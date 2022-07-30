ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

3-foot alligator found at front door of Lake Houston home

By FOX 26 Digital
fox26houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tornadopix.com

Suspects storm 24 stores along Kingwood Drive in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were stormed last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 intrusions occurred within a few hours at businesses in malls. Investigators said that only one of 24 companies had a valid alarm system that alerted the police. While HPD investigates intrusions, it also urges companies to register their alerts with HPD.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
County
Harris County, TX
Houston, TX
Pets & Animals
Harris County, TX
Pets & Animals
City
London, TX
Harris County, TX
Lifestyle
fox26houston.com

Constable Silvia Trevino hosts National Night Out in Houston's Second Ward

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - As crime rises in Harris County over the last year, local officers are doing what they can to create better relationships with residents in their communities. Precinct 6 Constable Silvia Trevino’s Office held its annual National Night Out in the Second Ward. In addition to the...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD searches for person of interest in deadly stabbing in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are searching for a woman as a person of interest in a fatal stabbing incident that happened last Thursday night in southeast Houston. Police were called to an apartment located at 1221 Redford Street just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, and responding officers found a male victim being loaded into an ambulance.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD searching for shooting suspect at southeast Houston taco stand

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting of a man at a taco stand in southeast Houston in June. Eduardo Antonio Lopez is accused of shooting a man in the chest more than a month ago at a taco stand on Rittenhouse near Airline. Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Houston#Alligator#Houston Officials#Harris County Precinct
Click2Houston.com

7 emaciated horses, including 2 foals rescued from Austin County property, SPCA says

HOUSTON – A total of seven horses, including two foals who appeared emaciated, were rescued from an Austin County property Monday afternoon. According to the Houston SPCA, animal cruelty investigators worked with Austin County Sheriff’s Department to rescue the horses from a home in Bellville after it was reported that the owner was not compliant to provide them with proper veterinary care despite multiple requests.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston

HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
SPRING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
fox26houston.com

Shelter-in-place lifted after large Prime Eco plant in Wharton

WHARTON, Texas - The shelter-in-place has been lifted for residents of Wharton after a major chemical plant fire that erupted Tuesday night, sparking multiple explosions. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene at the Prime ECO Group Plant located at 2933 Highway 60, where the fire sparked around 10 p.m. After several hours they were able to extinguish it.
WHARTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing

HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS

10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
CONROE, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston

There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

How Houston has changed five years after Hurricane Harvey

Five years after Hurricane Harvey, major flood mitigation projects in Houston are still waiting on federal money, in order for construction to begin. Paula Sitter's apartment is just a few steps away from the elevator at her current senior living facility, located in the Greater Heights. As you walk towards it, you see fresh paint on the walls, and windows big enough for plenty of natural light to peek through during the day.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy