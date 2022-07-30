ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Man found shot in crashed car on University Boulevard

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sionB_0gyqiMpn00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a crashed car on Friday, July 30.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department said the crash happened at University Boulevard and Florence Street.

Person found shot in crashed car off I-55 in Jackson

They said a 53-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a white vehicle that had crashed into a pole.

Investigators are working to gather information about potential motives and suspects. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg man arrested for shooting into house on Elizabeth Circle

A suspect was arrested in connection with a July shooting in the Elizabeth Circle neighborhood. Deandre Royal, 39 of Vicksburg, was arrested on July 29 by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department in connection with a July 12 shooting into a residence on Elizabeth Circle. Royal was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
VICKSBURG, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Jackson, MS – Victims Injured in Collision on I-55 near Woodrow Wilson Ave

Paramedics were on-site to provide necessary medical aid to the injured parties. Ambulances were stationed nearby to transport any victims requiring additional treatment to local hospitals. The identities of the involved parties have not been disclosed. No further updates on the conditions of the injured parties have been provided. Local...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Ridgeland teen charged with manslaughter after ‘road rage’ incident

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Eighteen-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm was charged Tuesday with manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin during a road rage incident on Highway 25 last week. According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, Phlegm was denied bond the day after the...
RIDGELAND, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate city's 84th homicide of 2022

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's 84th homicide of 2022. Police said people reported hearing shots fired Sunday in the area of Lee Drive and Cameron Street. When they went down to the area at about 5:30 p.m., they found a man who had been shot to death.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man found dead in grass off I-20 East in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead near Interstate 20 East on Sunday, July 31. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said Leo Stewart, 39, was found dead laying in grass near Interstate 20 East and Highway 18. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma. However, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed during robbery on First Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during a robbery that happened on First Avenue on Saturday, July 30. Officials with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said London Lyols, 23, was fatally shot multiple times by an unknown man near Prentiss Street. They said Lyols was robbed of several ounces of marijuana. […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#University Boulevard#Nexstar Media Inc
WAPT

Four homicides reported in one weekend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened between Friday and Sunday. According to police, Morris Stamps, 35, was found dead Sunday in an abandoned house on Lee Street, marking the city's 84th homicide of 2022. This time last year, Jackson reached 87 homicides. This...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 teens killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies are investigating after two teenagers were killed in a crash early Monday morning. The crash happened on Gus Green Road around 4:00 a.m. According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, the teens’ vehicle overturned and hit a tree. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg man arrested for possession of firearm stolen in December 2021

A Vicksburg man was arrested following a July 31 disturbance at the North Parking Garage. As the officers were identifying the persons involved in the 2:13 a.m. disturbance, Christopher Williams, 23, was found in possession of a Springfield Armory 9mm pistol that was reported stolen on Dec. 31, 2021. He...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

JPD searching for suspect wanted for breaking into Fondren business

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for a man wanted for a burglary in Fondren. According to JPD, a man was caught on camera inside Fondren Fuel early Sunday morning. Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect from surveillance footage. Anyone with information is to...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox40jackson.com

JPD investigating crime scene on Lee Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – An investigation is underway at a house along the intersection of Lee Drive and Cameron Street in Jackson. Witnesses told 3 On Your Side that the house is often occupied by vagrants and has been the center of at least one other shooting. The Hinds...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Two arrested for meth on Letourneau Road in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made two separate arrests for possession of methamphetamine on Monday. Both were on Letourneau Road and within about an hour of each other. According to reports, Deputy Michael Whitley stopped an older model Ford Ranger on Letourneau Road on Monday just before 5:30 a.m....
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Police investigating after body found in grass near interstate

Jackson police are investigating a death pending after a man was found dead in grass near an interstate. Police say Leo Stewart, 39, was found Sunday afternoon unresponsive in the grass near I-20 east and Highway 18. There were no obvious signs of trauma, according to police. This is a...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Person found shot in crashed car off I-55 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An individual was found shot inside a crashed car off of Interstate 55 in Jackson on Friday, July 29. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said officers responded to the scene around 1:00 a.m. near the Interstate 55 North Frontage Road and McDowell Road area. A witness told officers that a […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man on bond after being found in possession of cocaine and oxycodone

A Vicksburg man was taken into custody by Warren County Authorities last Thursday after being found in possession of cocaine and oxycodone. According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, Tavon Tiey Carson, 26, of Vicksburg, was stopped by Sheriffs Detective Jeff Meritt just after 3:30 p.m. on Letitia Street, inside the city.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with grand larceny in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Yazoo County in connection to a recent business burglary. The Yazoo Herald reported Drewy Austin, 39, was accused of stealing patio furniture and a refrigerator from a business on Martin Luther King Drive. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Terry Gann said he was caught […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

JPD responds to an accident; finds a man shot to death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating its latest homicide, which occurred Friday morning near McDowell Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Police say they received reports of an accident on the I-55 Frontage Road near McDowell. When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses, who said a...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy