Most Influential Women: Carli Ann McClure, Grant Thornton

Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Most Influential Women: Kathleen Morgan, Newmark
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Kathleen Morgan, managing director, Newmark. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
Most Influential Women: Karla Morales, Arizona Technology Council
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including Karla Morales, vice president of the Arizona Technology Council. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
RICK Engineering acquires Cypress Civil Development
RICK Engineering Company (RICK), a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm serving the western United States with 10 offices, has acquired Cypress Civil Development, a 12-year-old civil engineering and survey firm with offices in Tucson and Phoenix. The acquisition of Cypress Civil, which has a staff of 26 engineering professionals,...
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2
One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
Here’s how manufacturing in Pinal County is gaining momentum
Pinal County, Arizona’s third largest by population, has experienced a manufacturing renaissance in recent years. Located between the state’s two biggest cities, the municipalities in Pinal County have become prime targets for businesses looking to locate in the Grand Canyon State — especially manufacturers. “Pinal County is...
Scottsdale 20/30 Club is now The Saguaros
The Valley has a new philanthropic organization with some familiar faces. The organization formerly known as the Scottsdale 20/30 Club has established itself as an independent nonprofit called The Saguaros, effective July 1, 2022. The new nonprofit has the same mission of supporting Arizona children’s charities and is composed of philanthropic leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Earlier this year, the Scottsdale 20/30 Club announced over $1 million in grant funding to 48 Arizona children’s charities. In conjunction with the announcement of the new organization, The Saguaros have also announced a $500,000 grant to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, payable over two years.
Here’s how Arizona businesses can win federal infrastructure funds
New details have emerged regarding how small businesses might be able to win some of the federal dollars flowing to the State of Arizona as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The bill, signed into law by President Biden in November of 2021, allocates infrastructure funds to states and businesses by means of grants and specialized programs. Both delivery methods have direct state recipients as well as competitive opportunities.
The Wyatt in Gilbert sells for $91 million
Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), announced today the sale of The Wyatt, a 216-unit luxury multifamily asset in Gilbert, Arizona. The $91 million sales price represents $421,296 per unit. “One of the nation’s most prosperous large cities, Gilbert is a top suburban submarket target...
Sedona Red Rock News
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 56,011. Voter Turnout: 34.71%. Coconino County. Precincts...
Hatcher Industrial Park breaks ground along Loop 303
Ryan Companies, US Inc., a national commercial real estate solutions provider, and Westcore announce the groundbreaking of Hatcher Industrial Park. Comprised of two buildings totaling more than 906,000 square feet, the industrial park will provide Class-A industrial opportunities for users seeking space for their manufacturing, logistics and supply chain needs in the West Valley.
Here’s how the West Valley is attracting healthcare innovators
The West Valley, much like the rest of Metro Phoenix is in the middle of a growth spurt. And, just like a sudden burst of height during high school causes soreness, the rapid pace of development on the west side comes with some aches and pains. As the region expands, more residents have found themselves living significant distances from the clusters of healthcare infrastructure. For example, a Buckeye resident must drive their child some 40 miles to receive top-notch medical care at Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s main facility on Thomas Road.
Empire Group buys 40 acres of North Phoenix land for $14.37M
The Empire Group of Companies closed this week on a 40-acre parcel located in North Phoenix near the site of the $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)facility that is projected to open in 2024. Empire Group purchased the North Phoenix land for $14.37 million with plans to build a community of 354 single-family build-for-rent homes, which it’s named Village at Bronco Trail. The new community is situated at 29th Avenue and Sonoran Desert Drive, just east of the I-17. Empire Group is scheduled to break ground and start construction by late 2022.
Phoenix Named All-America City 2022
The National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading named the City of Phoenix as winner of the 2022 All-America City Award (AAC). This year’s theme was, “Housing as a Platform to Promote Early School Success and Equitable Learning Recovery.”. The City’s commitment to improving digital equity...
Inflation Impacts in the Grand Canyon State – OH Predictive Insights
Rising Inflation is Costing a Majority of Arizonans at Least $200 Monthly. A new survey commissioned by September Group, LLC and conducted by OH Predictive Insights measured the impact of inflation on the monthly budgets of Arizonans. According to the latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) Survey, 63% of Arizonans have seen a monthly spending increase of $200.
Arizona Primary Elections: Live updates, watch parties and results as they come in
PHOENIX - We're watching Arizona Primary Election races from across the state on Aug. 2, which includes those running for governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate, Secretary of State, House seats and other highly contended races. We'll be providing up-to-date information on candidates and their progress in respective races, live looks...
Vulnerability, not humidity, makes Arizona's extreme heat more lethal, research shows
ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon brings rain, dust and heat to the Valley's desert, but another type of temperature also rises during the rainy season. The severity of what Valley dwellers call "monsoon mugginess" can be measured with wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which measures heat stress on humans by combining multiple weather conditions, like dry air temperature, humidity and cloud cover. If WGBT gets too high, the human body can't physically cool itself, resulting in heat-related illnesses and deaths.
Arizona's Arpaio tries to become suburban mayor after losses
PHOENIX — (AP) — Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix metro sheriff who was ousted by voters frustrated with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, is attempting another political comeback as he runs for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived more than two decades. The...
Colorado River basin farms stunted by megadrought, as more sacrifice lies ahead
PINAL COUNTY, ARIZ. • Colorado River basin water has transformed Nancy Caywood’s fields in the desert southwest of Phoenix into carpets of green cotton and alfalfa for generations. But in June, the alfalfa was expected to dry up, and a vast majority of the cotton wasn't even planted.
Biltmore Fashion Park adds 5 new retailers and restaurants
Biltmore Fashion Park, a much-loved destination in the Macerich portfolio of high-quality retail and mixed-use properties across the country, today announced a slate of five new retailers and restaurants joining the iconic outdoor center, including Anthropologie. Anthropologie, which will open later this year, is a unique, full-lifestyle shopping destination with...
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
