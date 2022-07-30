ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rosedale Street dedicated to Reby Cary, Fort Worth native and civil rights pioneer

By James Hartley
 3 days ago

Reby Cary was one of the driving forces behind the revitalization of the Rosedale area of Fort Worth, widening the road and organizing government agencies to help stimulate the economy in the Riverside neighborhood. Now, a portion of that road has been dedicated as a memorial to him.

A street sign in honor of Reby Cary is unveiled in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Cary was the first African American elected to the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education and to be hired as a professor at UT Arlington. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

Cary, who died in 2018 , was a Fort Worth native, an education leader and a pioneer of civil rights. The first Black man elected to the Fort Worth school board in 1974 and the first black professor hired at UT Arlington, Cary’s accomplishments are now being honored with a sign on East Rosedale Street.

The World War II veteran was described by friends and family as a restless activist who wanted to see all people, and especially those in his community, succeed and achieve better things. He was elected to the state House of Representatives in 1979.

Faith Ellis, Cary’s daughter, said the road dedication will help remind others of what people can do when they set out to better their communities, the same thing he taught his children.

“He instilled in his children, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren the desire to serve their community,” Ellis said.

Faith Cary Ellis attends the unveiling of a street sign dedicated to her father, Reby Cary, in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Cary died in 2018 at 98 as a well-known educator and civil rights leader. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

