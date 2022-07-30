3-foot alligator found at front door of Lake Houston home

www.fox26houston.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This singer is helping thousands of people in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
2 masked men caught on video robbing southeast Houston hair salon at gunpoint
Police said the victim temporarily ran her hair salon out of her home after her business burned down. She was expecting a friend when the suspects barged in.
tornadopix.com
Suspects storm 24 stores along Kingwood Drive in Houston, Texas
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were stormed last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 intrusions occurred within a few hours at businesses in malls. Investigators said that only one of 24 companies had a valid alarm system that alerted the police. While HPD investigates intrusions, it also urges companies to register their alerts with HPD.
ketk.com
Missing 7-year-old found dead in washing machine inside Houston-area home
SPRING, Texas (CW39) — A boy that was missing for a few hours Thursday morning, was found dead inside a washing machine, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. After 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was missing for over two hours, authorities after 8 a.m. said on Twitter:
Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies respond to Lake Houston home and find 3-foot alligator at the front porch
No one was injured at the home and the alligator was safely wrangled before being set loose back into the wild by the deputies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Constable Silvia Trevino hosts National Night Out in Houston's Second Ward
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - As crime rises in Harris County over the last year, local officers are doing what they can to create better relationships with residents in their communities. Precinct 6 Constable Silvia Trevino’s Office held its annual National Night Out in the Second Ward. In addition to the...
cw39.com
HPD searches for person of interest in deadly stabbing in southeast Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are searching for a woman as a person of interest in a fatal stabbing incident that happened last Thursday night in southeast Houston. Police were called to an apartment located at 1221 Redford Street just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, and responding officers found a male victim being loaded into an ambulance.
cw39.com
HPD searching for shooting suspect at southeast Houston taco stand
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting of a man at a taco stand in southeast Houston in June. Eduardo Antonio Lopez is accused of shooting a man in the chest more than a month ago at a taco stand on Rittenhouse near Airline. Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
Houston man arrested in Victoria accused of improper photography
VCSO: Jim Kirby Elliott VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now has confirmed a man from Houston was arrested Saturday around 3 p.m. He bonded out of the Victoria County Jail the same day. 25 News Now has confirmed the suspect Jim Elliott, 65, is charged with invasive visual recording. The incident happened on the evening of Friday, July 29, 2022....
IN THIS ARTICLE
More than 20 businesses burglarized in Kingwood after suspects smashed doors to get inside
Houston police officers are educating the owners on getting specific security measures after only one of the shops broken into had an alarm system that notified police of the break-ins.
German Shepherd stolen from Baytown home found 4.5 years later and more than 600 miles away
Eyewitness News reported back in 2018 about a German Shepherd named Sheba, who was one of several dogs being taken throughout Baytown.
Click2Houston.com
7 emaciated horses, including 2 foals rescued from Austin County property, SPCA says
HOUSTON – A total of seven horses, including two foals who appeared emaciated, were rescued from an Austin County property Monday afternoon. According to the Houston SPCA, animal cruelty investigators worked with Austin County Sheriff’s Department to rescue the horses from a home in Bellville after it was reported that the owner was not compliant to provide them with proper veterinary care despite multiple requests.
Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston
HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Wharton Co. Chemical plant on fire, nearby residents urged to shelter in place
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are on the scene of a major chemical plant fire in Wharton County. The Wharton Police Department said the fire sparked up around 10 p.m. at Prime ECO Group Plant located at 2933 South State Highway 60. Authorities said the fire ignited in building three...
Iconic Houston Restaurant Gets Threats Over Their Fajita Smoke
When you think of fajita smoke your mouth might begin to water and your stomach might begin the growl. However, the same could not be said for new neighbors of a long-time-standing infamous Houston restaurant. Laredo's Taqueria first opened in Houston back in 1984; they've since opened an additional 3...
fox26houston.com
Shelter-in-place lifted after large Prime Eco plant in Wharton
WHARTON, Texas - The shelter-in-place has been lifted for residents of Wharton after a major chemical plant fire that erupted Tuesday night, sparking multiple explosions. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene at the Prime ECO Group Plant located at 2933 Highway 60, where the fire sparked around 10 p.m. After several hours they were able to extinguish it.
Click2Houston.com
2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing
HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS
10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
Woman wanted for questioning in deadly stabbing at apartment complex in southeast Houston, HPD says
Police initially said the victim's girlfriend stabbed him and fled the scene. Now, they released a photo of a woman who investigators call a "person of interest."
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
houstonpublicmedia.org
How Houston has changed five years after Hurricane Harvey
Five years after Hurricane Harvey, major flood mitigation projects in Houston are still waiting on federal money, in order for construction to begin. Paula Sitter's apartment is just a few steps away from the elevator at her current senior living facility, located in the Greater Heights. As you walk towards it, you see fresh paint on the walls, and windows big enough for plenty of natural light to peek through during the day.
Comments / 7