Gail Simmons' Breakfast Tacos with Charred Scallion Salsa

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe
If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
The Daily South
Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad
The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
The Daily South
Buttermilk Coleslaw
Summer cookouts and barbecues aren't quite complete without a slightly sweet and tangy coleslaw served alongside ribs or on top of hotdogs or tacos. This classic coleslaw recipe is boosted with the addition of buttermilk, a slightly sour and fermented cow's milk that is easy to find in the chilled section of the grocery store. Whip up this super simple recipe in 10 minutes.
Amazing Grilled Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
What makes this grilled chicken recipe amazing? From its simple but flavorful marinade to the browned charred perfection, and perfectly moist first bite. We guarantee that this recipe will deliver a memorable piece of chicken!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prep. 30 minutes to marinade, and 20 minutes to...
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
People
Michael Symon's Skirt Steak With Pistachio Chimichurri & Cauliflower Rice
Author of the Fix It With Food: Every Meal Easy cookbook Michael Symon shares a low-carb meal to help kick-start the new year. "The herby, salty, citrusy chimichurri is enhanced with heaps of crunchy cauliflower, transforming it into a kind of loose salad. It's the perfect foil to the savory grilled steak," according to the chef.
People
Shaquille O'Neal's Turkey Sausage, Vegetable & Biscuit Breakfast Casserole
‘I’m a big breakfast guy. Name a classic morning food; it’s on my menu, morning, afternoon, night,’ says the former NBA star and author of the new Shaq’s Family Style cookbook. ‘[This] is an extra-cheesy, sausage-filled, hide-the-veggies breakfast that fills everyone up in no time’
Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy
Bok choy is a favorite in my house — it’s one of the easiest ways to get a green veggie on the table quickly. If you’re not familiar with the vegetable, it can feel a little intimidating to cook, but it’s fairly straightforward once you tackle it once or twice.
Three delicious and easy student recipes: baked gnocchi, loaded vegan nachos and chutney chicken
If it’s your turn to cook for your new university housemates or friends, you can’t go wrong with one of these simple-to-make recipes
thepioneerwoman.com
Halloween Chex Mix
No October party is complete without a festive Halloween appetizer. Let this Halloween Chex Mix recipe be the anchor of the table! It's salty and sweet, has tons of candy mix-ins and makes a large batch for a crowd. Add a platter of mummy hotdogs, pumpkin hummus, and spider cookies, and your guests won't think twice about their brimming baskets of candy.
Peanut butter cup monkey bread recipe goes viral: 'Family favorite'
What could make monkey bread better? How about peanut butter cups?. That’s what millions of social media users have realized from a recipe video that’s gone viral on TikTok. Bennie Kendrick – a barbecue enthusiast who has more than a million followers under his Kendrick BBQ account –...
People
Spicy Honey-Garlic BBQ Shrimp Skewers
Serve the shrimp over brown rice or wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves for a fast, crowd-pleasing supper. Chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds, for serving. Preheat grill pan to medium high. Zest and juice one half of the lemon to equal 1 teaspoon zest and 1½ tablespoons juice. Cut the other half into wedges. Whisk together sesame oil, gochujang, honey, garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice and zest; reserve ¼ cup sauce. Toss shrimp in remaining sauce. Let stand 10 minutes. Thread shrimp onto skewers; grill until shrimp turn opaque and curl up, 60 to 90 seconds per side. Baste with reserved sauce; grill 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds; serve with lemon wedges.
How To Cut a Tomato for Salads, Sandwiches, and More
If you’re just cutting tomatoes up to cook them (in tomato sauce, for example), how you do it isn’t that big of a deal, as long as you end up with the size of pieces you desire. But if you are cutting up tomatoes to serve fresh, let me walk you through the best ways to do it so that you end up with perfect pieces that stay together, whether you want to cut a beautiful heirloom tomato into slices for sandwiches or wedges for salads, or if you want to halve or quarter small tomatoes like cherry or grape tomatoes to toss into a fresh pasta dish.
People
Tia Mowry's Pork & Vegetable Lo Mein
"I adore this quick dish with all of my heart and taste buds. It's delicious and faster than piling into the car and picking up takeout," says actress Tia Mowry. "This is a good recipe for home cooks because it involves a lot of ingredients that you likely already have at home!" says the author of the cookbook The Quick Fix Kitchen. "I've always got extra spaghetti in the house just waiting to be cooked and you can swap the veggie-protein combinations, so you'll never see the end of your options. As for seasoning, who doesn't love soy sauce, garlic and scallions?"
Martha Stewart's Mile-High Apple Pie Is Apple-solutely Amazing
No dessert quite says “all-American” like a golden brown, perfectly flaky, double-crust apple pie. In fact, even though I enjoy all kinds of desserts, I think I prefer a slice of a delicious pie over anything else. I not only love eating pies, but I also love making the crusts, the fillings, and the toppings and baking them to perfection.
People
Carla Hall's Sparkling Almond Sugar Cookies
"This is the kind of recipe that everyone should have in their back pockets," says Carla Hall. "They're buttery, slightly crumbly and so easy to make!" The chef and judge on Holiday Baking Championship on discovery+ says that the cookies are inspired by her new book, Carla and the Christmas Cornbread.
Epicurious
Smoked Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes are a little slice of dessert for dinner. So if you are looking for something to sweeten up the holidays or a classic backyard cookout, look no further than these smoked sweet potatoes. The subtle smoke flavor paired with the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes just calls out for a drizzle of brown sugar butter.
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY BERRY CAKE
Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
People
Bobby Flay's Key Lime Pie With Coconut Whipped Cream
"It's tangy, sweet and refreshing," says chef Bobby Flay. "Whether competing on the show or baking at home, I use store-bought Key lime juice. It's just as delicious and saves me from having to juice tons of small Key limes, which may be hard to find." "It's so important to...
People
Alexis deBoschnek's Butter-Braised Lamb Chops
'It can seem intimidating, but cooking lamb chops is so easy!’ says the author of the To the Last Bite cookbook. ‘I love that this recipe can be prepped well before dinner time, then comes together in minutes, offering a ton of flavor with little effort’. Each product...
