Britney Spears Faces Delay On Tell-All Memoir Release Due To Paper 'Supply Shortage'

There is reportedly a delay in the release of Britney Spears' tell-all memoir.

Sources told TMZ that the "Toxic" singer has already completed the book. However, it learned that there is a paper "supply shortage," causing the supposed delay of the release.

Britney Spears Reuters

The outlet noted that Spears and company are "aiming" for a January release. But, the said paper shortage has reportedly "upended the plan."

The insiders, who are deemed to have "direct knowledge" of the situation, are also said to have shared that there is "no clear date" yet on when the supply concern will be resolved. Accordingly, there remains no "firm release date" for the songstress' tell-all book.