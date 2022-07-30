ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

I couldn’t manage my work and social life without this one app

Digital Trends
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelancer#Internal Communications#Social Life#Messaging Apps#Smart Phone
makeuseof.com

How to Control Your Privacy on Facebook Messenger

Facebook's Messenger app is a smooth messaging and calling platform with an attractive interface. Users can synchronize their contacts on Instagram and Messenger in a single place to create a virtual space for all messaging activities. Since random people can contact you on Messenger, you'd want to create a safe...
INTERNET
SlashGear

You Can Now Edit And Delete Messages On iPhone: Here's How

Apple's latest iOS 16 update (still in Beta when this article is published) now lets iPhone users edit and delete messages in a jiffy. In May, we reported that Apple may be introducing some welcomed improvements to the iPhone's lock screen. In a press release, Apple described iOS 16 as a "big release" that "will change the way you experience iPhone." Among the notable changes include a better-personalized lock screen, new Mail app upgrades, Live Text support for videos, and a more seamless CarPlay app optimized for multiple vehicle displays.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

The Privacy Setting You Need To Change On Your New Android Phone

Google uses a vast network of sophisticated trackers injected into dozens of its services and millions of partner websites to serve you targeted ads (via Google). The trackers follow you across the internet from one website to the next, collecting detailed information about your browsing activity, interests, preferences, device info, and personal data. Using these details, Google generates a unique advertising ID for you and only shows ads from specific advertisers.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
Digital Trends

Discord is making its Android app more like iOS, and in a good way

If you own an Android phone, you may have noticed that the iPhone gets new features from your favorite apps before Android devices do — or, in some cases, not at all. Discord is changing that by switching to React Native for its Android app. According to a blog...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

7 settings you should disable or adjust on Google Assistant

With the growing popularity of smart digital assistant devices like Google Nest Audio, Google Nest Hub, and Google Nest Mini, we naturally all have questions about privacy — and how Google may be using our information. While it’s probably safe to say one of the world’s largest tech companies (and/or the deep state, and/or foreign governments) isn’t listening to everything you say at home, sometimes we still prefer to err on the side of caution. As the saying goes; trust, but verify.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Microsoft Teams will now translate your calls — with a catch

Microsoft has just announced a new addition to Microsoft Teams that it developed in cooperation with the Welsh government. The new feature will make it easier for organizations and government bodies to host meetings in multiple languages. This will replace previous workarounds that have proven to be a bother to...
SOFTWARE
Android Police

Your WhatsApp group admin will soon be able to delete your messages

WhatsApp certainly didn’t pioneer group chats, but it was instrumental in making them an indispensable part of our lives. The Meta-owned service has been around for over a decade now, and group chats have been a WhatsApp feature since 2011. However, group administrators don’t have much control over the chat itself. To fix this for good, we learned WhatsApp is beta testing powerful controls, so administrators can delete messages sent by other members.
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

Concerned About Privacy on the Internet? Here's How to Avoid a Digital Trail

Have you ever just been on Facebook or Instagram and seen an advertisement that is eerily relevant to you? If so, you may be concerned about your digital footprint: What information are you giving away? Who is watching it? What do apps, organizations and even governments know about you? If you're an avid social media user and/or dealing with sensitive issues in your personal life, you may be worried about how you could be tracked online and how your activity may be used against you. In this article, I will list a few ways in which you can avoid leaving a digital trail — but first, it's important to understand how a digital trail is created in the first place. Here's how it happens:
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Twitter takes one more step toward giving us an edit button

Twitter is apparently working on a new tweet embed feature that indicates whether or not an embedded tweet has been edited, taking us one step closer to actually getting a proper edit button. On Monday, Jane Manchun Wong tweeted a screenshot of the in-progress tweet embed feature. The screenshot features...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Save 63% on a NordVPN subscription with a risk-free trial

If you’re keen to feel safe online but you don’t want to spend a fortune, we’ve found the deal for you. Currently, you can snap up a two-year subscription to NordVPN for the equivalent of $6 per month, working out to only $144 across the two years. One of the best value VPN deals around right now, NordVPN is easily the best choice for most people. If you’re not sure if you need a VPN (you do), read on while we explain everything you need to know.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Waiting for the Pixel 7 Pro? October could be the big month

Google showed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro for the first time at this year’s Google I/O developer conference. It did not, however, reveal when the phones would arrive. Fret not, as a new leak hints at the expected launch date. According to this, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will launch and go for sale on October 13. But you will be pre-order the phones starting October 6.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts That Will Make Your Life Easier

Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest software update, and while many of the features and settings are still the same as they were on Windows 10, there are several new additions -- and that includes a few unique keyboard shortcuts to perform tasks faster and improve your overall productivity. : Windows...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Forgot your Mac password? Here’s what to do

Even with a really great Mac login password and clever password hint, it's possible to totally forget what it was. At that moment, you could be locked out of your Mac or MacBook. This situation can be particularly frustrating when deadlines approach or information stored on your Mac is needed.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

VistaCreate is your doorway into top-quality design, for anyone

This content was produced in partnership with VistaCreate. Generally, graphic design and photo editing tasks require specialized skills, and sometimes even exclusive software, depending on what you’re trying to do. Removing the background from any image, for example, is not something just anyone can do — until now, that is. VistaCreate — previously Crello — is a super-useful and convenient design tool that’s available as a mobile app.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy