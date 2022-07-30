Man arrested for shooting death of a woman in Carroll County

Last week Danville authorities said they were receiving calls about drivers being shot at with SplatRball guns. Now Roanoke police have stated that they have received over 40 calls this week about this new toy that shoots water-filed pellets. Police told WDBJ 7 that they want parents to educate their children in the proper way to use the toy. There is nothing wrong wth shooting at family and friends but shooting the toy guns at unsuspecting drivers could result in misdemeanor or even felony charges.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO