Letter: How to reduce more waste at Downtown After 5

Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: Enka Commerce Park requests change of plans
The public will be able to provide input on the South Slope Vision plan and five zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Help the homeless children first
Read the piece on the homeless adults that the county needs to help or look into. Think that is their choice, and how many are or have been local residents who could not afford to live here?. Think the article about 850 homeless children has more of a priority. There...
my40.tv
Local business owner captures nostalgic feel with handcrafted 'Buggy Pops'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since 2019, the popsicle stand 'Buggy Pops' has been a Western North Carolina favorite. Owner Neomi Negron tells News 13 she created the company after simply enjoying a popsicle. “I had a little hiatus in Florida where I was eating a lot of popsicles and...
hendersonville.com
New Competitive Rental Market Study Reports Three North Carolina Cities in Top 20
As the nation is buzzing with renting activity, RentCafe ranked the most competitive apartment markets in the first part of 2022. While large markets such as Miami and Orange County are red-hot, smaller locations with a tight inventory are feeling the pressure as well. In fact, three cities from North Carolina – Asheville, Fayetteville and Greenville – are part of 2022’s hottest small-sized markets top.
Mountain Xpress
Hey! Ho! Let’s Go! Asheville punk scene vies for greater visibility
For decades, local punk bands have contributed to a strong underground scene. But following extended periods of isolation due to COVID-19, many groups from the area punk scene are embracing the idea of larger audiences and greater visibility across the city. arts. -by Flora Konz. A local attorney pens a...
Mountain Xpress
NC Black Architects and Builders exhibit at Pack Library, Aug. 1-Oct. 10
Press release from Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County:. The history and legacy of Black builders and craftspeople in North Carolina comes to life in a new traveling exhibit at Pack Memorial Library (67 Haywood St.). Produced by Preservation North Carolina (PNC), the traveling exhibit, We Built This: Profiles of Black Architects and Builders in North Carolina, is on display until Oct. 10. The exhibit is open to the public during normal library hours Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For questions about the current display, contact Erica LeClaire Director of Preservation – PSABC at erica@psabc.org or 828.254.2343.
Mountain Xpress
Overnight closures coming to I-26 in Henderson County
Press release from N.C. Department of Transportation:. Sections of Interstate 26 in Henderson County will close three straight nights starting tonight for operations related to a traffic shift and drainage improvements as part of the I-26 widening project. Tonight: I-26 East will close from Exit 44 (U.S. 25 Business) to...
my40.tv
Asheville's Grove Arcade celebrates first 'Summer Festival'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday was a busy day at the Grove Arcade in downtown Asheville!. July 30 marked the first "Summer Festival." The community came together for games and activities, live music, food drink specials and more. The goal of the event: to bring some life back to...
my40.tv
Buncombe County neighbors file complaint with EPA over Duke Energy chemical concerns
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Several residents in one Buncombe County neighborhood have filed complaints with the Environmental Protection Agency after they said Duke Energy sprayed harmful chemicals near their homes. According to one neighbor, the EPA’s report has not been finalized. D.C. Whitenack said about five weeks ago...
Mountain Xpress
Public invited to comment on plan for Tropical Storm Fred federal recovery funds
Press release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is inviting public feedback on a draft action plan for spending $7.9 million in HUD Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding for Tropical Storm Fred recovery. North Carolina received the grant to implement disaster recovery assistance in areas of western North Carolina that were federally designated as Most Impacted and Distressed (MID) due to impacts from the storm.
my40.tv
'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
Mountain Xpress
WNCAP to host Monkeypox vaccine clinic, Aug. 5
Press release from Western North Carolina AIDS Project:. WNCAP will host a one-day Monkeypox (MPXV) vaccine clinic in partnership with the Buncombe County Health Department. Supplies are limited and restricted in North Carolina to those meeting the criteria below. WNCAP. 554 Fairview Road. Asheville NC, 28803. Friday, August 5th. 12...
shescatchingflights.com
11 Things to Do Alone in Asheville for an Enjoyable Experience
Asheville is a city that is perfect for anyone looking for a little bit of adventure. However, if you’re looking to do things by yourself, it can be tough to figure out what to do. That’s why we’ve put together this list of 11 things to do alone in Asheville!
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
There’s So Much To Do at the North Carolina Arboretum
Looking for the perfect place to spend the day outdoors? The North Carolina Arboretum is much more than a beautiful garden. In addition to gorgeous flower beds bursting with color, you’ll also find hiking trails, an outdoor miniature train display, a cafe, a greenhouse, water features and even rotating art exhibits. There’s something for everyone in the family at the arboretum and since it’s located in nearby Asheville, you’ve got a great day trip in the making.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Archives: City feigns optimism amid 11 bank closures, 1930
On Nov. 21, 1930, The Asheville Citizen offered its readers reassurance, following the unexpected closure of the Central Bank and Trust Co. — the city’s largest financial institution — the previous day. “Asheville is well past the crisis of the stormy financial situation precipitated early yesterday morning,...
WRAL
Firsthand exploration of abandoned stagecoach bridge
Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia.
Mountain Xpress
County, city strategize on opioid settlement spending
In November 2017, Buncombe was the first county in North Carolina to file a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic. Counties and municipalities nationwide later consolidated lawsuits into multidistrict litigation. This years-long battle concluded in February with the final approval of the National Opioid Settlement, ending litigation in federal and state courts between companies in the opioid supply chain and 3,300 communities nationwide.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Unveiling of the Newest Piece in Madison County’s Manufacturing Art Park
The Madison County Economic Development Board will unveil the newest addition to the Manufacturing Art Park, a program that seeks to build community, celebrate heritage and recognize the arts by honoring local manufacturing entities through sculpture pieces. Buchi Kombucha was selected as this year’s featured company and artist Kristof Galas won the request for proposals and created the piece that will be unveiled on Saturday, August 13, at 7 p.m.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Choice rally offers self-defeating option
I was a participant in downtown Asheville on Friday, June 24, of the rally and demonstration against the radical Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe that had codified a woman’s right to choose as the law of the land. It was a powerful and unifying experience on many accounts, and the overt anger was justifiable. The loss of a right to privacy, basic autonomy and the placing of an undue burden into the lives of millions of women are unacceptable prejudices.
