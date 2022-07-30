ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts House firmly rejects Gov. Charlie Baker’s latest 'dangerousness' proposal

By Chris Lisinski/State House News Service
 3 days ago
Peter Avila
3d ago

this is why violent crime is getting out of control. Although Baker wants to do something about it, The liberal government running our state won't allow him to

Veteran
3d ago

Perfect example why we have to vote the democrats out of office. They always put the criminals before the victims.

Amanda Tripp
3d ago

didn't a Massachusetts man just murder and shoot 2 police officers in New York after committing numerous crimes in mass and getting out of jail early? wtf...we NEED to vote these blue checkmark extremists OUT!

