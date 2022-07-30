ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City Council member refuses to resign after hit-and-run on food delivery cyclist

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwRoe_0gyqmY2R00

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A Jersey City Council member who left the scene of an accident after hitting a food delivery worker on a bicycle with her car said she doesn’t intend to resign as calls mount for her to step down.

Andrew Black was biking through the intersection of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive on July 19 around 8 a.m. when City Councilmember Amy DeGise hit him with her car, sending him flying over her windshield.

DeGise fled the scene of the crash and didn’t report the incident until six hours later. Police issued her two summonses for failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.

Emergency responders took Black to Jersey Medical Center. A police report indicated he had ankle pain and a cut on his leg.

Two of DeGise’s fellow Council members, James Solomon and Frank Gilmore joined street safety groups and concerned citizens in calling for her resignation on Wednesday.

A rally is planned for Saturday at 3 p.m. to call for her resignation and a petition calling for her to step down garnered over 2,300 signatures as of Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for DeGise told Patch she doesn’t intend to resign.

"Councilwoman DeGise was elected overwhelmingly just a few months ago and she has no intention of walking away from the commitment she made to serve the people of Jersey City,” said the spokesperson. “She will not resign and plans to complete her full term and continue in public service.”

Black was delivering food for UberEats when he was hit, but he said he hasn’t been able to work since DeGise ran him down.

A GoFundMe to help him pay bills during his recovery has raised over $3,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Retired N.J. State Police commander named Newark’s new public safety director

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Monday announced the appointment of a retired New Jersey State Police commander as the city’s new public safety director. Fritz Fragé, 64, a retired lieutenant colonel with the State Police, is the new civilian head of the public safety department and its 2,000 employees, including just over 1,000 police officers, 350 firefighters, and 350 civilian employees in those departments and the Office of Emergency Management.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Newark Had Been Wanted For Harassing Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru Worker

A 34-year-old Newark man wanted earlier this summer for throwing objects at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru worker was shot and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 2, authorities said. Davion Sumler was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 300 block of South 20th Street around 2:05 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
Montclair Local

$7k Gucci bag stolen from car on Bloomfield Avenue, police say

A man reported that his Gucci bag valued at $7,500 was stolen July 29 from the back seat of his 2020 Range Rover on Bloomfield Avenue. The man was exiting the mini mart at the Exxon gas station on Bloomfield Avenue when he noticed an unknown male rummaging through the back seat of his car. The complainant yelled to the man who ran through the gas station heading towards Elm Street with the complainant's Gucci bag. He then entered in the passenger side of a lime green sports car with tinted windows before fleeing the scene.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
theobserver.com

ECPO: Man, 34, shot dead on Newark’s South 20th Street

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man ib that city, the ECPO and Newark PD announced jointly today. Newark police say they found Davion Sumler, 34, at 1:40 a.m., on the 300 block of South 20th Street, where...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Frank Gilmore
NJ.com

Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian seriously injured, authorities say

A 40-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured early Sunday morning in East Orange after he was hit by a car that fled the scene, authorities said. The Montclair man was hit at 1:23 a.m. on the 400 block of Central Avenue, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The man, who was not identified, was rushed to University Hospital in Newark. His status was unclear Monday afternoon.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Cyclist#Jersey City Council
jerseydigs.com

12-Story One Grove Street Development Tops Out in Jersey City

A modern project that will revitalize a vacant property at the southern end of Grove Street has reached its tallest point as work on the latest tower in Jersey City’s Liberty Harbor neighborhood is humming along. Strategic Capital and Plaza Construction have completed the vertical structural elements at their...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy