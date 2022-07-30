McAlester Fire Department issues warning about possible impersonator

Kidde smoke alarm (Photo via CPSC.gov) (CPSC.gov)

MCALESTER, Okla. — The McAlester Fire Department is issuing a warning about a possible impersonator in the community.

“It’s been reported to us a individual has been in City of McAlester representing himself as a McAlester firefighter,” McAlester firefighters said in Facebook post.

Firefighters said he has knocked on doors and said he was sent by the fire department to check people’s smoke alarms.

“This person has not been in uniform or been in a fire vehicle,” according to the fire department.

The fire department said if McAlester firefighters are checking smoke alarms they will be at a minimum in a uniform while doing it.

