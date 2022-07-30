Lucky Leaf brings expo to Virginia for first time

RICHMOND Va. – The Lucky Leaf Expo is currently underway at the Greater Richmond Convention Center despite recent issues with Virginia’s legislation.

The expo is typically targeted toward large companies wanting to whole-sell, or smaller companies looking to get their start. Things were a bit different this year with the recent budget signing from Governor Glenn Youngkin which contained a bill recriminalizing the personal possession of over four ounces of cannabis in public.

This recent change caused many vendors and buyers to drop out of the expo entirely, which caused many setbacks for Erin Womack, who helps operate the event.

“We booked this convention space about a year ago and at that time we expected Virginia to be a little further in the process,” Womack said.

Even still, Lucky Leaf was determined to bring their expo to Virginia, even if that meant making a few changes.

“As it is now it’s more of a homegrown state, so that makes the expo different from what we typically do,” Womack said.

Instead of the expo being mostly for wholesalers, this year will be more for the average cannabis user who would like to buy and learn more about the products they use. Womack says that while they are grateful to be able to bring Lucky Leaf to Virginia, the process has been a bit of a challenge.

“Here we have a little more to worry about, there are some laws that are really unclear,” Womack said. “It just seems like there’s a lack of clarity in Virginia.”

The bill that Gov. Youngkin signed on July 1 did not completely change the new laws set in place last year. Instead, there have been more layers added to the THC free cake.

Before the bill was signed, any person over 21 found in public with anywhere from an ounce up to a pound would have to pay a $25 fine as a civil penalty. Now any person found with over 4 ounces and up to a pound will be charged with a class 3 misdemeanor. Any following offenses will result in class 2 misdemeanors which can result in a $500 fine, according to the bill that Gov. Youngkin signed.

This is not the first time Gov. Youngkin has tried to recriminalize cannabis this year. Back in April he argued for laws which involved the possession of over two ounces, but he was denied by the Senate.

These laws have made it very difficult for cannabis sellers and users all over the state. Womack says that many people at the expo are hoping this event catches the attention of Gov. Youngkin himself.

“Some of the volunteers that have come today have said ‘I really hope Virginia and Richmond comes out to support this event,’ to show the government here in Virginia how important this is to the people here,” Womack said.

The expo has a wide variety of THC, CBD, and Delta 8 products and accessories for sale, but that is not all the event is for. There are also hourly seminars that take place to educate the public about the laws and usage of cannabis in Virginia.

Many vendors, like Scarlet Mongalo, are using this opportunity as well to change the public’s view on cannabis products. Mongalo works with Cypress Hemp which makes organic hemp products ranging from gummies to muscle-and-joint rub.

“Typically, whenever someone hears the word cannabis, they often reference it to THC which is still somewhat taboo,” Mongalo said. “It’s all about a matter of creating that opportunity of education.”

Mangalo has been with Cypress Hemp since its start in 2017 and has spent her time spreading awareness for the many uses of hemp.

“Hemp is a lot more versatile in the way that you can do things like create homes with it, biofuel, you can also create medicinal products,” Mangalo said.

Mangalo feels that by sharing the benefits of hemp and cannabis products at expos like these, she can break the stereotypes surrounding them.

“Any opportunity that we have to be able to connect with others we’re there, a thousand percent,” Mangalo said.

The expo is open to the public if they have tickets and will continue through Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Womack hopes that Saturday will bring enough business that they are able to come back next year.

“I’m hoping for more people to come out and really support us so that we can move these laws forward and be back next year,” Womack said. “We want to continue to see Virginia grow.”

If you would like to know more about the event you can visit their website where you can buy tickets and find upcoming events in the area.