Rams' rookie CBs have been two stars of camp so far

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
We’re only a week into training camp but two young defensive backs are standing out so far for the Los Angeles Rams – and it’s making the cornerback battle quite interesting as things progress.

Derion Kendrick and Decobie Durant have made plays on defense in each of the last two practices, garnering the attention of many within the Rams’ building. First, it was Kendrick on Wednesday when he broke up two end zone passes intended for Allen Robinson, winning that battle with the long, athletic wide receiver.

Sean McVay said “he’s got a nice play swagger about himself,” giving him some praise for the plays he made on Wednesday.

Then, it was Durant’s turn on Friday. During the first open practice, and the first session with pads, Durant was flying around the field. He picked off two passes, one on Matthew Stafford and one on John Wolford.

The one against Stafford was particularly impressive, undercutting Cooper Kupp’s route and laying out to haul in the pick. Durant’s ball skills were always viewed as a strength of his game coming out of the draft, and he’s showing that early.

Jordan Fuller has been impressed by Durant’s play so far, saying he knew he was special ever since OTAs this spring.

There’s a long way to go before the season begins, but the cornerback battle is heating up. Jalen Ramsey will be one starter, and Troy Hill is likely to be the other at cornerback, but the third spot is up for grabs.

David Long Jr., with his experience, should have a slight edge, but if Kendrick and Durant keep shining, he may not be able to hold off the two rookies.

