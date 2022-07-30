Live Nation’s Summer Promotion Is Practically Giving Away Concert Tickets

This season on America’s Got Talent, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandell, and Sofia Vergara said yes to 138 acts and, of those, only 55 will get through to the Live Shows, which means that more than half of the acts will not move on, including the six Golden Buzzers—Avery Dixon, Madison Taylor Baez, Sara James, Mayyas, Lily Meola, and Chapel Hart—to compete for the $1 million and the chance to headline the AGT Live show at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO