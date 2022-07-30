1969 Pontiac Firebird Wins Goodguys PPG Street Machine Of The Year Award

The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association has unveiled a custom 1988 Chevy truck that it will give away to a lucky member of its club or show attendee in 2023. This over-the-top build was completed by Roadster Shop, which is one of the most well-known names in the vintage American aftermarket industry thanks to its high-quality chassis and suspension components for domestic classics and muscle cars. Roadster Shop unveiled its new LowPro chassis for the beloved Chevy OBS (or “Old Body Style”) chassis last year, which is intended to meet growing demand for aftermarket parts that fit the C/K series of pickups that GM produced between 1988 and 1998. This giveaway grand prize helps promote the new OBS chassis, giving Goodguys’ members a rough idea of the kind of builds that are possible with the new aftermarket chassis.

