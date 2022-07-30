Man arrested for shooting death of a woman in Carroll County

www.wdbj7.com
Related
WSLS
Carroll County man charged with second-degree murder in 30-year-old woman’s death
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a 30-year-old woman’s death, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. On July 27 at about 11:30 a.m., authorities were called to Fairlawn Lane, in the Woodlawn area, for the report of a woman who was unresponsive.
WXII 12
Rockingham County: Million-dollar bond issued in armed robbery, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A convicted felon was arrested in an armed robbery, officers said. On Sunday, Reidsville officers responded to the 700 block of South Scales Street regarding an armed robbery in progress. At the scene, officers located and arrested one person. Julio Remone Mickel was identified as the...
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested after brother, dogs die from NW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke authorities announced Monday morning that the man arrested for murder in connection with Saturday’s shooting at a northwest Roanoke home is the brother of the man who died. According to the Roanoke Police Department, word came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday,...
Police respond to calls about a 'large amount of gunfire' in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police got a call about a large number of shots fired in the area of 1500 Oakshire Court. Officers said while on scene searching for suspects, evidence, and possible people who were hit by shots, a person showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 injured as shots ring out in Winston-Salem parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are injured following a shooting in a parking lot early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 2:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 900 block of Peters Creek Parkway after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Investigators say there was an argument or […]
WDBJ7.com
One taken to hospital after Roanoke fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave. SW, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. A family was inside the home at the time. The fire was in the kitchen, and a cause is yet to be...
WDBJ7.com
One man, two dogs dead after shooting at Hershberger Road home, suspect arrested
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department says a man and two dogs are dead after a shooting at a home on Hershberger Road Saturday. Police say they responded to the 800 block of Hershberger Rd at 1:40 p.m., and found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke...
2 killed in fiery Davidson County wrong-way crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead following a crash early Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers came to US-52/Interstate 285 after getting reports of a head-on collision in the area. Investigators say that a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
pmg-va.com
Independence woman's death ruled a homicide
WOODLAWN — A Hillsville man is being held without bond after being charged with killing an Independence woman last week. On July 27 at approximately 11:30 a.m, Carroll Fire Rescue, Pipers Gap Rescue Squad and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 68 Fairlawn Lane in the Woodlawn community for a reported unresponsive female patient.
A fight in Winston-Salem Sunday morning leads to a shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem police department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. Police said the incident happened in the parking lot of the Sampans Chinese Restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway. At the time of the incident, police said the restaurant was closed but there was...
Winston-Salem shootout leaves 1 in critical condition
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1500 block of Oakshire Court after getting a report of “a large amount of gunfire in the area.” At the scene, investigators searched the […]
Woman arrested in AR-15 armed robbery in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been arrested as the suspect in an armed robbery involving an AR-15 rifle, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On July 20, police came to Parker’s Stop and Shop on 4257 Reidsville Road after getting a report of an armed robbery at the business. Employees told responding officers […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Roanoke’s Belmont Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Exactly one week after discovering a woman’s body in a southeast Roanoke park, police announced that a man had been taken into custody on a murder charge. The Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a “suspicious situation” in Belmont Park at approximately...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of woman found shot to death in park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a woman found shot to death in Belmont Park. Leeann Amber Haun, 37 of Roanoke, was found in the park early Friday morning. No one has been arrested and police are still looking into the circumstances of the death.
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in Alleghany County construction accident
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after falling 21 feet to the ground at a construction site in Alleghany County Friday. About 10:43 a.m. July 29, the Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff’s Office, along with paramedics from Selma and Iron Gate, were called to a construction site adjacent to the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, where a construction worker had fallen.
wfmynews2.com
One dead, two injured in Eden triple shooting; two suspects arrested
EDEN, N.C. — Two men were arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting on Morgan Road around 9:11 p.m. Wednesday night. Justin Warren Joyce, 25, and Waylan Ray Tuttle, 18, were both charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Police said...
SplatRball guns are becoming a problem in Roanoke
Last week Danville authorities said they were receiving calls about drivers being shot at with SplatRball guns. Now Roanoke police have stated that they have received over 40 calls this week about this new toy that shoots water-filed pellets. Police told WDBJ 7 that they want parents to educate their children in the proper way to use the toy. There is nothing wrong wth shooting at family and friends but shooting the toy guns at unsuspecting drivers could result in misdemeanor or even felony charges.
WDBJ7.com
COVID cases remain high but steady in Roanoke region
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID cases in the Roanoke region are high but holding steady. It’s something Dr. Cynthia Morrow of the Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts is watching closely, along with Monkeypox and Hepatitis A cases. She addressed all three illnesses during a briefing Tuesday morning. Here’s what...
WSLS
Former Rocky Mount officer submits letter to court before sentencing on Jan. 6 charges
Thomas Robertson, a former Rocky Mount police officer who has been found guilty on all charges he faces in the Jan. 6 riots, has submitted a letter to the judge presiding over his case. Robertson was found guilty of the following on April 11:. Obstruction of an official proceeding and...
WSLS
Prosecutors seek 37-year prison sentence for former Roanoke gang leader
ROANOKE, Va. – Prosecutors are requesting a 37-year prison sentence be imposed on a former Roanoke gang leader, who they say is responsible for the deaths of two young men, one of who was just 17 years old. As we’ve previously reported, in Nov. 2021, Sean Denzel Guerrant, also...
Comments / 0