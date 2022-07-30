Uber starts showing more US drivers how much they will earn on potential trips

Uber will allow drivers to see how much they could earn from a round trip and where they will drop the users off before they accept a ride request. The company's CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, announced last week that the app would introduce "upfront fares" so drivers can know how much they will be paid before the trip while introducing more "flexible" options that let drivers see requests in other areas.

