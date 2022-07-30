CALDWELL HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM TO BE NAMED FOR FORMER TEACHER

kwhi.com
kwhi.com
BLINN HOLDS PINNING CEREMONY FOR SURGERICAL TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM
Blinn College recently recognized its Surgical Technology Program Class of 2022 with a pinning ceremony. Graduates received their pins after successfully completing a rigorous two-year program that includes lecture and laboratory classes as well as clinical observation and operating room experience. The graduates include Kelsey Strange of College Station, Rachel...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA CITY MANAGER RECEIVES ICMA DESIGNATION
Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks has received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association. To receive an ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD TO HOST KINDERGARTEN/PRE-K ROUND-UP THURSDAY
Incoming kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students in Brenham ISD will have the opportunity on Thursday to acquaint themselves with their new schools. Brenham ISD will hold a Kindergarten and Pre-K Round-Up on Thursday. Pre-kindergarteners can visit the Early Childhood Learning Center from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., while kindergarteners can go to their assigned campus of Alton Elementary School, Brenham Elementary School and Krause Elementary School from noon to 6 p.m.
fox44news.com
Belton ISD returns to charging for meals
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Independent School District families are encouraged to submit the Free and Reduced School Meal Application for the 2022-2023 school year. The district is returning to charging for meals after benefits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture expired earlier this summer. This allowed all students to eat free for the last two school years.
kwhi.com
REV. DR. JOHNNIE WILLIAMS CELEBRATING 60 YEARS OF MINISTRY
A local pastor is celebrating a milestone of ministry. Reverend Dr. Johnnie Williams, pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in the Quarry community, marks 60 years as a pastor this year. Washington County Commissioners presented him with a proclamation at their meeting this (Monday) morning, congratulating and thanking him for his years of service.
The king has sent backpacks...
is with Tony Abraham and Cody Goolsby. · On Saturday, TRF Ambassadors bundled up 271 backpacks, filled with school supplies, for the Grimes County Back to School drive. We also received a cash donation from the Navasota Lions Club which is going towards more supplies!
KBTX.com
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Franklin boy remains in the ICU after being run over by a bulldozer. The incident happened last Wednesday when 6-year-old Bodie Boring was on a job site with his father, according to his mother Samantha Boring. Samantha said Bodie’s injuries include fractures in his pelvic...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO DECREASE TAX RATE
The Brenham School Board will continue its decrease of the tax rate as values continue to increase. Trustees set a proposed property tax rate of $.9346 at Monday’s noon meeting. That is made up of an Interest and Sinking rate of $.08 and a Maintenance and Operations rate of $.8546. That compares to last year’s overall rate of $.9884 per $100 valuation. Trustees also agreed to essentially pay off their indebtedness early as they passed a resolution to fund an escrow fund that will pay off the bonds as needed.
kwhi.com
BETO O’ROURKE TO HOST TOWN HALL MEETING IN BRENHAM FRIDAY
Beto O’Rourke will stop in Brenham this week as part of his campaign for Texas governor. O’Rourke (D – El Paso) will host a town hall meeting on Friday at 3 p.m. at The Barnhill Center’s Morriss Hall. The gathering in Brenham will follow meetings this week in Galveston, Lake Jackson, El Campo, Victoria and Bastrop.
News Channel 25
25 Days of High School Football: Rockdale Tigers
ROCKDALE, Texas — Experience will be key for the Rockdale Tigers, who return 19 of their 22 starters from 2021. Rockdale locked up one of the final playoff spots in District 11-3A I and will have to rise to the occasion if they want to return to the postseason.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 13
Thirteen people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 38-year-old Quory Lamaz Adamson, indicted for Indecency with a Child – Sexual Contact. 30-year-old Santos Amador Roque and 29-year-old Noel Santos Umanzor Yanes, both for Theft of Property between $2,500 and $30,000. 25-year-old Damian Ramell Lockett, indicted...
kwhi.com
LEE COUNTY COMMITTEE LOOKING TO CREATE AN ESD
A study committee on Fire/EMS funding has set the wheels in motion for the creation of an ESD (Emergency Services District) in Lee County. An Emergency Services District is a local government agency created to provide fire and/or emergency medical services in a specific area. ESD’s are used to fund...
KBTX.com
Here’s where you can find free Back-to-School supplies and services
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year again and parents are gearing up to send their kiddos back to school. But this year, they’ll be paying more for school supplies. The National Retail Federation says families are expected to spend 40% more on their back-to-school shopping list this year, almost $170 per child.
kwhi.com
TWO PFLUGERVILLE MEN ARRESTED MONDAY
Two Pflugerville men were arrested on multiple charges by Brenham Police Monday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 7:10, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of Highway 290 East. The driver failed to yield to officer's lights and sirens and ultimately came to a stop near the 7800 block of Highway 290 East. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Oscar Garza, 19 of Pflugerville, was taken into custody for Fleeing Police Officer, Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Info less than 5 Items, and Possession of a Controlled.
kwhi.com
BODY DISCOVERED AT LA GRANGE SEWER PLANT
La Grange police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered on Sunday. La Grange Police Chief David Gilbreath said the body was found by a city worker at the city’s sewer plant on West Lowerline Street. Gilbreath said there are not any signs of trauma. At this...
kwhi.com
BURTON PANTHERS KICK OFF PRACTICES FOR THE 2022 SEASON
Head Coach Jason Hodde and members of the Burton Panthers Football Team made an appearance last (Monday) night on the Brenham Sportsline. The Panthers held their first day of workouts as they get ready for the start of the 2022 season. Coach Hodde discussed how the workouts went. The Panthers...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM BUILDING PERMITS TOTAL $856,000 IN JULY
Residential construction led what was a down month for building permits issued by the City of Brenham in July. The city issued 23 permits last month for $856,377, the lowest dollar amount for permits in a single month so far this year. In comparison, July 2021 saw 26 permits for $3,091,585.
kwhi.com
PORTION OF FM 390 EAST TO CLOSE FOR OVERLAY OPERATIONS
A section of FM 390 East near Gay Hill will be closed for two days this week. Wednesday and Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., FM 390 East will be closed from Highway 36 to Affleck Road. The roadway will be closed to perform overlay operations. The work will...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM AIRPORT FBO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST CITY
The Brenham Municipal Airport’s Fixed Base Operator (FBO) is suing the city for allegations of “draconian and outrageously discriminatory treatment.”. In a lawsuit filed July 20th in 21st District Court, Brent Nedbalek, the owner of Aviators Plus, claims he was subjected to “an unscrupulous game of financial bait and switch” and that the requirements imposed on his business in the FBO agreement with the city were “unreasonable” and “financially untenable.” Nedbalek is seeking monetary relief of over $1 million and other remedies allowed by state law.
KBTX.com
College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested on Friday after she drove through a fence. Sarah Walker was found in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop after a resident heard a loud crash near their yard. Walker was reportedly on her way to pick up her...
