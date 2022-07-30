Jersey City Council member refuses to resign after hit-and-run on food delivery cyclist

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A Jersey City Council member who left the scene of an accident after hitting a food delivery worker on a bicycle with her car said she doesn’t intend to resign as calls mount for her to step down.

Andrew Black was biking through the intersection of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive on July 19 around 8 a.m. when City Councilmember Amy DeGise hit him with her car, sending him flying over her windshield.

DeGise fled the scene of the crash and didn’t report the incident until six hours later. Police issued her two summonses for failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.

Emergency responders took Black to Jersey Medical Center. A police report indicated he had ankle pain and a cut on his leg.

Two of DeGise’s fellow Council members, James Solomon and Frank Gilmore joined street safety groups and concerned citizens in calling for her resignation on Wednesday.

A rally is planned for Saturday at 3 p.m. to call for her resignation and a petition calling for her to step down garnered over 2,300 signatures as of Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for DeGise told Patch she doesn’t intend to resign.

"Councilwoman DeGise was elected overwhelmingly just a few months ago and she has no intention of walking away from the commitment she made to serve the people of Jersey City,” said the spokesperson. “She will not resign and plans to complete her full term and continue in public service.”

Black was delivering food for UberEats when he was hit, but he said he hasn’t been able to work since DeGise ran him down.

A GoFundMe to help him pay bills during his recovery has raised over $3,000 as of Saturday afternoon.