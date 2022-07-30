romesentinel.com
Related
Romesentinel.com
Utica Rotary Gala helps CABVI Camp program
UTICA — The Rotary Club of Utica recently held a Service Above Self Gala at the Stanley Theater, raising more than $12,000 to benefit the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s Camp Abilities program. A sold-out crowd dined on stage and danced to the music of...
Romesentinel.com
Kristen Hutchins named director of Rome Health Primary Care
ROME — Kristen Hutchins has been named director of Rome Health Primary Care to provide leadership and support for all of the hospital’s affiliated primary care practices, announced Vice-president of Physician Practices Dr. Michael Attilio. A native of Boonville, Hutchins has more than 20 years of experience in...
Romesentinel.com
Community offers input on fate of hospital buildings
UTICA — As construction continues on the Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica, the fate of the other area hospitals still remain unknown. According to Mohawk Valley Health System's website, both St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare will shut down upon completion of the new downtown hospital, citing convenience and quality of care by merging services into one hospital.
Romesentinel.com
Innovare to host ceremony for ACE Program graduates
VERONA — Innovare Advancement Center in Rome will host its Advanced Course in Engineering graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, 5218 Patrick Road. Cadets enrolled in the 2022 ACE Program included 43 interns from three countries: the United States, the United...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Romesentinel.com
MVHS to host blood drive at St. Luke’s campus
UTICA — The Mohawk Valley Health System will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the St. Luke’s Campus in the Allen-Calder Conference Rooms 1 & 2 at 1656 Champlin Ave. Because of critically low blood supply, blood product distribution to...
Romesentinel.com
Sandra De Visser honored with exhibit at MWPAI
UTICA — “People expect artists to be eccentric, and I try not to disappoint them.”. An accomplished artist and educator, Sandra Z. De Visser has left a legacy of influence on the next generation of young artists as a long-time painting instructor at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute, 310 Genesee St.
Romesentinel.com
Class of 1978 VVS graduate becomes interim dean at veterinary school
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School Class of 1978 graduate Dirk Vanderwall has become the interim dean of the new Utah State University College of Veterinary Medicine — a feat the Sherrill native said was strongly influenced by his home roots. Vanderwall’s path was laid out first by his family, who emigrated to Vernon in 1948 and settled on a small dairy farm on Route 5. Tending to his grandfather’s farm as a child for “many, many hours” had a “profound influence” on Vanderwall. His grandfather passed away when he was a young boy, and the farmstead was subsequently no more.
Romesentinel.com
Kinney Drug stores add drug collection kiosks
All Kinney Drugs locations in New York State now have a medication and drug collection kiosk, where customers can drop off their expired and unwanted medications. There are 75 Kinney Drugs stores in New York, including shops in Whitesboro, Clinton, Camden, Boonville, Ilion, Hamilton and beyond. The kiosks will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Romesentinel.com
Rescue Hook and Ladder Company topic of talk Aug. 4
OLD FORGE — Old Forge Library and Town of Webb Historical Association are offering a series — Local History and Stories — featuring presentations on a variety of subjects, primarily of historical significance, on Thursdays at 5 p.m. throughout July and August. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the...
Romesentinel.com
Root Farm to host open hours for climbing tower, zip line
SAUQUOIT — The Root Farm, 2860 King Road, will have open hours for its climbing tower and zip line during the month of August starting Thursday, Aug. 11. Open hours will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only. Hours are 4-7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Romesentinel.com
Free clothing distribution at Lowville Baptist Church on Aug. 6
LOWVILLE — Loving Lewis County will have a free clothing distribution from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The distribution will take place at Lowville Baptist Church, in the classrooms. There will be a huge variety of clothing in good and excellent condition for men and...
Romesentinel.com
A day of local history to commemorate Battle of Oriskany
ROME/ORISKANY — Oneida Indian Nation, in partnership with Fort Stanwix National Monument and Rome Historical Society, are planning a day of local history education events centered around the annual Battle of Oriskany Commemoration on Saturday, Aug. 6 with the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Each year,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Romesentinel.com
Arline M. (Kingsbury) Dorozynski
Arline M. (Kingsbury) Dorozynski, 101, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Born in Watertown on January 12, 1921, she was the daughter of Thomas and Marguerite (Van Kleek) Kingsbury. Arline and her family came to Utica at an early age. She was a graduate of New York Mills High School and Utica School for Practical Nurses. On July 17, 1940, Arline married John F. Dorozynski in Westminster Presbyterian Church. They shared a blessed union of 61 years, prior to his passing on August 13, 2001. Arline was an LPN at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
Romesentinel.com
Betty B. (Burk) Abbott
Betty B. Abbott, 79, of Taberg, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare. Born in Rome on October 21, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Alberta (Hartson) Burk and step-father, Seymour Fox. She was a graduate of Camden High School and in 1965 she was united in marriage to Joseph P. Abbott. He passed away December 14, 2003.
Romesentinel.com
Report: Local jobless rate 3.5% in June, in Utica-Rome area
Unemployment in the Utica-Rome region declined from 5.6% in June 2021 to 3.5% in June 2022. The unemployment rate rose from 3.3 percent in May. For the 12-month period ending June 2022, the non-farm job count in the Utica-Rome region increased 2,400, or 2%, to 123,000. Private sector employment rose 2,000, or 2.2%, to 92,300.
Romesentinel.com
Quanterian Solutions publishes new resource
UTICA — Quanterion Solutions, 266 Genesee St, has announced an updated reliability engineering resource titled “Electronic Derating for Optimum Component Reliability: Second Edition.”. This publication is beneficial to engineers in the systems, reliability, design, product, manufacturing, mechanical, aerospace or software fields who are interested to improve the reliability...
Romesentinel.com
Lucy R. (Gizzi) Fanelli
Lucy R. (Gizzi) Fanelli, 94, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Rome Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Lucy was born in Rome on May 12, 1928, daughter of Eugenio and Maria Ceci Gizzi. On May 7, 1955, she married Paul A. Fanelli at St. John the Baptist Church, a blessed union of 66 years. Paul passed away January 29, 2022.
Romesentinel.com
HAPPENING TONIGHT: Touch-A-Truck event in Utica Tuesday evening
UTICA — The Utica Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up for a Touch-A-Truck event at the Parkway Recreation Center, 220 Memorial Parkway, tonight as part of a National Night Out event from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to...
Romesentinel.com
One adult, four children rescued from the wilderness in Herkimer County
OHIO — One adult and four children were rescued from the woods around North Lake in Herkimer County Saturday morning, having been lost for nearly an entire day, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Authorities said a 47-year-old man took four children, ages 5, 8, 9 and...
Romesentinel.com
Jane B. Gualtieri
Jane B. Gualtieri, 65, of Camden, NY, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family at her side on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after a courageous three-and-a-half year battle with cancer. She was born July 27, 1957, in Rome, NY, a daughter of Eugene and Betty Peek Sauer,...
Comments / 0