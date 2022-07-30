NJ Cop Arrested for Allegedly Crashing Car Drunk, Ditching Injured Passenger

www.nbcnewyork.com
Man Killed In Newark Had Been Wanted For Harassing Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru Worker
A 34-year-old Newark man wanted earlier this summer for throwing objects at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru worker was shot and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 2, authorities said. Davion Sumler was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 300 block of South 20th Street around 2:05 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Newark Man Wanted for Stealing Car, Scrapping and Selling it For Parts
NEWARK, NJ – A Newark man is being sought by police for stealing a car...
N.J. man with medical issues missing for 2 weeks, police say
Police in Passaic County have asked the public to help find a 38-year-old Clifton man missing for two weeks who is considered endangered due to medical concerns. Edgar Pelaez was last seen July 16 at his home on Parker Avenue in the city. “His family is concerned for his welfare due to existing medical issues,” Clifton police said in a statement.
Driver Critical, Two Others Wounded In Clark Crash
One driver was critical and two other victims suffered non life-threatening but serious injuries in a Clark crash over the weekend, authorities said. The crash occurred onMadison Hill Road at Cornell Drive just before 10 p.m., local police said. Both drivers and one passenger were injured, and all were transported...
Councilmember under fire for alleged hit-and-run accused of trying to prevent officer from towing car
A Jersey City councilmember already under fire for her role in a hit-and-run is facing renewed calls to step down after video was released of another incident.
Route 46 Stop Of Out-Of-State Driver Turns Up Loaded Gun, Hollow-Point Ammo: Little Ferry PD
A driver was caught with a loaded gun and illegal ammo during a Route 46 traffic stop, authorities said. Victor Rocha, 21, of of Spring, TX was stopped by Officer Joseph Convery near the corner of Route 46 and Grand Street in Little Ferry shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for having heavily tinted front windows, Police Chief James Walters said.
Firefighters Free Severely Injured Driver In NJ Turnpike Pileup
Firefighters extricated the driver of a Lincoln SUV following a chain-reaction crash involving a tractor-trailer on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike in Bergen County. Four victims in all were hospitalized, one of whom was in traumatic arrest, following the pileup shortly before noon Monday near the Emerson Street overpass in Ridgefield Park, responders said.
Accessory From North Bergen Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of Fairview Robbery Victim
A construction worker from North Bergen who'd previously been accused of hiding a gun used to kill a Fairview man is now charged with felony murder by authorities who say he actually supplied the murder weapon. Dylan E. Rodriguez, 21, lied on the stand in the murder trial of Lexie...
Man Riding on Van Flies Off, Lands in Busy NYC Intersection as Driver Flees: Cops
Authorities are in search of a driver accused of fleeing a Queens intersection where a 32-year-old riding on the outside of a van was thrown to the ground and left injured. City DOT officials said the injured man was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. The puzzling...
Occupant Hospitalized In Cardiac Arrest As Car Plummets Into Sussex County Waters
One person was hospitalized in cardiac arrest after a car plummeted into the water in Sussex County, authorities said. The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the report of a car in the water near Amity Road and found multiple occupants attempting to escape around 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, the squad said.
Police: Sex-Crazed Fanboy Gropes, Grabs, Chases Maywood DPW Worker
A DPW worker was on the job in Maywood late last week when a driver pulled up and shouted that he wanted to have sex with him, authorities said. Weird, for sure. But it didn't end there. The driver -- identified as Jose Mauricio CardozaRivera, 46 -- had been accused...
WHAT A HERO LOOKS LIKE: Hasbrouck Heights Police Officer Rescues Woman In Wheelchair From Fire
Flames rolled across the ceiling and smoke filled the home as Hasbrouck Heights Police Officer Christopher Connors dashed upstairs and carried a 65-year-old woman in a wheelchair to safety on Monday. The two-alarm fire broke out in the kitchen and quickly spread to the second floor of the Baldwin Terrace...
After testifying at alleged accomplice’s trial, N.J. man charged in home invasion killing
A New Jersey man has been charged with murder after authorities conducted an investigation into his testimony at the trial of his alleged accomplice, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Dylan E. Rodriguez, 21, of North Bergen, testified in Bergen County Superior Court on March 2 in the trial of...
Out-Of-State Gas Station Owner Nabbed In Bergen With $175,000 In Suspicious Cash: Prosecutor
The owner of a gas station in Virginia was busted with more than $175,000 of suspicious cash after narcotics detectives from the Bergen County prosecutor's office stopped him, authorities said. Sumit Balmukund Pandya, 50, of Richmond was charged with money laundering and sent to the Bergen County Jail following the...
2-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Backyard North Jersey Pool
A 2-year-old boy drowned in his family's backyard pool over the weekend in Union County, authorities said. Family members pulled the boy from the pool on the 400 block of McKinley Street in Linden and immediately began CPR on Sunday, July 31, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said. The boy...
Gas stations in Secaucus and North Bergen robbed at gunpoint minutes apart, police say
Gas stations in North Bergen and Secaucus were robbed at gunpoint minutes apart Saturday night, authorities said Monday. Between the two robberies, of the Shell station on Route 3 East in Secaucus and the BP station on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen, the assailants got away with thousands in cash, although an exact amount was not available.
Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian seriously injured, authorities say
A 40-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured early Sunday morning in East Orange after he was hit by a car that fled the scene, authorities said. The Montclair man was hit at 1:23 a.m. on the 400 block of Central Avenue, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The man, who was not identified, was rushed to University Hospital in Newark. His status was unclear Monday afternoon.
Cocaine, Ecstasy stash found in home of Staten Island man, 48, who allegedly sold drugs to undercover officer, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Authorities allege that a 48-year-old man sold drugs to an undercover officer several times before a police raid uncovered cocaine and a potent form of Ecstasy inside his home in Mariners Harbor. Joseph Ryan, 48, was arrested on July 21 after police armed with a search...
