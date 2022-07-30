All-women rowing team breaks world record in race across Pacific Ocean: 'Best decision ever'

www.foxnews.com
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Christe Chen murder: ‘Odd’ that bride killed on Fiji honeymoon was not shipped back to U.S. for second autopsy
A leading forensic pathologist says it’s "odd" that Tennessee bride Christe Chen, 39, was cremated in Fiji rather than shipped back to the U.S. for a second autopsy, even though her family’s lawyer maintains her injuries were so severe she couldn’t have been transported otherwise. Fiji police...
New Orleans nonprofit aims to turn local restaurants into refuge centers after hurricanes
NEW ORLEANS – It's been nearly a year since Hurricane Ida slammed south Louisiana. Now that we're in peak hurricane season once again, there's a new initiative in New Orleans to turn neighborhood restaurants into refuge centers where people can go after a major storm. The nonprofit organization, "Feed...
Two Momofuku Alums Team Up to Open Claud
Claud, four-plus years in the making, is finally set to open its doors in the East Village. The restaurant is a collaboration between former Momofuku chef de cuisine Josh Pinsky and wine director Chase Sinzer, who met while working together at David Chang’s restaurant group in 2014. “After working...
