 14. 24K-Nick Krause[16]; 15. 11T-Jeff Taylor[24]; 16. 34-Andrew Ferguson[20]; 17. 160-Max Hill[19]; 18. 36-Ben Bushaw[5]; 19. 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger[18]; 20. 63-Adam Roberts[3]; 21. 38-Tim Harris[22]; 22. M1-Austin Murphy[25]; 23. X-Chad Phelps[10]; 24. Z4-JJ Courcy[2]; 25. 4-Michelle Courcy[23]
Auburn Landmark-Curley’s Restaurant-To Reopen
An Auburn landmark will be reopened in the next few months. The Auburn Citizen reports Curley’s Restaurant was sold last week to Joe Smith of Throop. Smith and his wife plan to renovate the building near the Auburn prison and reopen the restaurant. Smith is the owner of Lakeside...
Jim R. Bell
OSWEGO – Jim R. Bell, 52, of Oswego, New York, died Monday, August 1, 2022 in University Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in North Conway, New Hampshire, the son of George Bell of TN, and the late Anne Bell. Jim moved to Oswego in 1975, where he remained a resident.
ithaca.com
Spencer native opens barbershop in T-burg
There is a new barber shop in town! Elm Street Barber opened for business Saturday, July 23, on Elm Street in Trumansburg. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the open house with Mayor Rordan Hart and village councilwoman Marsha Horn in attendance. Hotdogs, drinks, and discounted haircuts were available to new customers and those just there to look around.
Fulton Jazz Festival Brings Award-Winning Lineup Aug. 10-13
Four nights of great jazz, food and fun return with the Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 10-13 at Fulton’s beautiful Lock 3 Canal Park, said festival President Joe Cortini. Headliners Ronnie Leigh on Friday and Nancy Kelly on Saturday will deliver world-class performances, but there’s a great lineup of diverse performers and tunes to be heard.
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
Compass FCU Member Appreciation Picnic Set For October 2 At 2 Flags In Oswego
OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the return of its member appreciation picnic, which will be held at 2 Flags in Oswego on Sunday, October 2. The picnic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. with a free credit union gift being made available to the first 200 members that purchase tickets.
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
Mary Louise Potter
OSWEGO – Mary Louise Potter, 89, of Oswego, New York, passed away on July 28, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Marie (Mayer) Bernys. Louise was married to Phillip Elwood Potter for 52 years and raised five children in Minetto, New York. Louise worked in retail for Montgomery Ward and Sears for many years. She loved her family, enjoyed her flowers and bird watching, and also loved to dance and enjoy a good book.
Women’s Golf League Raises Over $1,800 For Cancer Services Program
OSWEGO, NY — Members of the Stone Creek Golf Club Tuesday Night Women’s League recently held a tournament to benefit Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Cancer Services Program of the North Country. Coordinated by Tina Bourgeois, the tournament raised $1,872 in support of the program’s fight against cancer...
localsyr.com
WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus
(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
Kenneth C. Loveall
OSWEGO – Kenneth C. Loveall, 59, of Oswego, formerly of Fulton passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born April 28, 1963 in Fulton to William C. Loveall and Sharon L. Urbach and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. Ken was employed for several years...
Building wall collapse threatens 2 homes, closes streets on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — The collapse of part of a building Tuesday has caused two neighboring homes to be boarded up and streets closed on Syracuse’s North Side. Around 10:35 a.m., first responders received reports of a wall collapsing inside 413 Pond St., according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 24 – July 30
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On Sunday, July 24, at about 6:20 p.m., members of the Fulton Police Department responded to the intersection of W. Broadway (St. Rt. 3) and W. Second St. S. for a reported car crash involving a pedestrian. Full story here.
Sylvia Frawley
FULTON – Sylvia Frawley, 96; of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 peacefully at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Mrs. Frawley was born December 1, 1925 in Duton Hill, UK. She was the eldest daughter of the late Albert and Mary Ellen (Vale) Jarvis. At the age...
Sharon Ann Belson – Barnes
May 26,1956 – July 23,2022. Sharon Ann Belson – Barnes born to Wallace Charles Belson Sr. and Violet Ruth Belson on May 26,1956 in Fulton, New York, she resided in Fulton and Oswego before moving to Jacksonville then Green Cove Springs, Florida. Sharon is survived by her Sons...
Parish Man Succumbs to Injuries After Oswego County Car/Motorcycle Crash
An Oswego County man is dead following a crash between a car and motorcycle. Police say 74-year-old Bruce W. Hinman of Parish, New York succumbed to his injuries on July 30th, the day after a crash on State Route 104 and the I-81 southbound exit ramp in Mexico, New York.
Frederick Joseph Collins Jr.
RED CREEK, NY – Frederick Joseph Collins Jr., 62, of Red Creek, New York, passed Saturday, July 16 at Clifton Springs Hospital after a short illness. Fred was born in Messina, New York, to the late Frederick J. Collins Sr. and Margaret (Radell) Collins. He has been resident of Red Creek for eight years.
Donna M. Jenson
DISPUTANTA, VA – Donna M. Jenson, age 89, formerly of Oswego, New York, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Disputanta, Virginia. Donna was born on July 14, 1933 in Oswego to the late Dorr and Irma Harrington. She graduated from Union Springs Academy in 1952. Donna then went on to attend Atlantic Union College and later graduated her nurses training with her RN from New England Sanitarium in 1955.
