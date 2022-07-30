ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OSU’s Old Used Turf at Boone Pickens Stadium Being Framed and Sold

By Kyle Boone
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Boone: Five Storylines I’m Watching as Fall Camp Gets Underway for OSU Football

Fall training camp gets underway in earnest on Wednesday as Oklahoma State kicks off its run-up to the 2022 football season, leaving us with many, many points of mystery and intrigue about how this team will fare coming off a 12-2 season. Questions about this iteration of the team will be answered in the coming weeks as the Pokes prepare for the season, of course, but there are many unanswered as camp gets underway.
STILLWATER, OK
OSU Football: Six Position Battles to Watch in Fall Camp

The Cowboys return to practice this week, as the machine that is college football is set to begin again. Oklahoma State starts fall camp on Wednesday looking to build off a Fiesta Bowl-winning 2021 campaign. But to do that, the Cowboys will have to call upon some new blood to replace outgoing contributors. With a few starting spots left up for grabs, here is a breakdown of position battles to watch during fall camp.
STILLWATER, OK
Five Incoming Freshmen Who Could Play Roles for OSU Football in 2022

The chances a newcomer — especially a freshman — makes an impact upon arrival in college football these days given how old the sport has gotten is pretty darn slim. Fifth and sixth year players are routinely appearing on rosters and with COVID-year exceptions, the average age of players is getting older and older.
STILLWATER, OK
Allen Threatt, Sr., named to Oklahoma Route 66 Hall of Fame

Descendents of Allen Threatt, Sr., filled Luther Town Hall Thursday for a reception to celebrate the family patriarch’s recent induction into the Oklahoma Route 66 Hall of Fame. The reception was held prior to a meeting of the Luther Town Board of Trustees. Threatt died more than 70 years...
LUTHER, OK
Pratt Tribune

When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma

The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
HENNESSEY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Driver leads Mannford police on high speed chase

TULSA, Okla. — A man lead police on a high speed chase that started in Mannford Saturday afternoon. Sand Springs police say after reaching a dead end, the suspect ran into a heavily wooded area in Prattville. Police searched the area using a K-9 but they were unable to...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down

TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
OKLAHOMA STATE

