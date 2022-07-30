Harry Potter's Miriam Margolyes Attends Her First Pride Celebration at Age 81: 'I'm Proud'

Blue Berry PancakesI can't think of anything useful or related to comment ...so I'm just going to post a Blueberry pancake recipe.1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon salt1 tablespoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1 1/4 teaspoons white sugar1 egg1 cup milk 1/2 tablespoon butter, melted1/2 cup fresh or frozen blueberries, thawed1. In a large bowl, sift together flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda and sugar. In a small bowl, beat together egg and milk. Stir milk and egg into flour mixture. Mix in the butter and fold in the blueberries. Set aside for 1 hour2. Heat a lightly oiled griddle. or frying pan over medium high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake. Brown on both sides and serve. Enjoy.
for this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife and the two shall become one flesh.
a white privilege only movement! you never see people of color in these rainbow communities or marches because people colored it from it only European ancestry and they want more rights and they got all the lights
Comments / 64