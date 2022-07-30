www.limaohio.com
Chris Rowlands to perform at the amphitheater
LIMA — The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District will host Chris Rowlands for a live performance of family nature entertainment starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in the amphitheater at 2632 Ada Road, Lima. Singer and songwriter Rowlands will feature songs about the natural world and his life...
St. Anthony Parish Festival returns
COLUMBUS GROVE — The St. Anthony Parish Summer Festival will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday and close at 11 p.m. It will resume Sunday at 11 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Columbus Grove. Saturday’s events include a 5K run, BBQ rib and...
Jammin’ at the Bluffton Library begins Aug. 8
BLUFFTON — Jammin’ at the Library starts at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. This is a relaxed, song-circle-style jam session where anyone is welcome to join with their instrument or voice, or just to listen.
Reminisce: Answering the bell: Tracing the history of the Lima Fire Department
LIMA — Beginning in early 1916 horsepower began replacing horses at the Lima Fire Department. “If the present plans of Safety Director (Albert) Gale are carried the motorized apparatus from the Central, West and South stations will be installed within the next two weeks,” the Lima Times-Democrat reported Jan. 10, 1916. “No more supplies for the horses will be purchased unless absolutely necessary,” the newspaper added.
Bands perform at Spartan Thunder
LIMA — Spartan Thunder, the Drum Corps International competition rang loud in Spartan Stadium on Tuesday night. Teams from as far away as San Diego, California and as close as Cincinnati performed intricate marching routines for those in attendance. Michael Ley, when he took over the leadership of the...
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
Lima region celebrates National Night Out
LIMA — The annual National Night Out returned to the Lima region Tuesday as several area communities hosted events geared toward strengthening relationships with law enforcement and promoting public safety. Town Square in downtown Lima was blocked off to traffic for the event, and guests were able to enjoy...
Primrose to offer card-making class
LIMA — Primrose will host a card crafting class at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Primrose Retirement Community, 3500 W. Elm St., Lima. Tina Hamp will demonstrate and assist in a beginner-level class for creating hand-made cards. Register by Tuesday, Aug. 23 by calling Cortney at 419-233-3338.
Hopeland Church mourning the loss of Assoc. Pastor Joel Burton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton community is mourning the loss of a local pastor who was tragically killed while on vacation in Florida. Associate Pastor for Hopeland Church and Founder of Simple Street Ministry Joel Burton was hit and killed by a car Sunday morning. His close friend Zeb Dill was also hit and […]
‘We have it from here’: Family, friends remember life of Deputy Yates during funeral service
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The life of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates was honored during a funeral service at First Christian Church in Springfield Monday. Family and friends packed the church to say their final goodbyes. The service opened with Pastor Darryl May, and songs by Par Tolliver and Doug Toles Jr. Pastor Bruce […]
Linda and Steve Marshall
HARROD — Mr. and Mrs. Steve Marshall are celebrating 50 years of marriage. Marshall and the former Linda Lowry were married July 29, 1972, at Harrod Christian Church in Harrod by the Rev. Willard Thomas. They are the parents of one child, Nathan (Melissa) Marshall, of Harrod. They have...
Community reflects on Deputy Yates's procession and burial
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hundreds from across Ohio and the region poured out to say their final farewells to Deputy Matthew Yates. Highways and roads throughout Springfield were lined with people showing support and paying their respects as Yates made his way to Ferncliff Cemetery. Red, white and blue flashing...
Free wellness expo open Saturday in Harrod
HARROD — The Discover Wellness Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Harrod Event Center, 9520 Harrod Road, Harrod. The event is free and open to the public.
Steer sells for $14,400
SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
Annie Oakley festival sees good attendance
GREENVILLE – We are only four years from the 100th anniversary of Annie Oakley’s death, but her life continues to be celebrated each year at the Annie Oakley Festival. The Darke County native traveled the world entertaining and could easily be considered one of the first to demonstrate that women can be powerful.
WYSO Evening News Update: funeral held for Clark County deputy
(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Quarterback Deshaun...
OSU Extension hosts Kenton cropwalk
KENTON — Hardin County OSU Extension will hold a ‘Fruit and Vegetable Crop Walk’ program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 on a produce farm at 15237 County Road 209, Kenton. OSU Extension experts will provide information on controlling pests on produce, growing grapes...
Englewood cafe offering lemonade flights for non-coffee drinkers
Cafe 19 in Englewood is taking coffee flights to the next level by offering a special flight for non-coffee drinkers 🍋. “We started our lemonade flights as an option for non-coffee drinkers,” said Cafe 19 co-owner Dillon Allen. “We have had several people who have come through with groups to try our flights, but they don’t like coffee. So, this was our solution for those who still want to be involved.”
WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio COVID cases are rising
(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Ohio COVID...
2022 Dayton Air Show leaves some ‘awe inspired’ on final day
DAYTON — The 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show came to a close Sunday evening. Gates for the final day of the air show opened at 9 a.m. Sunday. The just over 4-hour long show started at noon and wrapped up around 4:15 p.m. The United States Navy’s Blue...
