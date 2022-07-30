OSU’s Old Used Turf at Boone Pickens Stadium Being Framed and Sold

pistolsfiringblog.com
Boone: Five Storylines I’m Watching as Fall Camp Gets Underway for OSU Football
Fall training camp gets underway in earnest on Wednesday as Oklahoma State kicks off its run-up to the 2022 football season, leaving us with many, many points of mystery and intrigue about how this team will fare coming off a 12-2 season. Questions about this iteration of the team will be answered in the coming weeks as the Pokes prepare for the season, of course, but there are many unanswered as camp gets underway.
OSU Football: Six Position Battles to Watch in Fall Camp
The Cowboys return to practice this week, as the machine that is college football is set to begin again. Oklahoma State starts fall camp on Wednesday looking to build off a Fiesta Bowl-winning 2021 campaign. But to do that, the Cowboys will have to call upon some new blood to replace outgoing contributors. With a few starting spots left up for grabs, here is a breakdown of position battles to watch during fall camp.
Five Incoming Freshmen Who Could Play Roles for OSU Football in 2022
The chances a newcomer — especially a freshman — makes an impact upon arrival in college football these days given how old the sport has gotten is pretty darn slim. Fifth and sixth year players are routinely appearing on rosters and with COVID-year exceptions, the average age of players is getting older and older.
Long Beach State Pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown Commits to Oklahoma State
Good pickup on this guy. Sounds like a strike out guy which we need.
lutherregister.news
Allen Threatt, Sr., named to Oklahoma Route 66 Hall of Fame
Descendents of Allen Threatt, Sr., filled Luther Town Hall Thursday for a reception to celebrate the family patriarch’s recent induction into the Oklahoma Route 66 Hall of Fame. The reception was held prior to a meeting of the Luther Town Board of Trustees. Threatt died more than 70 years...
Pratt Tribune
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
New Tulsa turnpike nears completion after two years of construction
TULSA, Okla. — After nearly two years of actual construction work, but more than half of a century of land acquisitions, a new turnpike in west Tulsa will open within the next month. The Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa that will primarily run through the Berryhill community is set...
OSU-COM white coat ceremony
The white coat ceremony is for incoming medical students to receive their white lab coats ahead of the start of classes.
Metro woman’s Survivor Tree sapling lives up to its name
The giant elm was just outside the Alfred P. Murrah Building and survived the blast on April 19th, 1995.
KOCO
Incorrectly installed septic systems in Oklahoma counties lead to revoked license
STILLWATER, Okla. — Septic systems installed incorrectly in some Oklahoma counties have led to a revoked license. Up to 70 homes could have sewage in their yards across Payne and Noble counties. The Department of Environmental Qualities said it is an ongoing investigation into a local septic system installer...
Driver leads Mannford police on high speed chase
TULSA, Okla. — A man lead police on a high speed chase that started in Mannford Saturday afternoon. Sand Springs police say after reaching a dead end, the suspect ran into a heavily wooded area in Prattville. Police searched the area using a K-9 but they were unable to...
LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down
TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
KTUL
Saint Francis named best hospital in Oklahoma by US News & World Report
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa was named No. 1 in Oklahoma in the 2022-23 Best Hospital Rankings by U.S. News & World Report. This year is the sixth year Saint Francis Hospital has been recognized by the report. In addition to the Best Hospital ranking,...
KOCO
Man recovering after stabbed in the back in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is recovering after he was stabbed in the back in Oklahoma City. OKC police said it happened around midnight at a home near Northwest 92nd Street. A father called 911 to say his son had been stabbed. There is no word yet on how...
KFOR
Large Oklahoma earthquake damage class action lawsuit settlement gets preliminary approval
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A settlement in a class action lawsuit over earthquake damage in Pawnee County has received preliminary approval. The Pawnee County District Court preliminarily approved the the $850,000 Adams v. Eagle Road settlement for damage caused by earthquakes near Pawnee and Cushing in 2016, according to Scott Poynter of Poynter Law Group.
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
KTUL
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
Three suspects who led OHP on high-speed chase through Sand Springs, Pawnee County in custody
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE; (08/01; 5:47 p.m.) — The Pawnee County Sheriff confirmed to FOX23 all three suspects are now in custody following a manhunt near Keystone Lake. UPDATE, 8/1/22: Those living in Pawnee County near Keystone Lake and North Holiday Way are asked to stay in...
KOCO
Oklahoma counties want police officers in hallways during school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma counties want police officers in their hallways this school year. Sheriffs in both Oklahoma County and Cleveland County told KOCO 5 they’ve seen an uptick in requests and are already looking to hire more deputies to meet the demand. The upsetting scenes in...
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
