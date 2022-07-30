49ers' Maurice Hurst: Expected to miss 2022 season

www.cbssports.com
Related
CBS Sports
Tom Brady escapes punishment in Dolphins scandal: Here's why the NFL won't penalize the QB for tampering
The NFL released its investigative report into the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and although Tom Brady was a key figure in the report, he won't be facing any punishment for the role he played. The NFL. told multiple media outlets that Brady won't be facing any penalty. There had been...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Lands new deal with Cards
The Cardinals and Humphries agreed to a three-year, $66.8 million extension Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. This marks Humphries' third contract with team and ensures he'll remain in the desert as Kyler Murray's blindside protector through the 2025 campaign. Humphries has started all 75 of his appearances since the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 Draft.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Impresses in first week of camp
White has stood out over the first week of training camp with his size and sure hands, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. The rookie third-round pick is competing with Ke'Shawn Vaughn for the No. 2 running back job this summer, and thus far, it appears White may have the upper hand. The Arizona State alum's early success as a receiver isn't a surprise by any stretch when considering he contributed a 43-456-1 line through the air across 11 games during his final season with the Sun Devils. Given Tom Brady's extensive track record of successfully utilizing pass-catching running backs, that trait could serve White especially well in the job battle.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Orlando Brown: Signing tender Monday
Brown will sign his franchise tender and report to camp Monday, ESPN.com reports. Brown and the Chiefs failed to work out a long-term deal, so Brown will play out the 2022 season on the franchise tag. The starting left tackle will earn $16,662,000 in 2022 and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Jones: Improving in practice
Jones had his best day of training camp Tuesday, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record and Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Stapleton reports that Jones completed 16 of 20 passes on a day where the situational focus was third-and-longs, though the QB did also throw two interceptions to CB Adoree' Jackson. The situation in New York is a bit different this year, with the quarterback seemingly facing a make-or-break season while new head coach Brian Daboll won't necessarily be tied to Jones. There's also some hope for the rest of the offense to rebound, with offseason additions including first-round pick Evan Neal at right tackle and second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson at wide receiver. Healthier years from RB Saquon Barkley and WRs Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney could also go a long way toward giving Jones a decent supporting case for the first time in his career.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Removed from NFI list
Brown (hamstring) was activated from the non-football injury list Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Brown can now practice with his Cardinal teammates, after missing the first week of training camp due to a hamstring injury he reportedly suffered during a private workout over the summer. He may be eased into practice with his new team, as there's a high recurrence rate for soft-tissue injuries -- and perhaps even more so for speed-dependent players. Brown has nearly six weeks to ramp up before Arizona's season opener against Kansas City, at which point teammate DeAndre Hopkins will begin serving a six-game suspension.
CBS Sports
Colts' Dennis Kelly: Out with knee injury
Kelly will miss some time due to a knee injury, head coach Frank Reich told 107.5 Indianapolis. The severity of his knee injury isn't clear, but this isn't great news for Indy's offensive line depth. Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers.
CBS Sports
Texans' Marlon Mack: Competing for role
Mack is competing with Rex Burkhead, Dameon Pierce and other running backs for roles in the Houston backfield, Drew Dougherty of houstontexans.com reports. Pierce reportedly is making a strong impression, but it seems like a wide-open competition, and Mack is the only one with experience working as an NFL lead back. That was years ago, of course, and he's taken only 28 regular-season carries since suffering an Achilles tear in Week 1 of 2020 with the Colts. Mack did run for 908 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018 (195 carries - 4.7 YPC), followed by 1,091 yards and eight TDs in 2019 (247 carries - 4.4 YPC).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list
The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler reportedly is recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another successful rehab game
Haniger (ankle) played six innings in right field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over El Paso on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks. Haniger skewered Triple-A arms for a second time in the last three games and got in another round of solid work on defense before being lifted for a pinch runner following a walk in his final plate appearance. The veteran outfielder is looking good both at the plate and in the field, seemingly leaving him on track to be activated Friday as previously reported.
CBS Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde: Moves past minor injury
Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.
CBS Sports
Bills' Zack Moss: Making noise at camp
Teammate Devin Singletary recently said Moss has been "looking good" in training camp and is "getting back to himself" after a disappointing 2021, Dom Tibbetts of WKBW reports. Singletary implies that Moss had a tough time coming back from ankle surgery after his 2020 rookie season, helping to explain the...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Remains in reserve role
France (wrist) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees. An MRI performed on France's injured wrist revealed no structural damage, but he is not ready to get back on the field just yet. He could do so before the Mariners wrap up their three-game set in New York, though.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Najee Harris: Exits with possible foot injury
Harris left Monday's practice with an apparent left foot/ankle injury, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. Harris spent some time with trainers and took off his left shoe. Assuming he misses the rest of practice, Benny Snell is next up for first-team RB reps, with other options including Anthony McFarland and Jeremy McNichols.
CBS Sports
Josh Hader trade: Padres land All-Star closer from Brewers in deadline blockbuster, per report
The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to trade closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, according to ESPN. Padres reliever Taylor Rogers is part of Milwaukee's return, per The Athletic. Hader, 28 years old, will qualify for free agency after next season. He's in the midst of a disappointing effort...
CBS Sports
Patriots training camp Day 6 observations: Mack Wilson shines, Ty Montgomery making case for roster spot
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Patriots training camp is rolling along with the second day of full-padded practices. As has been the case for a large majority of camp, the defense has continued to come along strong and provide the offense with some headaches. That said, there have been some flashes from the group, particularly at the wide receiver position in contested catch situations.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Unlikely to return against Royals
Robert (head) is unlikely to return during Chicago's three-game series against Kansas City this week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Manager Tony La Russa relayed that Robert is feeling better and has an outside shot to return to action Wednesday. However, La Russa considers that possibility unlikely, so don't expect to see Robert back on the field until Thursday at the earliest.
CBS Sports
Vikings 2022 training camp observations: Kevin O'Connell's effect, Kellen Mond at No. 2 QB and more
EAGAN, Minn. -- The sun was out in full force on Monday, as the Vikings began their first full week of training camp practice. It was a perfect template for the thousands of fans on hand at TCO Performance Center, giving local faithful a brightly lit look at the keys to Minnesota's 2022 season, both old and new.
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Calitro: Signed by Giants
Calitro signed with the Giants on Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Calitro played five games with Cincinnati last season, though he was mostly used on special teams. The linebacker did log 20 defensive snaps and collected six tackles (four solo). New York waived Justin Hilliard (ankle) in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Not in Sunday's lineup
O'Neill (leg) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Washington. O'Neill was removed from Saturday's contest due to leg cramps and won't be in the lineup for the series finale versus the Nationals. Corey Dickerson will start in left field and bat eighth Sunday for St. Louis.
Comments / 0