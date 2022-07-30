1969 Pontiac Firebird Wins Goodguys PPG Street Machine Of The Year Award

gmauthority.com
Black-Out 2022 Chevy Silverado RST Gets Fresh Accents: Video
The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 introduces a full model refresh, debuting as the fourth model year for the latest fourth-gen pickup nameplate. Among the updates is revised exterior styling and a completely overhauled interior space, and now, one builder is adding a dash of customization to the mix, as seen in the following brief video feature.
GM Releases 2022 Chevy Malibu Emission Recall For Turbocharged 1.5L Engine
GM has started a voluntary production emission recall for certain examples of the 2022 model year Chevy Malibu mid-size sedan over an issue related to the engine control module and factory high-pressure fuel pump. The problem: this voluntary emissions recall applies to certain 2022 Chevy Malibu models with the turbocharged...
Custom 2022 Cadillac Escalade By Larte Design Boasts Carbon Fiber Parts: Video
A Russian tuning company called Larte Design has unveiled a new widebody kit for the current Cadillac Escalade that dramatically transforms the exterior styling of the full-size SUV, giving it a sportier and more aggressive appearance. Larte Design’s “Esthete” widebody kit for the Cadillac Escalade includes a custom carbon fiber...
2022 Chevy Traverse Heated Seat Retrofits Now Under Way
GM Authority learned in early January that heated front seats (RPO code KA1), ventilated front seats (RPO KU9) and heated rear outboard seats (RPO KA6) would be under a temporary constraint on certain 2022 Chevy Traverse models. Now, GM has begun to retrofit vehicles affected by this change with heated/ventilated seats as part of a customer satisfaction program.
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 MultiPro Tailgate Under Constraint
The start of regular production (SORP) for the light-duty 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is scheduled to begin on August 29th. Unfortunately, parts constraints will be in effect from the moment production commences, GM Authority has learned. The multi-position GMC MultiPro tailgate will be under constraint on the 2023 GMC Sierra...
2023 GMC Canyon Teased Ahead Of August 11th Reveal
GM has released what will likely be the final official teaser image of the next-generation 2023 GMC Canyon before the mid-size pickup truck makes its official debut on August 11th. This teaser image provides a glimpse of the new 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X model with the exclusive First Edition package....
Burnt Down C8 Corvette In Spain Wasn’t An E-Ray, GM Says
Late last week, GM Authority published photos of a C8 Corvette test vehicle that had burned down while undergoing testing in Spain. Rumors alleged the vehicle involved was a prototype for the upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray hybrid model, however GM has now disputed that claim. Chevrolet spokesperson, Trevor Thompkins, reached...
Wolf Rigs Patton Is A Behemoth Hummer H1 Overlander
The Hummer H1 is nothing short of awesome, offering legendary off-road agility and oodles of room for personalization. Now, one custom builder has transformed the Hummer H1 into what’s described as an “overland comfort castle,” complete with a queen-sized bed, a residential-sized shower, and everything else needed to enjoy a slice of civilization just about anywhere you may desire.
2023 Chevy Colorado WT: The Workhorse
The third-generation Chevy Colorado pickup has arrived for the 2023 model year, ushering in a long list of changes and updates. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the base 2023 Chevy Colorado WT (Work Truck) with the following GM Authority trim level spotlight. For those who may be...
Here’s What GM Recommends If Diesel Exhaust Fluid Was Added To The Fuel System
Refuelling and tending to a diesel engine can cause confusion among uninformed or inexperienced users. In addition to accidentally refilling the fuel tank with gasoline instead of diesel, some motorists may mistakenly put the Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) into the fuel tank, which can affect the performance of the fuel pump module, or lead to more serious problems.
Here’s When 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Sebring IMSA Edition Production Will Start
Customers eager to add some serious visual punch to their new 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing can do so by opting into one of the new Track Edition models. Named after three iconic American race tracks, these special-edition models will be limited to 99 units per variant, or 297 units total, and now, GM Authority is spotlighting the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Sebring IMSA Edition.
Goodguys Reveal Custom-Built 1988 Chevy Truck Ahead Of 2023 Giveaway
The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association has unveiled a custom 1988 Chevy truck that it will give away to a lucky member of its club or show attendee in 2023. This over-the-top build was completed by Roadster Shop, which is one of the most well-known names in the vintage American aftermarket industry thanks to its high-quality chassis and suspension components for domestic classics and muscle cars. Roadster Shop unveiled its new LowPro chassis for the beloved Chevy OBS (or “Old Body Style”) chassis last year, which is intended to meet growing demand for aftermarket parts that fit the C/K series of pickups that GM produced between 1988 and 1998. This giveaway grand prize helps promote the new OBS chassis, giving Goodguys’ members a rough idea of the kind of builds that are possible with the new aftermarket chassis.
Chevy Silverado Discount Reaches $3,250 In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Silverado discount offers up to $3,250 on select configurations of the 2022 Silverado 1500 Limited and up to $1,500 on select configurations of the refreshed 2022 Silverado 1500. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing on both models, while the Chevy Open Road sales...
Most 2022 Corvette Buyers Chose The FE4 Magnetic Ride Z51 Suspension
Production of the 2022 Corvette Stingray concluded in May, with GM shifting to production of the mildly updated 2023 model year late that month. Now, the automaker has released a full sales breakdown for the 2022 Corvette, clearly outlining which exterior and interior colors and available options were the most popular for the outgoing model year.
2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Gets New Vehicle Wrap
The 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing introduces a few important changes compared to the initial 2022 model year, including the addition of a new vehicle wrap, GM Authority has learned. According to GM Authority sources, the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing will include this new vehicle wrap as standard. The vehicle wrap...
Fully Restored 1970 Chevy K10 Drips With Class: Video
Back in the day, pickup trucks were little more than tools to be used to complete a job, but now, they can be much, much more. Such is the case with this fully restored 1970 Chevy K10, which is now dripping with class and style, as seen in the following feature video.
2023 GMC Sierra HD Configurator Now Live
The online configurator for the 2032 GMC Sierra HD is live on the automaker’s website, allowing users to select their preferred options and features for the full-size heavy-duty pickup and view a complete pricing summary. The 2023 GMC Sierra HD configurator allows users to select their preferred body style...
Restored 1957 Chevy Nomad To Cross Auction Block
The Chevy Nomad began life as a 1954 General Motors Motorama show car. The two-door sport wagon had front and rear styling lifted directly from the Corvette, including the oval grille with thirteen chrome teeth, chrome mesh stone guards on the headlights, a forward-sloping B-pillar, and tail lights with mini jet fins. Five copies were built for the show circuit, and three are still extant.
Chevrolet Brazil Sales Jump 64 Percent In June 2022
Chevrolet Brazil sales increased 64 percent to 19,113 units in June 2022. The figures rank GM as the second-largest auto manufacturer in the country, while Chevrolet finished as the third best-selling automobile brand, behind Fiat and Volkswagen. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Bolt EV sales decreased 100...
GMC Sierra Discount Reaches $2,550 In August 2022
In August 2022, a GMC Sierra discount continues offering up to $2,550 on select configurations of the 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited, and up to $1,500 on select configurations of the refreshed 2022 Sierra 1500. The Professional Grade brand also offers interest-free financing on 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited and Sierra 1500...
