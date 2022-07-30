Larry Wight Out Runs Tim Sears Jr. For Exciting Brewerton Speedway Modified Win

OSWEGO – Mary Louise Potter, 89, of Oswego, New York, passed away on July 28, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Marie (Mayer) Bernys. Louise was married to Phillip Elwood Potter for 52 years and raised five children in Minetto, New York. Louise worked in retail for Montgomery Ward and Sears for many years. She loved her family, enjoyed her flowers and bird watching, and also loved to dance and enjoy a good book.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO