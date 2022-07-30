Cherokee County deputies respond to officer-involved shooting in Canton, official confirms

www.fox5atlanta.com
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of former Gwinnett coach at Quik Trip gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested the second suspect connected to the shooting death of a man who was shot while filling his tires with air at a QuikTrip last month. On Monday, police arrested and charged Miles Collins with felony murder and aggravated assault in...
Man whom investigators said pulled out AK-47 style gun killed during undercover operation
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Gordon County deputies have shot and killed a man after investigators said he pulled out a gun and threatened them during an undercover drug operation. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road. The Gordon County...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia deputies kill suspect during undercover drug investigation
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Georgia's Gordon County have shot and killed a suspect during an undercover investigation into illegal drugs in the county. According to reports from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, on Monday at 9:30 p.m., undercover detectives were at the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road during an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana.
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for Gwinnett County woman considered 'critical missing person'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing woman who is without her medication. Ma’Nique Prayer left her Gwinnett County home around 5 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Gwinnett County police said she was walking. She has not been seen since. Prayer was last seen...
fox5atlanta.com
Second suspect charged in coach's murder during botched carjacking at Gwinnett QT
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a second suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a beloved football coach during a botched carjacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department said investigators have been working around the clock to figure out who killed...
fox5atlanta.com
Second arrest in deadly carjacking attempt at Norcross QT
Gwinnett County police say a second man was charged in connection to the shooting death of a beloved coach who was murdered while pumping air into his tires at a QuikTrip in Norcross. Miles Collins and David Jarrad Booker are both in custody as investigators continue to search for the third suspect.
Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash with 18-wheeler, police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Carrollton Police Department officers were called to Bankhead Highway at Frasier road around 9:15 a.m. following the incident. Crash investigators said the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on the highway. The driver of...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Suspects caught on camera stealing from Bartow County construction site
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Bartow County are asking for help identifying two people suspected of a theft at a construction site. Officials say the two individuals were seen on security cameras at a home construction site off Hodges Mine Road on June 6. In the footage taken at...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County police officer shooting
The Clayton County Police Department released video from the body-worn camera of Officer Demika Lloyd, who was shot while responding to a suicidal subject on Newbury Drive on the evening of July 27, 2022. This video is provided by the Clayton County Police Department. A warning that many will find this video disturbing.
fox5atlanta.com
Flags ordered at half-staff Thursday to honor beloved Fairburn police officer
FAIRBURN, Ga. - Flags over the Georgia Capitol will be lowered on Thursday to honor a beloved Fairburn police sergeant, who was killed in a car crash last week. Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree, 54, will be honored on the day of his Celebration of Life and a week after being killed in a car accident in Douglas County.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot in back by group while driving on DeKalb County road, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver has been hospitalized in serious condition after police say he was shot while driving on a DeKalb County road. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened just before 11:10 p.m. Monday on South Hairston Road. According to the...
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
fox5atlanta.com
Body cam video shows Clayton County officer confronting suicidal woman
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - New video has been released showing a Clayton County officer’s perspective of a confrontation with a reportedly suicidal individual late last week. The officer would be shot during the incident and the individual would later be injured in a shootout with police. Officer Demika Lloyd...
SWAT standoff underway | Person barricaded at Clayton County apartment, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A SWAT standoff is underway at an apartment complex in Riverdale Monday evening, according to Clayton County Police.
fox5atlanta.com
Morrow woman accused of killing next-door neighbor
MORROW, Ga. - A woman was arrested, accused of shooting and killing her next-door neighbor. It happened at the Bloom at Morrow Apartments on North Lee Street in the city of Morrow. Police said last Thursday night, Jamilah Garcia Lopez and Jae Bellamy got into an argument. Tempers flared. Investigators...
NE Ga police blotter: two DUI arrests in the same spot in Athens, deadly crash in White Co
Two allegedly drunk drivers are arrested—one of whom was stopped on suspicion of DUI and another who hit the car of the Athens-Clarke County Police Officer as he was dealing with the one who had been pulled over Atlanta Highway near Huntington Road. The police officer is described as a banged up but otherwise OK; the Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
fox5atlanta.com
Neighbors 'disturbed' after man shot to death in SW Atlanta park
ATLANTA - A southwest Atlanta park turned into a crime scene after the murder of a man Tuesday night. Police tell FOX 5 at around 9:45 p.m. neighbors heard multiple gunshots coming from Wilson Mill Park, which is located near Fairburn Road. Officers responding to the scene found a man...
weisradio.com
Two Arrested Locally on Drug Charges
Two individuals were arrested on drug charges between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Those included Donald Nichols, age 59 a resident of Rome, Georgia arrested by Cedar Bluff Police and jailed at 11:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Dusty Trammell, age 34 of Gaylesville is facing charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was booked into jail at approximately 1:30am after being arrested by the Centre PD.
fox5atlanta.com
Gainesville man arrested after massive, multi-million-dollar drug raid
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A multi-million drug stash has been seized and a Gainesville man was arrested after a month-long multi-agency investigation in Hall County. Jason Mark Ayers, 38, was charged with multiple counts of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and psilocybin mushrooms. Ayers was arrested during a traffic...
Police shoot suspect at Cherokee County Red Lobster after domestic dispute
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Canton police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway. CCSO said the incident began...
