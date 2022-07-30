ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (biceps) likely out for season

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5ntA_0gyqf9ys00

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is likely out for the season after tearing his biceps in practice.

The injury occurred while he was attempting to make a tackle Friday at training camp in Santa Clara, Calif.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Saturday that Hurst, 27, will need surgery to repair the damage.

Hurst was limited to 41 snaps in two games during his first season with the 49ers in 2021 because of ankle and calf injuries.

A fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2018, he has eight sacks, 17 quarterback hits, 78 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries in 42 games (17 starts) with Oakland/Las Vegas (2018-20) and San Francisco.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#San Francisco#American Football#Oakland Las Vegas#Field Level Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy