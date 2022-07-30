Increased Social and Community Connections Are Important for Health of Colorado Seniors

northfortynews.com
Related
Only 7 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
After seeing a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July in Colorado, rates continue to drop across the state.
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
Better Safe Than Sorry: The Law on Collecting Rainwater in Colorado
Every drop of water in Colorado is precious, but there are several restrictions in place when it comes to saving that water for yourself. According to the legal code of Colorado, Section 37-96.5-103, C.R.S., precipitation (rainwater) is only allowed to be collected in rain barrels from the rooftops of certain residential properties.
KJCT8
West Nile Virus reaches western Colorado
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Health Department has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a person for the year of 2022. The infected woman is reported to be in her 80′s. The Colorado Department of Public Health reported that in 2021, Colorado had 175 human...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5280.com
Governor Polis Has Said He Wants to Battle Climate Change. Colorado Environmentalists Don’t Believe Him
On January 13, some 200 people gathered outside the state Capitol in Denver, beating drums, chanting, and waving signs. A poster declaring “Your inaction burns our state” rested on the steps; eight red-robed demonstrators with huge clocks over their faces held letters that spelled “Out Of Time”; and a 12-foot-tall canvas bore flame-colored scraps of fabric reading “We Are On Fire Polis.” Inside, Governor Jared Polis was delivering his annual State of the State address.
Summit Daily News
Colorado lacking housing affordability, pair of reports show
COLORADO — Colorado is facing mounting housing affordability issues when consumers continue to deal with rising inflation, a pair of separate reports released on Thursday indicate. For renters, Colorado ranks as the eighth most expensive state, according to one report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, which also...
How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump
A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating. In a May letter, Colorado business leaders pleaded with Polis to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to extend compliance with air quality deadlines so residents of the...
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado women can face pushback when seeking sterilization surgery: “It’s very demeaning”
Hannah Anderson doesn’t want children. The 27-year-old Coloradan wants to be able to hop on a plane when wanderlust calls. She wants a financial cushion free of child-related costs. She dreams of dedicating time and energy toward fostering animals. Over the years, Anderson cycled through numerous birth control options...
IN THIS ARTICLE
burlington-record.com
With Colorado set to miss 2024 deadline to reduce ozone pollution, critics call for more urgent action
An independent board tasked with improving Colorado’s air quality believes the state will fall short of meeting an Environmental Protection Agency requirement to lower toxic air pollution by 2024, but will be able to reach an older, more lax emissions-reduction target three years later. Critics argue that Colorado’s plan...
5280.com
These Voracious Goats Might Be the Next Best Tool for Battling Colorado Megafires
Be it scrubby, brushy, leafy, prickly, or even poisonous, chances are Lani Malmberg’s goats will eat it. Guided by her border collies and portable electric fencing, Malmberg’s 1,500-strong herd roams the West munching through overgrown brush up to eight feet high (while standing on their hind legs), filling their bellies while protecting Colorado and other states from wildfires.
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
Summit Daily News
Why a Maryland congressman has spent $1 million on a Colorado liquor license ballot initiative
Democratic congressman from Maryland and his brother, who together own the national Total Wine & More chain, have spent $2 million supporting a potential 2022 Colorado ballot initiative that would loosen the state’s liquor licensing laws and eventually let them open an unlimited number of Colorado stores. U.S. Rep....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado Ranks in Top 5 Among States in ‘Best Shape’ – Here’s Why
If Colorado was at a nightclub, New Hampshire might come up to us and drop the line, "If I said you have a beautiful body, would you hold it against me?" But how did we rank so high, really?. Clearly, not every Coloradan gets up every day and feels that...
According to CNN, "West's next must-visit destination" is found in Colorado
CNN Travel recently published an article that gives a major shout-out to a part of Colorado that can often be overlooked by tourists – Grand Valley. According to the publication, this unique part of the state is the "West's next must-visit destination." Though many Colorado fans hear the word...
Letter: What Colorado doesn’t need
Many of you may not spend much time watching TV, given how we live in one of the world’s biggest outdoor playgrounds. So, I wanted to make sure that you all are keeping up with what you may have missed. With the upcoming elections, including a contest for a...
7,000 Coloradans to receive student loan settlement checks
COLORADO SPRINGS — Nearly 7,000 Coloradans will receive checks in the mail from a settlement earlier this year involving Navient, a student loan servicer that used widespread unfair, deceptive, and predatory loan servicing practices. According to a press release from Attorney General Phil Weiser’s Office, a nationwide investigation by a bipartisan coalition of 39 attorneys general uncovered […]
Summit Daily News
Rising inflation is on a collision course with Colorado’s TABOR cap. And the state budget is in the middle.
COLORADO — The lawmakers who write Colorado’s budget are preparing to pare back some capital projects in the coming months as they contend with inflation straining a budget capped by the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The TABOR cap, a key component of Colorado’s 1992 constitutional...
5280.com
8 Historic Architects Every Colorado Design-Lover Should Know and Celebrate
As the building boom continues to change skylines and main streets across Colorado, it can be easy to forget that our state’s architectural roots run deeper than the flashy skyscrapers and boxy condo buildings of recent years For a refresher, we asked a panel of design experts to help us compile a list of notable architects who shaped the Centennial State’s unique design personality.
Criticism mounts against Democratic election meddling in Colorado
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is considering whether to condemn Democrats in Colorado and elsewhere for meddling in Republican primaries to boost 2020 election deniers. Why it matters: The committee has spent the last year warning that former President Trump and his allies are endangering...
lamarledger.com
The highest, lowest, deepest, darkest, quietest places in Colorado
No doubt you’ve heard the phrase “Colorado Above All.” That’s because we were the highest state in elevation long before cannabis was legalized. And while we’re not the coldest state, we are the coolest, right?. While pondering our highness and coolness, we thought it would...
northfortynews
Fort Collins, CO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local Newshttp://northfortynews.com
Comments / 0