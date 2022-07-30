ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

IFPD invites community to National Night Out and recruitment open house

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gn4IW_0gyqgqNJ00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is inviting community members to attend National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2.

National Night Out is an annual national community-building effort that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our communities safer, more caring places to live.

On Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Idaho Falls Police officers will be at the Freeman Park Bandshell to meet with Idaho Falls families and community members. IFPD will have officers from the Patrol Bureau, School Resource Officers, the SWAT team, Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drone) Team, the Idaho Falls Region 7 Bomb Squad, Emergency Communications Officers (dispatch), K-9 Officers and other areas of the department in attendance. The IFPD Crime Scene Investigations team will be handing out Child ID Kits and assisting with child fingerprinting for those kits. Officers will bring Patrol vehicles, a SWAT vehicle, and other specialty equipment for “show-and-tell.”

These opportunities to see police vehicles and equipment up close and to meet officers are popular with children, families, and adults. Each year, National Night Out proves to be a great opportunity for education, sharing information and relationship building.

This year, IFPD is also billing this event as a Recruitment Open House. The Idaho Falls Police Department has positions currently open for new police officers, lateral police officers, emergency communications officers (dispatchers), and in animal services. Anyone interested in these positions, now or in the future, is encouraged to attend to learn more about the Idaho Falls PoliceDepartment.

The Lost River Smokehouse will also be at National Night Out with pulled pork sandwiches for the first 250 people. Attendees will be asked to complete a brief survey to receive a sandwich voucher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rm5Fs_0gyqgqNJ00

The post IFPD invites community to National Night Out and recruitment open house appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIFI Local News 8

Rexburg looking for volunteers to paint fire hydrants

A community that loves to give back will have a chance to do so once again during the start of August. The City of Rexburg is reaching out, asking for volunteers as they begin repainting Fire Hydrants throughout the city The post Rexburg looking for volunteers to paint fire hydrants appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
KIFI Local News 8

I-15 between McCammon and Downey is open

UPDATED 6:15 p.m. - Idaho Transportation Department report Interstate 15 is now open again between McCammon and Downey. PREVIOUS STORY: ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) - Down power lines have forced the closure of Interstate 15 between McCammon and the US 91 exit to Preston. Rocky Mountain Power reports that 17 customers are without power in that The post I-15 between McCammon and Downey is open appeared first on Local News 8.
MCCAMMON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Education
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
KIFI Local News 8

New 988 hotline already saving lives

On July 16 2022, it was announced that the number 988 would take over as the new mental health crisis hotline. Replacing the previous 10 digit number hotline. This was in response to the growing mental health crisis in the nation. In Eastern Idaho Elizabeth "Liz" Stephenson the clinical director for the Integrated Counseling and Wellness Clinic in Rexburg says having a new easy to remember number can and is already saving lives. The post New 988 hotline already saving lives appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#National Night Out#Idaho Falls Police#Ifpd#K 9#The Ifpd Crime Scene#Swat
KIFI Local News 8

Teton Pet Grooming Expo makes its home in Idaho Falls

The Teton Pet Grooming Expo made the Shilo Inn in Idaho Falls its home during the final weekend of July. The goal was for pet groomers to learn more about their craft and improve or add to their tools for the job. Gabrielle Phinney the organizer of the event says this is the first event of its kind in the area. The post Teton Pet Grooming Expo makes its home in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy