Man found shot in crashed car on University Boulevard
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a crashed car on Friday, July 30.
Officials with the Jackson Police Department said the crash happened at University Boulevard and Florence Street.Person found shot in crashed car off I-55 in Jackson
They said a 53-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a white vehicle that had crashed into a pole.
Investigators are working to gather information about potential motives and suspects. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
