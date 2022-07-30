Uber starts showing more US drivers how much they will earn on potential trips

www.engadget.com
As inflation rates hit 40-year highs, a surge of new drivers are joining Uber's platform in the hopes of earning extra cash. In the company's earnings call Tuesday morning, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi estimated that more than 70% of drivers said inflation had played a part in their decisions to join the ride-hailing service.
Uber courts drivers by letting them pick rides
Uber on Friday said it will let drivers in the United States see trip details before deciding whether to accept them -- a new feature long sought by drivers. Revealing details only once a driver had accepted a trip was seen as a way to ensure riders would get picked up promptly, and not be snubbed because they were headed to locations deemed undesirable by drivers.
US News and World Report
Uber Adds Driver Incentives in U.S. Ahead of Results Report
(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc's CEO said the company is expanding a program in the United States to show drivers fare value and routes before accepting rides, part of its efforts to bring on more drivers. Uber is expected to announce its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday. In May, the ride...
BBC
Uber attracts record number of drivers as cost of living bites
The number of people driving for Uber has hit an all time high, as concerns about the rising cost of living push people to find new ways to make money. Almost 5 million people are now picking up passengers or making food deliveries for the company, 31% more than last year, boss Dara Khosrowshahi said.
CNET
FOXBusiness
Uber will let drivers see how much they make from rides before accepting them
Uber will allow drivers to see how much they could earn from a round trip and where they will drop the users off before they accept a ride request. The company's CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, announced last week that the app would introduce "upfront fares" so drivers can know how much they will be paid before the trip while introducing more "flexible" options that let drivers see requests in other areas.
Uber Unveils Driver Perks, Debit Card
Uber has introduced a pair of features it said are designed to provide more flexibility and opportunities for the company’s drivers. According to a Friday (July 29) news release, the new features are known as Upfront Fares, which deals with the way drivers accept rides, and Trip Radar, which gives drivers more options for choosing rides.
