Sheriff Rick Staly elected vice chair of the Florida Sheriff’s Association board of directors

Flagler County seeks nominations for Veteran of the Year award
Flagler County is seeking nominations for the Colonel Gary E. DeKay Flagler County Veteran of the Year Award. The award recognizes a living Flagler County veteran who has not only served his/her country with honor but has used the leadership skills and abilities learned in service to the nation to better the community through selfless volunteer service to Flagler County, according to a Flagler County government news release.
‘Shame on them:’ Lake supervisor of elections calls out ‘lies’ emailed to voters
TAVARES, Fla. – Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays held a news conference Tuesday to address “confusion” for some voters allegedly caused by emails sent from the Republican Party of Lake County and an organization called Florida4America.org. According to a news release, Hays said the Republican...
County Council Chair Jeff Brower accused of lying over 'political nature' of upcoming Wildlife Corridor workshop
When it came time for the Volusia County Council's closing comments, Councilman Ben Johnson was prepared with three issues — all against recent actions committed by Volusia County Council Chair Jeff Brower. The result was a tense hour of council members speaking over one another, making motions and hurling...
County Commissioner's Apartment Complex Called 'Unfit for Human Occupation'
The Clara Point apartment complex, owned by Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins, is receiving scrutiny for living conditions several in the area have described as unacceptably harsh. The story captured local news in Columbia County, Georgia, where the apartments are located, last week. It's the latest in a string of bad publicity for Mullins, who's currently fighting for re-election to a second term.
5 Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Most Uneducated Cities in the United States
Few would argue that, in many circumstances, education has an important role to play in society. According to Broward County's Habitat for Humanity in Florida, education is important because of increased employment opportunities, critical thinking skills, and enriching one's community, to name only a few reasons.
Here’s when schools start across Central Florida
The start of a new school year is almost here. Central Florida school districts are gearing up to welcome students back to the classroom this month. Here is a list of back-to-school dates for school districts across Central Florida. Brevard County: Aug. 10. Kindergarten begins Aug. 15. Flagler County: Aug....
Judge refuses to delay trial for Florida Oath Keeper suspects in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Despite a lot of arguing, a federal judge is refusing to change the trial date of a group of Oath Keepers charged in the Capitol riot, which includes two people from Central Florida. The FBI arrested Kelly Meggs of Marion County and Kenneth Harrelson of Titusville...
Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design
Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
Hidden problem? Florida’s history of septic tanks
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are almost 3 million septic systems across the state of Florida — 90,000 in Orange County alone. Most of the systems operate efficiently, serving as a low-cost way to handle waste. However, not all systems are maintained, and when they fail, it can...
In Hammock, $1.4 Million Paving of Dirt Roads in Rustic Neighborhood Draws Sharp Opposition
The small neighborhood of five streets branching out from Apache Drive and north of Malacompra Road is one of those rustic Hammock grids that give the Hammock its name: stately old trees curving over dirt roads, large lots that mix handsome properties with distinctly less handsome ones, and that feel of country somnolence that gives the lie to the fact that the neighborhood off of State Road A1A is technically considered part of the Palm Coast utility zone.
LGBTQ community could decide Florida governor’s race, GLAAD poll says
A new political poll of Florida voters by GLAAD said the state's governor's race might be decided by LGBTQ voters.
Gov. DeSantis appoints Moore to Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that a resident of Havana was appointed to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners.
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
With #visitsmatter, Florida families oppose new rules that would reduce prison visitations
A group that advocates for prisoners and their families has begun a social media campaign to draw attention to the importance of weekly visitation. That’s because the Florida Department of Corrections is proposing new rules that would let prisons cut their visits in half, allowing them only every other weekend. The agency says it’s for safety and security.
Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities
Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
The Hypocrisy Behind the Miami Herald, Orlando Sentinel, and Florida's Entire Press Corps
When the Miami Herald devotes its entire front page to a photo of the CEO of Florida Power and Light with the headline “How Florida Power & Light executives surreptitiously took over and used it to bash its opponents,” we can only assume this is going to be a blockbuster of a story.
Palm Coast slashes building permit fees 50% to cut surplus in fund
The city of Palm Coast’s Building Department fund is nearing the legal limit. As a result, building permit fees will immediately be reduced by 50%, Chief Development Officer Jason DeLorenzo told the City Council on Aug. 2. The Building Department operates as an enterprise fund, meaning it is funded...
Florida Power & Light operates an exclusive, invite-only lounge for lawmakers and lobbyists
Revelations of the party space come as the company is mired in scandals over its aggressive approach to lobbying and public advocacy.
Florida congresswoman calls on DOJ to investigate Florida utility company over ‘dark money’ claims
ORLANDO, Fla. — A U.S. congresswoman is asking the Department of Justice to investigate Florida Power & Light over claims that the utility used “dark money” to disguise sources of political funding and sway elections in Florida, as well as other allegations documented in recent news reports.
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
