Brewerton, NY

Larry Wight Out Runs Tim Sears Jr. For Exciting Brewerton Speedway Modified Win

By Contributor
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
oswegocountytoday.com

Brewerton Speedway – NAPA Auto Parts Night July 29 Results

Brewerton – Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 99L-Larry Wight[11]; 2. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[15]; 3. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[14]; 4. 60-Jackson Gill[7]; 5. 8H-Max McLaughlin[12]; 6. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[8]; 7. 5H-Chris Hile[9]; 8. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[1]; 9. 18$-Sean Beardsley[17]; 10. 79-Jeffrey Prentice[4]; 11. 7Z-Zachary Payne[6]; 12. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[13]; 13. 88-Joe August Jr[21]; 14. 24K-Nick Krause[16]; 15. 11T-Jeff Taylor[24]; 16. 34-Andrew Ferguson[20]; 17. 160-Max Hill[19]; 18. 36-Ben Bushaw[5]; 19. 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger[18]; 20. 63-Adam Roberts[3]; 21. 38-Tim Harris[22]; 22. M1-Austin Murphy[25]; 23. X-Chad Phelps[10]; 24. Z4-JJ Courcy[2]; 25. 4-Michelle Courcy[23]
BREWERTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Brewerton, NY
Brewerton, NY
Sports
Oswego County Today

Mary Louise Potter

OSWEGO – Mary Louise Potter, 89, of Oswego, New York, passed away on July 28, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Marie (Mayer) Bernys. Louise was married to Phillip Elwood Potter for 52 years and raised five children in Minetto, New York. Louise worked in retail for Montgomery Ward and Sears for many years. She loved her family, enjoyed her flowers and bird watching, and also loved to dance and enjoy a good book.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

