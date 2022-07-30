Moncks Corner man among 2 hurt in fatal Orangeburg County crash

abcnews4.com
The Post and Courier
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
live5news.com
Man arrested in relation to death of vulnerable adult in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police have arrested a man after they found a dead body in a home. Randy Moore has been arrested and charged with abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. Police responded to a home on Lily Place in Summerville in reference to a CPR...
One in custody after chase ends in rollover crash in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a chase that ended in a rollover crash on Barringer Street in Florence County, according to Sheriff TJ Joye. The chase began when deputies tried to serve a warrant on Gilbert Drive, Joye said. Deputies were looking for one person when another person […]
wach.com
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
The Post and Courier
Andrews shooting sends one to hospital
ANDREWS — A shooting in Andrews on July 31 sent one victim to the hospital. Kaizon Wright, 21, of Andrews, was arrested on a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol in connection with the shooting, according to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The sheriff’s office...
Morning fire destroys Colleton Co. storage building: Officials
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A storage building in Colleton County was destroyed in a Sunday morning fire. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to Marble Lane and found a wood frame building fully involved in a blaze. Multiple hoses were deployed by crews to extinguish the fire, which was also located behind a mobile home. […]
Police search for Colleton County murder suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man wanted for murder in Colleton County today. According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department, Shannon Kinard is wanted for a shooting that took place at 2:00 a.m. at Sure Shots Pool Hall last weekend. The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was transported to […]
abcnews4.com
Woman arrested after pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash
AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Aiken County. According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, a Louisville, Georgia woman was struck by a car. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Man found shot to death in...
Raleigh News & Observer
4-year-old and his grandmother killed in multi-car crash, South Carolina coroner says
A 4-year-old and his grandmother were killed in a South Carolina crash that sent multiple people to a hospital, officials said. North Charleston police said a Ford was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it hit another car, sending both vehicles through a red light. The drivers then ran into other cars that had the green light on Friday, July 29, according to officials.
abcnews4.com
SC hospital worker death from hit in groin area ruled a homicide
SUMTER (WACH) --- The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey employee who died after being hit in the groin in May is now being classified as a homicide. According to the Sumter County coroner, 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died after he sustained injuries from an altercation with Imani Cox, a patient at the Sumter hospital.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a crash. Floyd Johnson, 69, of Winnsboro, was pronounced dead on July 28 at Prisma Health Richland after a crash in Winnsboro. The crash happened June 26, at the intersection of US...
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health Toumey employee’s death ruled a homicide
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– The Sumter Co. Coroner’s Office says the death of a Prisma Health Toumey employee has been ruled a homicide. A spokesperson for the coroner’s office says Kevin Robinson who was a mental health professional facility died from physiological stress associated with physical altercation in the setting of.
iheart.com
Charleston Police investigate reports of shots fired on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department responded Monday to a report of someone firing a gun out of a vehicle. At approximately 5:45 p.m., police began receiving multiple calls reporting a person shooting a gun out of a vehicle in the area of Brownswood Road between Killfish Road, Summertrees Road and Genesis Road on Johns Island, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.
1 killed in deadly crash with rollover on I-26
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a single-vehicle crash on I-26 Sunday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2016 Ford sedan was traveling east on I-26 when the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. The crash happened near mile marker 207. According to Trooper Nick Pye, the vehicle ran off […]
live5news.com
Fatal Berkeley County crash scene found 3 days later, troopers say
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash. The crash scene along Highway 52 was discovered on Sunday, three days after the crash happened, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. Investigators believe the crash occurred at approximately 12:26...
abcnews4.com
Boy found 'sweating profusely, in distress' in hot car; mother charged: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston woman is facing charges after leaving her son in a car without any air conditioning while she shopped at TJ Maxx, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. On Monday at approximately 6 p.m., officers responded to 1812 Sam Rittenberg...
Car plows into building on Savannah Hwy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An office building on Savannah Highway was damaged on Thursday after a car crashed into the building. According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to a report that an SUV ran off the road and struck a building along Savannah Highway on Thursday. Reports say the corner of the office […]
Deadly crash in Berkeley Co. discovered days later
UPDATE: The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Andrew Johnson (33) of Saint Stephen. — BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along US 52. SCHP said a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies Charleston woman killed in Sunday I-26 crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Charleston woman died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on I-26. Gabrielle Brownlee, 29, died at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday from injuries she suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Brownlee was driving east...
abcnews4.com
Unattended tea kettle leads to fire at Mount Pleasant home
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Mount Pleasant and Charleston Fire Departments responded to the Long Grove subdivision for reports of a house fire, according to a post Monday by MPFD. The fire was reported in the 1500 block of Trumpet Vine Court. Crews arrived to find...
