Missing, endangered 78-year-old found safe: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE (5:16 p.m.): Clark was found safe, according to an update from the ECSO Facebook page.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post .

Edwin James Clark, 78, was last seen at around 3:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30 leaving his home driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe, according to the post. Clark has Fla. tags and the license plate number in Y06 BGN.

The post said Clark may be driving to Dothan, Ala. He was last seen wearing a navy blue Salt Life shirt, khaki shorts, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Clark’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.