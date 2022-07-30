ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ticket Bought In Illinois Wins $1.33B Mega Millions

KTTS
 3 days ago
www.ktts.com

KTTS

Arkansas Officials OK Signatures For Recreational Marijuana Vote

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas is moving closer to appearing on the state’s ballot in the fall. The secretary of state’s office on Friday said supporters of the marijuana initiative had reached the 89,151 valid signatures from registered voters needed to qualify for the November ballot.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTTS

GOP Senate Candidates Campaigning In Missouri

(KTTS News) — The top three Republican candidates in the polls for Missouri’s Senate seat are spending one last day campaigning before tomorrow’s Republican primary. Polls show Attorney General Eric Greitens is the frontrunner in the race. Former Governor Eric Greitens is flying across the state today.
MISSOURI STATE
KTTS

August 2, 2022 Primary

(KTTS News) — Here’s what’s on the ballot in Tuesday’s primary in Missouri:. You can find sample ballots here. For complete statewide election results, go to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website after the polls close. Editor’s Note: All candidates are listed in the U.S....
MISSOURI STATE
KTTS

Election Results: August 2, 2022 Primary

(KTTS News) — Here’s what’s on the ballot in Tuesday’s primary in Missouri:. For complete statewide election results, go to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website after the polls close. Editor’s Note: All candidates are listed in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House races. In...
MISSOURI STATE
KTTS

Missouri AG Eric Schmitt beats Greitens in GOP Senate race

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has defeated former Gov. Eric Greitens and 19 others in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Republican leaders have long feared that a Greitens win would jeopardize a red state Senate seat in the November general election. Greitens resigned four...
MISSOURI STATE

