I-95 in Johnston County suffers major traffic jam after pile-up crash

Uncle Fester 60
3d ago
Just amazing! & the Highway Patrol station is just 2 exits away going south just off exit 90 You would think this area would be patrolled more🤔 but they seem to favor wanting to stay in the Clayton area!😳
NC man dies in crash on James River Bridge
A person has died after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on the James River Bridge.
Nearly three dozen firefighters respond to Morrisville house fire
Morrisville, N.C. — Two people were on the back deck of a Morrisville home when a fire started on Tuesday night. Around 35 firefighters responded to the fire in the 1000 block of Jewel Stone Lane. The fire also slightly damaged a neighbor's home, authorities said. No one was...
2 wrecks with 6 cars create traffic ‘headache’ on I-440 in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two different crashes involving six cars caused massive traffic back-ups on Interstate 440 in Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said. The incidents were reported just after 3 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-440 near Western Boulevard, which is exit 2, according to Raleigh police. Six...
Man nabbed after victim severely injured in 1 of 3 North Carolina paintball attacks, police say
The suspect was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Monday and was also cited for an open container of alcohol in his car -- he also has no driver's license, police said.
Sampson County deputy credited with saving life of fellow deputy injured in line of duty
Roseboro, N.C. — The fellow deputy, who many say helped save the life of a Sampson County deputy shot while trying to apprehend a suspect, is being called a hero. But, Sampson County Deputy Tyler Spell says he knows other officers would have done the same for him. It...
‘My pilot just jumped out’: 911 call paints picture of moments before North Carolina emergency landing
A 911 call released Tuesday afternoon by the City of Raleigh provides new insight into the emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday in which a man was found dead after exiting the plane mid-flight.
Wayne County sergeant killed in 9-hour standoff, 2 others shot
DUDLEY, N.C. — A sergeant in Wake County that was shot while serving a warrant on Monday has died, according to our newsgathering partner, WRAL. The victim has been identified as Sgt. Matthew Fishman. He was one of three men from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department that was shot.
Raleigh shoplifter rescued from creek after Crabtree Valley Mall getaway fails, police say
The incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. behind Crabtree Valley Mall in Crabtree Creek near Crabtree Valley Avenue, according to Raleigh police.
Co-pilot told RDU Tower his other co-pilot 'jumped out' of plane before RDU emergency landing
Two Federal Aviation Administration employees in the Raleigh-Durham International Airport Tower told the Raleigh-Wake County 911 dispatcher that the surviving pilot reported his co-pilot jumped out of a plane last week before making an emergency landing. “This is from Raleigh Airport," an FAA employee said in a recording. "We have...
Parking deck reopens at RDU after public safety incident
Morrisville, N.C. — A public safety incident at Raleigh-Durham International prompted the airport to temporarily close the parking deck Tuesday morning. The parking deck reopened after 8 a.m. An RDU spokesperson said a person reported a safety incident around 6:30 a.m. The nature of the incident was not provided.
Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.
Johnston County sheriff takes over Kenly Police Department following resignation
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has officially taken over law enforcement duties for the Town of Kenly. It comes after resignation letters were submitted from the Kenly police chief and officers just two weeks ago. The sheriff’s office officially took over at 2 p.m....
Choking and turning blue: Garner police officer saves life of 11-day-old baby
The mother of a newborn is sharing her appreciation for a Garner police officer whose actions saved her son’s life. Tobias McLean was 11 days old on July 25 when he stopped breathing. His mother, Haley Brooks, says the family was on the road home to Linden after celebrating...
1 deputy in critical condition after 3 shot; suspect dead in Wayne County
One deputy was shot Monday morning while delivering paperwork, Wayne County officials said.
Damaged Raleigh I-440 bridge will cost at least $200,000 to repair, NC officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A special contractor will start repairs this week on an Interstate 440 bridge in Raleigh that was damaged when a truck hit it Friday, officials said. The wreck was first reported just after 1:35 p.m. Friday along I-440 at the Western Boulevard bridge, the NCDOT said.
3 deputies shot serving papers at North Carolina home
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Three North Carolina sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded while trying to serve involuntary commitment papers on a person who then barricaded inside the home, authorities said. The Wayne County deputies had gone to serve the papers at the home south of Goldsboro on Monday morning...
Man suspected of killing Wayne deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff had 2 previous arrests: records
The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wayne County deputy and wounding two others in a standoff before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was cited for two misdemeanors during the past two years, records show.
Head On Collision Injures Six
SELMA – Six people were transported to the hospital following a head on collision Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3:00pm in the 7500 block of Buffalo Road, just south of Sullivan Road. The State Highway Patrol said a 16 year-old was operating a Subaru that crossed the...
1 arrested, charged after Hoke County shooting
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested and charged after a shooting, Hoke County deputies said. Deputies said this happened in the 400 block of Greentree Drive in Raeford on Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies. Officials said during...
'I'm just lucky to be alive.' Sampson deputy shares recovery journey after being shot in line of duty
Roseboro, N.C. — Days after being shot outside Roseboro, Sampson County Deputy Caitlin Emanuel is in physical therapy learning how to walk again. Emanuel grew up in Sampson County. She said she and her husband, Trent, love the mountains and their parents to a four-month-old German Shepard name Rueger. Emanuel said she also loves her job as a law enforcement officer.
