Maureen Connors West of Phoenix

www.iowa.media
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
iowa.media
Randy Brown Chosen to Speak at 2022 Des Moines Storytellers Project
Fort Dodge, IA, USA – Aug 1, 2022 – National speaker, international author, mentor, and networking coach, Randy Brown, is thrilled to announce that he has been chosen to speak on the topic of Bad Advice: Accepting, Ignoring, or Just Plain Regretting Another Person’s Help at the 2022 Des Moines Storytellers Project on August 30, 2022.
iowa.media
Indianola, the hot air balloon heart of the U.S., hosts the nine-day National Balloon Classic
In 1970, after seven years of moving from state to state, the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship was held in Indianola, Iowa for the first time. Indianola’s wide open spaces made it desirable for ballooning, and the championship would return to town every year for the next 18 years.
iowa.media
Cooling center open at Salvation Army’s Citadel location
DES MOINES, Iowa. (August 2, 2022) – Temperatures are dangerously high this week and The Salvation Army wants to make sure the community knows our facility at 1216 E 25th, near the state fairgrounds, is opening its doors to anyone who needs to cool off. Cooling center hours will be from 9 AM to 12 PM and 1 PM to 3 PM and water will be available.
iowa.media
Wayne Grems of Waukee
Wayne Grems, 79, of Waukee passed peacefully from this world Friday, July 29, 2022. Wayne is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly; son, Matt (Amanda) Grems; daughter, Jewels Harrison, and her partner, Chad Leeper; grandchildren, Logan Grems and Peaches Harrison; step-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Joseph and Sierra Connor; brother, Dennis (Eileen) Grems and family; sisters, Barbara (Donald) Fisher and family and Deloris (Robert) Duncomb and family; brothers-in-law, Raymond (Lonnie) Armstrong and family and Dennis (Mary) Armstrong and family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Heat advisory issued for Tuesday from 1-8 p.m.
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a heat advisory for the Perry area for Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 107 are expected over the western two-thirds of Iowa. Hot temperatures and high humidity might cause heat illnesses to...
iowa.media
Perry Summer Swim Team ends season on high note
The Perry Summer Swim Team, coached by Riese Archer and Dannah Karolus, completed a successful season with a conference meet July 9 in Jefferson. Perry placed third overall in the dual meet season, with a record of 7-2. Perry finished fourth at the Conference swim meet behind Dennison, Greene County and Guthrie County.
iowa.media
One injured when sweet corn truck overturns south of Woodward
A pickup truck hauling sweetcorn left the roadway of the Iowa Highway 141 Diagonal and overturned Monday morning, scattering its produce along the eastbound lanes and sending the driver to the hospital. The driver was transported by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital, according to a spokesperson from the...
iowa.media
Dallas Center woman arrested for bloodying husband’s nose
A Dallas Center woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly punching her husband in the nose. Stephannie Anne Sholar, 37, of 1005 Eighth St., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Eighth Street,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Popcorn stand returns to corner of Willis Avenue, Railroad Street
The Perry popcorn stand returned to its usual place Sunday morning at the intersection of Willis Avenue and Railroad Street after doing Independence Day duties in Pattee Park and then taking some time off. “It’s been on vacation,” said Bill Olson of Perry as he and his wife, Rhonda Olson,...
iowa.media
Update on Creston Street Project
According to Kevin Kruse, as of noon Monday, Aug. 1, Park Street from Smith Street to the underpass has been milled off and the contractor will begin placing asphalt on Park Street, starting on the west end, 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug 4. Residents of Quiet Harbor are able to enter and exit through the east driveway to the park. It is expected by the time the crews reach the east drive, the west end will be cool enough to reopen, allowing residents to enter and exit at Smith Street.
iowa.media
Waukee woman arrested for allegedly assaulting mother
A Waukee woman was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting her mother in the home. Rikki Mae Southard, 35, of 1333 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and interference with official acts. The incident began about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the...
iowa.media
West Des Moines man allegedly imprisons, assaults woman with knife
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend with a knife and locking her into the bedroom, taking away her phone and threatening to kill her. Daeshaun Austin McFalls, 27, of 8972 Cooper Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood...
Comments / 0