I couldn’t manage my work and social life without this one app

www.digitaltrends.com
Related
Warning for ALL Android owners – delete these four apps from your phone immediately
FOUR dangerous apps riddled with viruses have been dramatically pulled from the Google Play Store. But it may be too late for the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them on Android phones. The four apps in question have very generic names, including Smart SMS Messages which was downloaded more...
Security Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Putting Your Personal Data At Risk!
All apps are not created equal — and some can negatively impact your personal data and privacy. If one of your tech goals is to keep your data protected and maintain your security online, it’s important to know which apps should be placed in the “con...
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
Phone Arena
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
A horribly widespread new mobile security threat has been discovered and made public, and as much as Google might generally insist that it's doing its best to keep your money and data protected, that's definitely not what happened in this particular case. Dubbed "Autolycos" by the cybersecurity expert who made...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Control Your Privacy on Facebook Messenger
Facebook's Messenger app is a smooth messaging and calling platform with an attractive interface. Users can synchronize their contacts on Instagram and Messenger in a single place to create a virtual space for all messaging activities. Since random people can contact you on Messenger, you'd want to create a safe...
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
You Can Now Edit And Delete Messages On iPhone: Here's How
Apple's latest iOS 16 update (still in Beta when this article is published) now lets iPhone users edit and delete messages in a jiffy. In May, we reported that Apple may be introducing some welcomed improvements to the iPhone's lock screen. In a press release, Apple described iOS 16 as a "big release" that "will change the way you experience iPhone." Among the notable changes include a better-personalized lock screen, new Mail app upgrades, Live Text support for videos, and a more seamless CarPlay app optimized for multiple vehicle displays.
The Privacy Setting You Need To Change On Your New Android Phone
Google uses a vast network of sophisticated trackers injected into dozens of its services and millions of partner websites to serve you targeted ads (via Google). The trackers follow you across the internet from one website to the next, collecting detailed information about your browsing activity, interests, preferences, device info, and personal data. Using these details, Google generates a unique advertising ID for you and only shows ads from specific advertisers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Discord is making its Android app more like iOS, and in a good way
If you own an Android phone, you may have noticed that the iPhone gets new features from your favorite apps before Android devices do — or, in some cases, not at all. Discord is changing that by switching to React Native for its Android app. According to a blog...
Digital Trends
7 settings you should disable or adjust on Google Assistant
With the growing popularity of smart digital assistant devices like Google Nest Audio, Google Nest Hub, and Google Nest Mini, we naturally all have questions about privacy — and how Google may be using our information. While it’s probably safe to say one of the world’s largest tech companies (and/or the deep state, and/or foreign governments) isn’t listening to everything you say at home, sometimes we still prefer to err on the side of caution. As the saying goes; trust, but verify.
Digital Trends
Microsoft Teams will now translate your calls — with a catch
Microsoft has just announced a new addition to Microsoft Teams that it developed in cooperation with the Welsh government. The new feature will make it easier for organizations and government bodies to host meetings in multiple languages. This will replace previous workarounds that have proven to be a bother to...
Your WhatsApp group admin will soon be able to delete your messages
WhatsApp certainly didn’t pioneer group chats, but it was instrumental in making them an indispensable part of our lives. The Meta-owned service has been around for over a decade now, and group chats have been a WhatsApp feature since 2011. However, group administrators don’t have much control over the chat itself. To fix this for good, we learned WhatsApp is beta testing powerful controls, so administrators can delete messages sent by other members.
Concerned About Privacy on the Internet? Here's How to Avoid a Digital Trail
Have you ever just been on Facebook or Instagram and seen an advertisement that is eerily relevant to you? If so, you may be concerned about your digital footprint: What information are you giving away? Who is watching it? What do apps, organizations and even governments know about you? If you're an avid social media user and/or dealing with sensitive issues in your personal life, you may be worried about how you could be tracked online and how your activity may be used against you. In this article, I will list a few ways in which you can avoid leaving a digital trail — but first, it's important to understand how a digital trail is created in the first place. Here's how it happens:
Digital Trends
Twitter takes one more step toward giving us an edit button
Twitter is apparently working on a new tweet embed feature that indicates whether or not an embedded tweet has been edited, taking us one step closer to actually getting a proper edit button. On Monday, Jane Manchun Wong tweeted a screenshot of the in-progress tweet embed feature. The screenshot features...
Digital Trends
Save 63% on a NordVPN subscription with a risk-free trial
If you’re keen to feel safe online but you don’t want to spend a fortune, we’ve found the deal for you. Currently, you can snap up a two-year subscription to NordVPN for the equivalent of $6 per month, working out to only $144 across the two years. One of the best value VPN deals around right now, NordVPN is easily the best choice for most people. If you’re not sure if you need a VPN (you do), read on while we explain everything you need to know.
Digital Trends
Waiting for the Pixel 7 Pro? October could be the big month
Google showed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro for the first time at this year’s Google I/O developer conference. It did not, however, reveal when the phones would arrive. Fret not, as a new leak hints at the expected launch date. According to this, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will launch and go for sale on October 13. But you will be pre-order the phones starting October 6.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable the "Your Windows 7 PC Is Out of Support" Full Screen Notification
Microsoft is no longer supporting Windows 7. This means that if you’re still using the operating system, you might be seeing a full-screen notification bringing to your attention that your Windows 7 PC is no longer supported with regular updates. If you want to dismiss this harmless reminder, here’s...
CNET
Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts That Will Make Your Life Easier
Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest software update, and while many of the features and settings are still the same as they were on Windows 10, there are several new additions -- and that includes a few unique keyboard shortcuts to perform tasks faster and improve your overall productivity. : Windows...
Digital Trends
Forgot your Mac password? Here’s what to do
Even with a really great Mac login password and clever password hint, it's possible to totally forget what it was. At that moment, you could be locked out of your Mac or MacBook. This situation can be particularly frustrating when deadlines approach or information stored on your Mac is needed.
Digital Trends
VistaCreate is your doorway into top-quality design, for anyone
This content was produced in partnership with VistaCreate. Generally, graphic design and photo editing tasks require specialized skills, and sometimes even exclusive software, depending on what you’re trying to do. Removing the background from any image, for example, is not something just anyone can do — until now, that is. VistaCreate — previously Crello — is a super-useful and convenient design tool that’s available as a mobile app.
Comments / 0