Tewksbury resident to participate in annual Pan Mass Challenge: Foley gearing up for another long ride

5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen Walters
Reading Little League team finds end of the line in states
BRAINTREE — This wasn’t a new situation for Reading’s 12-year-old All-Stars. In their run through the District 13 and Section 4 tournaments, Reading did have to come from behind more than once. After falling nine runs behind on Saturday against Wellesley in an elimination game of the...
natickreport.com
Signs of life rising in former Honey Dew Donuts location in Natick
Two years ago the economic strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic closed down Natick’s Honey Dew Donuts at the corner of West Central and Mill Streets, leaving its regulars with empty coffee cups and a donut-sized hole in their hearts. The franchise, which marked its last day of business on June 13, 2020, had been on route 135 for 35 years.
Here are the 4 Restaurants Finishing the WooSox Season at Taste of Worcester at Polar Park
WORCESTER - There are only two months remaining in the regular season for the Worcester Red Sox and four local restaurants will still get their turn at A Taste of Worcester at Polar Park. The A Taste of Worcester food stand features local restaurants during every WooSox homestand. There are...
WBUR
Culinary star and Boston restauranteur returns after another Food Network competition
Local chef Tiffani Faison is back from the Food Network throwdown, "Beachside Brawl." We ask her about her rising TV celebrity, her calling to keep making food in Boston, and what summer dishes we can cook up at home. Local author Rajani LaRocca, of Concord, writes children's books that explore...
Review: Modern Luxury at the Four Seasons One Dalton Street, Boston
I saw that the Four Seasons One Dalton Street Boston opened back in 2019 and it looked nice and modern. I had a stay booked last summer, but plans fell through. An opportunity arose again for a trip with family to New York and Boston this summer, so I decided to book the Four Seasons again to try it out.
3 great burger places in Boston
When it comes to comfort food, burgers and fries are definitely on the list. How could they not be? It's a great option for so many occasions and while it's true that you can easily prepare some burgers at home, in just a few minutes, there's something about the burgers that your order from a restaurant. They just taste better. However, if you do happen to know an amazing burger recipe that you want to share with us, leave it in the comment section down below. We would love to try it! Until then, here are three amazing burger places in Boston that you should visit if you want to enjoy a really tasty burger. Are you curious to see if your favorite place is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
nshoremag.com
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
NECN
Contamination Concerns Persist at King's Beach in Lynn
After decades of contaminated water and noxious odors at the popular King’s Beach, officials in both Lynn and Swampscott are working together to trace the sources of the pollution and clean it up. The project, which will take years to complete and likely cost tens of millions of dollars,...
Watch: Stunningly Beautiful, Graceful Drone Video of a Majestic Humpback Whale in Massachusetts
Just wait until you see this incredible humpback whale jump out of the water to try and grab a mouthful of fish. It's a simply WOW video captured just a few hundred feet above Boston's south shore. I truly got the chills watching this video for several reasons. First of...
NECN
Puerto Rican Parade Winds Through Boston
The 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts wrapped up on Sunday with its parade that spans three neighborhoods in Boston, including parts of Jamaica Plain, Roxbury and Dorchester. After the parade, which begins near Jackson Square and ends at Franklin Park, festivities continue at the Playstead Park at Franklin...
nashobavalleyvoice.com
Pepperell woman finds true calling with Chompers Goatscaping
Charleyne Stumpf doesn’t go many places these days without her hardworking herd of four-footed friends, 10 goats who are more than happy to clear land through her cleverly named business Chompers Goatscaping. “They all like different vegetation, like people with food preferences, and they have their own different personalities,...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Worcester County; 6 $100,000 prizes also won across the commonwealth
A Worcester County lottery player claimed a $1 million prize Monday. The $1 million prize was won from the game “Double Your Money.” It was sold at Turnpike Wine and Liquor in Southborough, which is located at 65 Turnpike Road. There were also six $100,000 prizes won in...
Wilmington Apple
35 Properties Sold In Wilmington In July
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Middlesex North Registry of Deeds, 35 properties were sold in Wilmington during July 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
baystateparent.com
August Adventures: 18 Things To Do With The Kids This Month
Barnyard stories really come to life when you get to see the main characters in person! Bring the kids down to Appleton Farms for their farm fresh version of story time. Explore the farmstead, visit the learning garden, see cows and rabbits, and find a spot to play under a shady tree in the stone paddock. This event is appropriate for infants to age 4. No pre-registration required, $5 per child. thetrustees.org.
WMUR.com
Tiny pantry in Derry available for taking, donating items during time of financial stress
DERRY, N.H. — A small group of people from Derry wanted to help others during a time of financial stress, and they’re doing so with a simple box on the side of the road. Open for business, 24/7, a tiny food pantry, called a “blessing box,” is helping people in the New Hampshire town.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: $10,000 Scratch Ticket Winner + $4,000 Keno Winner At The Corner Store
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Jul 29, 2022 — $1,000 — 100X THE MONEY — SUNRISE MARKET. Fri, Jul 29, 2022 — $1,000 — 100X THE MONEY — ELIA’S COUNTRY STORE...
nrinow.news
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
nbcboston.com
Scattered Tuesday Storms Ahead of Record Heat
Pockets of clouds Tuesday morning will break up for plenty of sunshine regionwide. That will mean rebounding temperatures to around and over 90 degrees through the afternoon, ahead of an approaching cold front set to cross the region Tuesday evening. This cold front touched off scattered showers and thunder Monday...
hot969boston.com
Dine Out Boston Is Coming – What You Need To Know
Ok Boston foodies, this one’s for you! Dine Out Boston is coming. Dine Out Boston, formally known as Restaurant Week, is brought to you by the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors. It gives diners the chance to sample different restaurants and cuisines. It could be one of your favorite restaurants, or one that you’ve been wanting to try. And there’s a little bit of everything. Well-known chain restaurants, as well as local chef-owned ones. There are also many types of food. From Italian and seafood, to barbeque and Mexican, French, Mediterranean, and more. Check out restaurants from Boston and Cambridge, as well as north, west, and south of the city. Dine Out Boston will take place from August 7th – 20th.
New Ruth’s Chris Steak House location opens in Worcester
A long-awaited new steak house in downtown Worcester is now open. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain with more than 150 locations in North and South America and Asia, opened its newest location at 4 Mercantile St. on Monday. The restaurant was first announced in 2019, but the pandemic and construction delays repeatedly pushed back its opening.
