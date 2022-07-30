Boca Chase Starts Foreclosure Over Unpaid HOA Fees

Fifty-nine-year-old Danzell Madison spent 11 months living out of hotel rooms or sleeping on couches at friend’s homes as she tried to find a place to live in South Florida. Madison, an outreach coordinator with the Lord’s Place, a nonprofit that actually addresses homelessness in West Palm Beach, never expected to find herself without a roof over her head and having to skip meals — she had a ...

LAKE WORTH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO