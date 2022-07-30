Max Cavalera Thinks Sepultura’s ‘Roots’ Was Labeled Nu-Metal Because It Was Popular

In 2020, during the height of the pandemic's initial safety measures, Five Finger Death Punch released their "Living the Dream" video that included some political statements on the state of the world at the time, stirring up plenty of controversy in the process. In a new issue of Metal Hammer, singer Ivan Moody reveals that it also caused some tension within the band, adding that he "didn't agree" with the video and vowing to have more say on the message being presented in the future.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO