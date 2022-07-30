ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

NJ Cop Arrested for Allegedly Crashing Car Drunk, Ditching Injured Passenger

NBC New York
 3 days ago
www.nbcnewyork.com

Daily Voice

Man Killed In Newark Had Been Wanted For Harassing Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru Worker

A 34-year-old Newark man wanted earlier this summer for throwing objects at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru worker was shot and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 2, authorities said. Davion Sumler was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 300 block of South 20th Street around 2:05 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man with medical issues missing for 2 weeks, police say

Police in Passaic County have asked the public to help find a 38-year-old Clifton man missing for two weeks who is considered endangered due to medical concerns. Edgar Pelaez was last seen July 16 at his home on Parker Avenue in the city. “His family is concerned for his welfare due to existing medical issues,” Clifton police said in a statement.
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Critical, Two Others Wounded In Clark Crash

One driver was critical and two other victims suffered non life-threatening but serious injuries in a Clark crash over the weekend, authorities said. The crash occurred onMadison Hill Road at Cornell Drive just before 10 p.m., local police said. Both drivers and one passenger were injured, and all were transported...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Firefighters Free Severely Injured Driver In NJ Turnpike Pileup

Firefighters extricated the driver of a Lincoln SUV following a chain-reaction crash involving a tractor-trailer on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike in Bergen County. Four victims in all were hospitalized, one of whom was in traumatic arrest, following the pileup shortly before noon Monday near the Emerson Street overpass in Ridgefield Park, responders said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
theobserver.com

ECPO: Man, 34, shot dead on Newark’s South 20th Street

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man ib that city, the ECPO and Newark PD announced jointly today. Newark police say they found Davion Sumler, 34, at 1:40 a.m., on the 300 block of South 20th Street, where...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot and killed in Newark, authorities say

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday in Newark, officials said. Police were called to the 300 block of South 20th Street at about 1:40 am. and found Davion Sumler with multiple gunshot wounds, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Sumler, of Newark, was pronounced dead...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Backyard North Jersey Pool

A 2-year-old boy drowned in his family's backyard pool over the weekend in Union County, authorities said. Family members pulled the boy from the pool on the 400 block of McKinley Street in Linden and immediately began CPR on Sunday, July 31, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said. The boy...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian seriously injured, authorities say

A 40-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured early Sunday morning in East Orange after he was hit by a car that fled the scene, authorities said. The Montclair man was hit at 1:23 a.m. on the 400 block of Central Avenue, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The man, who was not identified, was rushed to University Hospital in Newark. His status was unclear Monday afternoon.
EAST ORANGE, NJ

