Max Cavalera Thinks Sepultura’s ‘Roots’ Was Labeled Nu-Metal Because It Was Popular

loudwire.com
Related
The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear right now
Slipknot, Ozzy Osbourne, Alter Bridge, Dead Cross – these are the 10 best new metal songs this week. Plus: vote for your favourite!. You know it's a special week when the return of Tony Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne working together isn't even the biggest news of the week. No, we've got a brand new Slipknot album to look forward to, a Megadeth/Ice-T collab to marvel at and 'the heaviest Muse song ever'.
guitar.com
Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”
Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
Popculture
Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour
Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
Metallica: a salute to the timeless majesty of Ride The Lightning
A celebration of Ride The Lightning, the album that proved Metallica had already out-grown the thrash metal scene they’d helped spawn
RELATED PEOPLE
Rob Halford says Judas Priest “were dancing with death” in the early 80s
“How we got through, I don’t know,” says Rob Halford of the near-fatal sessions for 1982’s Screaming For Vengeance album
NME
My Chemical Romance lead tributes to producer Doug McKean who has died aged 54
My Chemical Romance have paid tribute to producer Doug McKean, who has died aged 54. According to an obituary shared by the band, McKean passed away yesterday (July 29) from a brain haemorrhage. In 2001, McKean moved to Los Angeles to work with producer Rob Cavallo, and went on to...
Guitar World Magazine
Alter Bridge unleash destructive dual-guitar action in explosive new single, Silver Tongue
In the second song shared from forthcoming studio album Pawns & Kings, Mark Tremonti decommissions the guitar solos to go all in with Myles Kennedy on the riffs. Last month, Alter Bridge announced Pawns & Kings – the band’s seventh full-length studio record, due this October, which was previewed with the effort’s hard-hitting title track.
Prior to Reunion News, Philip Anselmo Said Abbott Brothers Would’ve Wanted Pantera to Live On
The Pantera reunion tour with Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown featuring Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante filling in for late guitarist and drummer Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul has been all over the headlines lately. But a newly published interview conducted in February shows that Anselmo had strong feelings concerning continuing the legacy of Pantera even before the reunion was announced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody ‘Didn’t Agree’ With ‘Living the Dream’ Video Commentary
In 2020, during the height of the pandemic's initial safety measures, Five Finger Death Punch released their "Living the Dream" video that included some political statements on the state of the world at the time, stirring up plenty of controversy in the process. In a new issue of Metal Hammer, singer Ivan Moody reveals that it also caused some tension within the band, adding that he "didn't agree" with the video and vowing to have more say on the message being presented in the future.
Video Appears to Show Motley Crue Using Backing Track for Drums
Footage from Motley Crue's show in Kansas City, Mo. on July 19 appears to show the band utilizing a backing track for drums, as evidenced by a missed count-in to "Looks That Kill" as Tommy Lee scrambles to sit behind his kit in time. After the first few dates of...
Adam Gontier Says There’s ‘A Possibility’ Saint Asonia Could Tour With Three Days Grace
It's one thing to reconcile with your old band, but what about going on tour with them and your current band? Adam Gontier says it's possible that Saint Asonia would go on tour with Three Days Grace at some point, which would be quite a packed reunion. Gontier sang for...
Alter Bridge Reveal Epic, Aggressive New Single ‘Silver Tongue’
Beware, or you might just get caught up in Alter Bridge's new single "Silver Tongue." The epic, aggressive song serves as the lead single from the forthcoming Pawns & Kings album, though they previously shared the album closing title track. Alter Bridge waste no time in commanding you attention with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joey Jordison’s Family Shares 15-Minute Memorial Video of Photos From the Years
The family of late Slipknot and Murderdolls legend Joey Jordison has shared a 15-minute memorial video in honor of the first anniversary of his death, which shows dozens of photos from his early childhood through his decorated musical career. Jordison died on July 26, 2021 at the age of 46....
AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” Played on Ancient Chinese Instrument, the Guzheng
Originating nearly 2,500 years ago, the guzheng is a traditional Chinese zither, a stringed instrument featuring up to 21 movable strings and bridges. The ancient instrument was the exact piece Chinese musician and professional guzheng player Moyun chose to reinterpret AC/DC’s 1990 hit “Thunderstruck.”. Moyun, who has gained...
Bret Michaels Doesn’t Think Poison Will Tour Again Until 2025, Teases ‘Party Gras’ Tour for 2023
Poison are putting a real thorn in its touring plans after The Stadium Tour wraps this September. Though the '80s hair metal act has been enjoying a real uptick from the exposure of the massive national trek, appearing nightly alongside headliners Def Leppard and Motley Crue, it may be another three years before you can see them onstage again.
5 new bands you need to hear this month
Ethereal doom, modern nu metal and a righteous hardcore/hip hop mash-up – these are the new bands we‘re hitting hard right now
‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Actor Meets Metallica at Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza was turned "Upside Down" on the festival's opening night this past Thursday as headliner Metallica met Eddie Munson. Actor Joseph Quinn, who plays the mysterious metalhead introduced in Stranger Things Season 4, filmed a video in which he appears to catch the soundcheck and meets up with the band backstage, sharing that he feels "very connected to you guys."
David Ellefson to Play Megadeth Albums in Full on Tour With Other Ex-Members
Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson will join a fellow ex-Megadeth member, guitarist Jeff Young, on "The MEGA Years" tour across the Southwestern U.S. this fall. Their assembled band, called Kings of Thrash, will perform two early Megadeth albums in full. Those would be Megadeth's debut, 1985's Killing Is My Business......
Here Are the Most-Replayed Scenes in Slipknot’s ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’ Video
Music videos can be a really powerful way to boost the creativity of a song, not that Slipknot really need much other than their masks to be visually captivating. The video for their latest track "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" wasn't super complex, but fans obviously found some scenes more intriguing than others.
Bad Bunny ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Is The Most Popular Album Of 2022
Bad Bunny is having a monster year and has another milestone to prove it. His album Un Verano Sin Ti is now the most popular album of 2022. As per Billboard Magazine the Puerto Rican rapper is currently the king of music with receipts to prove it. His newest LP has spent six consecutive weeks atop […]
Loudwire
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 5