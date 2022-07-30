Gail Simmons' Breakfast Tacos with Charred Scallion Salsa

If you’re just cutting tomatoes up to cook them (in tomato sauce, for example), how you do it isn’t that big of a deal, as long as you end up with the size of pieces you desire. But if you are cutting up tomatoes to serve fresh, let me walk you through the best ways to do it so that you end up with perfect pieces that stay together, whether you want to cut a beautiful heirloom tomato into slices for sandwiches or wedges for salads, or if you want to halve or quarter small tomatoes like cherry or grape tomatoes to toss into a fresh pasta dish.

