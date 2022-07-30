Live Nation’s Summer Promotion Is Practically Giving Away Concert Tickets

parade.com
Related
Michael Bublé Gets Emotional While Showing Off Son's Musical Talents
It seems as though musical talent runs in the Bublé family!. Michael Bublé recently shared a heart-warming clip of his 8-year-old son playing the piano on his Instagram feed. The video features text on the screen that reads: "Noah surprised me after I was away on tour. He...
Bachelor Nation Thinks Matt James Secretly Announced Rachael Kirkconnell's Pregnancy
Former Bachelor Matt James sent fans into a bit of a frenzy with his recent Instagram video. The clip—part of an ad collaboration with Nissan—finds James hopping into a silver Altima to run errands, grab coffee, play tennis, and pick up his girl for date night. Nothing out of the ordinary, right? Wrong. One moment stuck out to fans as they believe it may be a subtle hit that he’s going to be a father!
Twitter Reacts to Katy Perry's Wild Club Antics
Katy Perry was quite the life-saver as she handed out free food in a packed club!. Over the weekend, the singer attended a club in Las Vegas and things got a little cheesy, no pun intended. A video of Perry throwing pizza slices straight out of the box into a...
Dua Lipa Apologizes After Fans Suffer Injuries In Scary Incident During Concert
Dua Lipa took time to show concern for fans who were injured by an unexpected incident at a recent concert. At a Toronto show at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night, unauthorized fireworks were reportedly set off toward the performance's end, prompting police response. As a result, three people suffered "very...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vote Now! America Will Pick The Final Act to Make the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Shows!
This season on America’s Got Talent, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandell, and Sofia Vergara said yes to 138 acts and, of those, only 55 will get through to the Live Shows, which means that more than half of the acts will not move on, including the six Golden Buzzers—Avery Dixon, Madison Taylor Baez, Sara James, Mayyas, Lily Meola, and Chapel Hart—to compete for the $1 million and the chance to headline the AGT Live show at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The 2022 CMA Awards Are Coming! Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
Country music's biggest night is returning this fall. The 56th annual CMA Awards will once again air live from Music City a.k.a. Nashville. Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer, has said that the show "will without a doubt live up to its expectation this year.”. Luke Bryan is set to...
WATCH: 'Stranger Things' Star Meets, Plays Guitar With Metallica at Lollapalooza
Eddie Munson lives—and he attended Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend where he had an epic meeting with Metallica. The iconic heavy metal band headlined the music festival on Thursday night, but before they hit the stage, they had a meet-and-greet with the Upside Down’s rock legend Joseph Quinn.
Parade
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0