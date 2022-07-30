1 dead, 2 hurt in Portland Old Town shooting

www.kptv.com
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily Scarvie
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily Scarvie
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
1 killed, 1 arrested after broad daylight stabbing in Portland
A stabbing in broad daylight led to the death of one person and the arrest of another in Portland on Tuesday.
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
Residents of Portland apartments say someone is throwing explosives off balcony
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Residents living in South Waterfront apartments in Portland say a tenant has been throwing explosives off their high-rise apartment balcony for the last month and are afraid management isn’t doing enough. “Basically, this neighborhood has been terrorized,” said Mark Julius. “There is someone living in...
Officer struck by suspected DUII driver in NE Portland
A Portland police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Northeast Portland early Monday morning, according to officials.
KXL
Police Arrest Shooter After Chasing Victims In Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was shot and a child was injured likely by shrapnel on Monday afternoon by a shooter who chased them from the scene. The victims were shot on East 35th and T Street around 2:15pm. Around 1:30am on Tuesday, they crashed their vehicle and rolled...
‘Our leadership is failing:’ Portland man witnesses second shooting in two months
A shooting Friday night in a popular Portland entertainment district became a close call for many caught in the middle of it.
Oregon lawmaker escapes McKinney Fire while on camping trip
Oregon lawmaker escapes McKinney Fire while on camping trip
True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Lisa Pearl Briseno?
In this week's True Crime Tuesday, the co-hosts of Murder in the Rain podcast are looking into the case of 27-year-old Lisa Pearl Briseno who's been missing since 1997.
Officials identify man killed in Old Town shooting that injured 2
Officials identified the man killed in the Old Town shooting that left two others injured.
Vancouver police pull out of Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force
The Vancouver Police Department is withdrawing from the Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force.
Train strikes, kills pedestrian in Salem
A pedestrian was died after being struck by a train in Salem early Tuesday morning, officials said.
Car crash escalates into heated confrontation between injured motorists and responding officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested for bias crime against female police officers following a car crash Saturday in North Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood that escalated into a confrontation between police and multiple vehicle occupants, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a car crash at North...
19-year-old Portland man killed in Old Town shooting feared for his life, court records show
Friday night’s shooting in Portland’s Old Town entertainment district claimed the life of Lauren Teyshawn Abbott Jr., a 19-year-old Portland man who told county officials four months ago that he feared for his life after a close friend was gunned down, according to court records. Abbott was taken...
75-year-old woman found safe
A 75-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday night was found safe, Vancouver police announced Tuesday.
Arrest made in string of Wood Village thefts and break-ins
Arrest made in string of Wood Village thefts and break-ins
WWEEK
We Heat Mapped a Trailer Park in Southeast Portland on the Sixth Day of Blistering Weather
On Saturday afternoon, the sixth day of the weeklong heat wave that descended on Portland, WW took climate scientist and researcher Joey Williams to an RV park in Southeast Portland where a man named Eugene Anderson died during last year’s heat dome. There, Williams and WW measured the heat...
Man and small child injured in afternoon Vancouver shooting
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man and a young child injured. Officers first responded to the 2000 block of E 35th Street around 2:15 p.m. Monday after receiving calls about an alleged shooting. Once officers arrived, they located an adult man with a gunshot wound to the leg and a small child with an injured not yet detailed.
Break-ins, chase, screams: Man arrested in Wood Village
A man who deputies said they saw breaking into a car, fleeing and breaking into a nearby home was taken into custody Saturday afternoon in the Wood Village area of Portland.
Looking for a deal on a house? SE Portland home with squatters currently for sale
A homeowner in SE Portland says squatters have taken over his house and that he doesn't have the money to take them to court to get them out.
‘Erratic temps’: Hillsboro apartment sued by tenant
Step inside one of Reach Property's 3 apartments in Hillsboro and you'll feel the heat. A KOIN 6 News crew on Monday noted the temperature at one of the buildings at the Orchards at Orenco was nearly 90 degrees.
