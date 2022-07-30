ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

All-women rowing team breaks world record in race across Pacific Ocean: 'Best decision ever'

By Angelica Stabile
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says

A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
SCIENCE
WWD

Two Momofuku Alums Team Up to Open Claud

Claud, four-plus years in the making, is finally set to open its doors in the East Village. The restaurant is a collaboration between former Momofuku chef de cuisine Josh Pinsky and wine director Chase Sinzer, who met while working together at David Chang’s restaurant group in 2014. “After working...
RESTAURANTS
Fox News

Fox News

774K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy