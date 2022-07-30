ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Increased Social and Community Connections Are Important for Health of Colorado Seniors

By Jonson Kuhn
northfortynews
northfortynews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers

Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
AURORA, CO
KJCT8

West Nile Virus reaches western Colorado

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Health Department has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a person for the year of 2022. The infected woman is reported to be in her 80′s. The Colorado Department of Public Health reported that in 2021, Colorado had 175 human...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
5280.com

Governor Polis Has Said He Wants to Battle Climate Change. Colorado Environmentalists Don’t Believe Him

On January 13, some 200 people gathered outside the state Capitol in Denver, beating drums, chanting, and waving signs. A poster declaring “Your inaction burns our state” rested on the steps; eight red-robed demonstrators with huge clocks over their faces held letters that spelled “Out Of Time”; and a 12-foot-tall canvas bore flame-colored scraps of fabric reading “We Are On Fire Polis.” Inside, Governor Jared Polis was delivering his annual State of the State address.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Colorado lacking housing affordability, pair of reports show

COLORADO — Colorado is facing mounting housing affordability issues when consumers continue to deal with rising inflation, a pair of separate reports released on Thursday indicate. For renters, Colorado ranks as the eighth most expensive state, according to one report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, which also...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump

A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating. In a May letter, Colorado business leaders pleaded with Polis to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to extend compliance with air quality deadlines so residents of the...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
5280.com

These Voracious Goats Might Be the Next Best Tool for Battling Colorado Megafires

Be it scrubby, brushy, leafy, prickly, or even poisonous, chances are Lani Malmberg’s goats will eat it. Guided by her border collies and portable electric fencing, Malmberg’s 1,500-strong herd roams the West munching through overgrown brush up to eight feet high (while standing on their hind legs), filling their bellies while protecting Colorado and other states from wildfires.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Vail Daily

Letter: What Colorado doesn’t need

Many of you may not spend much time watching TV, given how we live in one of the world’s biggest outdoor playgrounds. So, I wanted to make sure that you all are keeping up with what you may have missed. With the upcoming elections, including a contest for a...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

7,000 Coloradans to receive student loan settlement checks

COLORADO SPRINGS — Nearly 7,000 Coloradans will receive checks in the mail from a settlement earlier this year involving Navient, a student loan servicer that used widespread unfair, deceptive, and predatory loan servicing practices. According to a press release from Attorney General Phil Weiser’s Office, a nationwide investigation by a bipartisan coalition of 39 attorneys general uncovered […]
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

8 Historic Architects Every Colorado Design-Lover Should Know and Celebrate

As the building boom continues to change skylines and main streets across Colorado, it can be easy to forget that our state’s architectural roots run deeper than the flashy skyscrapers and boxy condo buildings of recent years For a refresher, we asked a panel of design experts to help us compile a list of notable architects who shaped the Centennial State’s unique design personality.
DENVER, CO
Axios

Criticism mounts against Democratic election meddling in Colorado

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is considering whether to condemn Democrats in Colorado and elsewhere for meddling in Republican primaries to boost 2020 election deniers. Why it matters: The committee has spent the last year warning that former President Trump and his allies are endangering...
COLORADO STATE
lamarledger.com

The highest, lowest, deepest, darkest, quietest places in Colorado

No doubt you’ve heard the phrase “Colorado Above All.” That’s because we were the highest state in elevation long before cannabis was legalized. And while we’re not the coldest state, we are the coolest, right?. While pondering our highness and coolness, we thought it would...
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy