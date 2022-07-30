KIDS-4 crew registration opens August 1

Here’s your child’s chance to write and produce their own videos by joining the one-of-a-kind KIDS-4 program.

KIDS-4 is an after-school media production program run by the Sun Prairie Media Center designed for SPASD students in grades — 4-8.

In KIDS-4, students are trained in many areas necessary to create their own television and video productions including cameras, lighting, sound, directing, producing, writing, editing, and animation.

While students work with adult staff, their creativity is unfiltered and their work is entirely their own. By creating their own media messages, students become smarter and more critical consumers of others’ media messages.

Students enrolled in KIDS-4 work after school once a week in crews and their work airs on KIDS-4, a 24-hour public access station available on Charter, TDS, Roku and Apple TV devices, as well as streaming on kids4.tv and on the free Sun Prairie Media Center app. Some projects will also air on 103.5 The Sun Community Radio.

Registration for new crew members opens on Monday, Aug. 1.

KIDS-4 Registration is available online at www.kids4.tv/kids-4-signup-info/ .

KIDS-4 will host an open house on Monday, Aug. 15 from 4-6 p.m. On that day, interested students and families will get the opportunity to tour Sun Prairie Media Center and meet the KIDS-4 staff.

The final deadline for registration submission is on Sept. 17. Please keep in mind that registration numbers are limited for this program.

Contact Sun Prairie Media Center with questions at 608-837-4193 or Rachel via email at rpackard@cityofsunprairie.com

The program fee is $150 for Sun Prairie Media Center members and $180 for non-members. That price includes a t-shirt, crew poster and USB drive complete with child’s produced work. Scholarships are available for those who qualify.

For more information, visit kids4.tv.